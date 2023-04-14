World Championship Snooker best bets: Saturday April 15

FOUR OR MORE CENTURIES IN STUART BINGHAM v DAVID GILBERT MATCH

Ronnie O'Sullivan was a brilliant winner of the World Championship 12 months ago, equalling Stephen Hendry's record of seven Crucible victories in the process, and he will begin his title defence against recent WST runner-up Pang Junxu on Saturday morning.

Pang will be making his Crucible debut and under normal circumstances, could be forgiven for needing some time to find his feet in this most unique of settings. That would usually make an O'Sullivan fast start likely, but the defending champion has played so little competitive snooker since Christmas that he, too, is entitled to start slowly.

That makes having a bet tricky, with O'Sullivan ultimately expected to prove too strong.