Be sure to download our free World Cup wall chart to plot England's - or whoever else's - route to the final of the 2026 tournament in Mexico, Canada and the USA.
Two years on from a second successive defeat in the final of the Euros, England bid to win a first major trophy since 1966, while Scotland aim to escape the group stage of a World Cup for the first time in their history.
The tournament kicks off on June 11 when co-hosts Mexico face South Africa at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, with the final taking place on July 19 in the New York-New Jersey Stadium.
An increase from 32 to 48 teams means there is an extra round in the schedule, with those who qualify from the group stage now progressing to a round of 32.
It's not the only aspect of this World Cup that is unique, with this the first time there have been three co-hosts as Mexico, Canada and the USA welcome the greatest show on Earth to their respective shores.
You can download our wall chart for FREE below and save as either a PDF or use as a screensaver throughout the tournament.
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