Ronnie O’Sullivan’s hopes of cruising into the second round of the World Snooker Championship remain strong despite an impressive revival by Chinese qualifier Pang Junxu at the Crucible.
The seven-time champion looked set for the convincing victory he craved on the opening day after reeling off the first five frames of their best-of-19 match which will conclude on Saturday evening.
But Pang got on the board at the sixth time of asking with an impressive clearance of 133, and gave himself a flicker of hope after winning the last two frames of the session to reduce O’Sullivan’s lead to 6-3.
Nevertheless, O'Sullivan will enter the evening as around a 1/20 favourite, meaning that a comeback win for Pang would rank among the most shocking in Crucible history.
The 47-year-old O’Sullivan had insisted during the build-up that his chances of going clear of Stephen Hendry on eight modern-day titles would depend on his ability to negotiate the early stages of the tournament with the minimum of effort.
He looked set to face a tough challenge from Pang, who reached the final of the inaugural WST Classic last month and had also beaten O’Sullivan in their only previous meeting in last year’s low-key Championship League.
A nerveless 50 break in the opener seemed to under-score Pang’s potential but O’Sullivan clawed back to take it and in the process appeared to knock some of the wind out of his 23-year-old opponent.
A simple missed black from Pang set O’Sullivan up to extend his lead with a swiftly-taken 42, and subsequent breaks of 61 and 53 left Pang still to get his first Crucible frame on the board at the mid-session interval.
O’Sullivan looked close to his clinical best when they returned, overturning Pang’s 56-point advantage to move 5-0 ahead, before Pang’s excellent century reduced the deficit.
Pang missed a number of chances in a lengthy seventh frame that O’Sullivan clinched on the colours, but looked thoroughly impressive as he dispatched the final two frames to raise hopes of at least making Saturday’s evening session a competitive one.
On the other table, former champion Stuart Bingham reeled off five frames in a row to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 6-3 lead over David Gilbert, in a match that is set to resume on Sunday.