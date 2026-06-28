I tell you who has been earning their corn at this World Cup. The BBC's Eilidh Barbour, having to deal with the now former Scotland boss Steve Clarke straight after matches.

It's hard to find many excuses for quite how brusque Clarke was with Barbour after Scotland's 3-0 defeat to Brazil.

I guess Clarke has rarely had to deal with instant interviews in his career. In domestic football, managers tend to have a chance to dust themselves down before a microphone is thrust near their face.

But still, biggest football show in the world and all that.

A few days after Clarke wondered out loud on ITV why he needed to do such interviews after his side were beaten by Morocco, he was asked by Barbour to react to the 3-0 defeat against Brazil.

Clarke did manage to spit out a few words in her vague direction: "We made it difficult for ourselves. We gave them the goals, gave them the game they wanted. Disappointing."

But when Barbour then asked about Scotland facing a "waiting game" to see if they would qualify for the last 32, Clarke muttered: "I don’t even think about that, sorry, I don’t even think about that," and walked off.

Just so we're clear, I'm not really worried about Barbour in the slightest. She is one of the great professionals. The safest of safe hands. I'm sure it was like water off a duck's back for her.

But Clarke, who stepped down from his job as Scotland head coach on Saturday night, has a duty to treat anyone from the press with respect and decency – let alone someone like Barbour, who he clearly knows well – and I really don't think he did that on a couple of occasions at this tournament.

Interviews immediately after the final whistle will obviously not be desired by those involved – especially after a chastening day at the office – but a couple of the Scotland players managed to be civil enough.

We'll soon see if the new Scotland manager is more accommodating, as the team aims to reach Euro 2028.

Wright is always unafraid to have his say

Ian Wright likes playing the joker in the pack. It is a role that comes naturally to him, blessed as he is by such an infectious, winning personality.

But don't let that fool you. When it comes to making a pertinent point, Wright often shines. I really like how unafraid he is.

Anyone can whisper a forthright view from the back of the booth, or pontificate in the bar when last orders is being called. The key is saying it when the microphones are switched on.

He was on the front foot before the tournament even started, calling out the very poor welcome the United States was giving to many visitors, not least Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry into the country.

And in recent days, Wright has again had heads nodding across the nation – especially north of the border – when he complained about the direction of Scottish football.

"I feel sorry for Scotland, I feel sorry for the fans," Wright said.

"Laura (Woods) asked me a question the other day about Scotland, what can they do next, and I think it goes a lot deeper than that.

"I think when you look at Norway, a country the same size as Scotland, 6,000 or 7,000 they're averaging on a weekly basis in attendances. Scotland are averaging 16,000, but Norway has managed to get a broadcast deal that's £25million more a year than Scotland.

"And obviously they've got a better commercial outfit than them. But at the same time, you look at Scotland and their raw materials.

"You're looking at amazing attendances, talents, you're looking at storylines, you're looking at grass root participation.

"Somebody in Scotland (is) letting down this country on a massive scale. They've got to do more."

That was about a minute's worth of talking from Wright. It was skewering stuff. You know for sure that many people in authority will wish he hadn't said those words.

And that is when you know it is effective and very strong punditry.

Coverage in dead of night is something of a throwback

One very clear memory I have of television during the Covid pandemic is the BBC screening their first live top flight games in more than three decades.

Because of that, they showed some footage of the last time they had done so, a north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham in 1988.

Younger viewers who had grown up on a diet of Super Sundays could barely believe what they were seeing.

Coverage started just minutes before kick-off. A quick word with the pundits and on with the action. Very soon after the final whistle, the Beeb switched to live indoor athletics.

I am a child of the 80s and that's just what TV football was like then. Everything was so much smaller.

And it's funny, because some of the BBC games in the dead of night at this World Cup are something of a throwback.

We don't even see faces. Just a respected voice on the microphone saying hello. Teams in the tunnel. Away we go.

Now I'm not going to just do the rose tinted thing and pretend there aren't times that we all relish some more discussion of the sport we're watching. It helps to provide context for us. Sometimes, it can give a match or event more gravitas.

But occasionally, there is something to be said for the no frills approach too. We're having a taste of both at this World Cup.

What I've liked

1) A peerless piece of timing from BBC summariser James McFadden at the Brazil v Scotland game, a shocked "Oh my God" when Scott McKenna carelessly lost the ball, leading to the first Brazilian goal. We're all only one "Oh my God" away from the next calamity really.

2) Alistair Bruce-Ball and Chris Sutton, who have taken their regular radio double act on to BBC Television during this tournament. The patter never feels forced. It's just great fun between the pair, as they relentlessly tease each other. I think they're terrific.

3) Roy Keane often finds the line to meet the moment. He did it during half-time of England's moribund meeting with Panama on Saturday night. Keane said on ITV: "It's like watching Scotland."

More Nick Metcalfe analysis of World Cup TV

More World Cup content from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.