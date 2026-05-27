Two years on from a second successive defeat in the final of the Euros, England bid to win a first major trophy since 1966, while Scotland aim to escape the group stage of a World Cup for the first time in their history.

The tournament kicks off on June 11 when co-hosts Mexico face South Africa at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, with the final taking place on July 19 in the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

An increase from 32 to 48 teams means there is an extra round in the schedule, with those who qualify from the group stage now progressing to a round of 32.

It's not the only aspect of this World Cup that is unique, with this the first time there have been three co-hosts as Mexico, Canada and the USA welcome the greatest show on Earth to their respective shores.

You can download our wall chart for FREE below and save as either a PDF or use as a screensaver throughout the tournament.