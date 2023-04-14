FOUR OR MORE CENTURIES IN STUART BINGHAM v DAVID GILBERT MATCH
Ronnie O'Sullivan was a brilliant winner of the World Championship 12 months ago, equalling Stephen Hendry's record of seven Crucible victories in the process, and he will begin his title defence against recent WST runner-up Pang Junxu on Saturday morning.
Pang will be making his Crucible debut and under normal circumstances, could be forgiven for needing some time to find his feet in this most unique of settings. That would usually make an O'Sullivan fast start likely, but the defending champion has played so little competitive snooker since Christmas that he, too, is entitled to start slowly.
That makes having a bet tricky, with O'Sullivan ultimately expected to prove too strong.
Instead, the advice is to back FOUR OR MORE CENTURIES in the match between Stuart Bingham and David Gilbert at 2/1 (Sky Bet).
Two aggressive players who can make big breaks for fun, there has been enough encouragement in their recent displays to suggest this should be a good match with plenty of big breaks.
Gilbert knocked in three centuries and a break of 96 in his 10-7 win over Matthew Stevens in qualifying, suggesting he is coming to the boil nicely.
As for Bingham, he has always been a particularly heavy scorer and generally saves his best for this event, making the last four and last eight in his last two visits to the Crucible.
Things appear in place for a high-quality and high-scoring contest, and that looks the best angle in here.