How to run a FIFA World Cup 2026 sweepstake: Free kit and generator download

The greatest show on Earth gets under way on June 11 when co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, with the final taking place on July 19 in the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

FIFA's decision to increase the number of participants from 32 to 48 means this will be quite literally the biggest World Cup in history, and that's not the only reason this will be a tournament like no other we have ever witnessed before.

There are three different host nations - only the second occasion after Japan and South Korea in 2002 that there has been more than one - as the World Cup returns to Mexico for the third time, the USA for the second time and Canada play host for the very first time.

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From holders Argentina to rank outsiders Haiti, no matter who you draw at least you'll have a team to get behind this summer!