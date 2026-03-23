FIFA World Cup 2026: Odds, groups, schedule, dates, TV and kick-off times, all you need to know

The final six spots for FIFA World Cup 2026 will be filled over the next week, with Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland all hoping to join England and Scotland at next summer's tournament in Mexico, Canada and the USA. We have all you need to know for the World Cup, including odds, fixtures, venues and TV information.

When and where is World Cup 2026? The World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 at 16 different stadiums in Canada, Mexico and the USA - the first time the tournament has been held in three different countries. Only once previously has it been co-hosted, when Japan and South Korea did so in 2002.

Who has already qualified? 42 of the 48 spots have been taken, which includes several nations who will take part in their first World Cup - Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan will all make their tournament debuts. Canada, Mexico and the USA all qualified automatically as hosts and will hope home advantage inspires them to a successful summer.

How many teams take part and what is the format? World Cup 2026 will be the biggest in history in terms of teams, with 48 nations taking part and 104 fixtures taking place. It means a new format, with those 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams in each group qualify for the round of 32, with the best eight third-placed teams also progressing to single-legged knockout ties.

Has the World Cup draw happened and what group are England in?

US president Donald Trump is presented with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize by FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center

What are the World Cup groups?

Scotland are back at the World Cup for the first time since France '98

When does the World Cup start and what is the opening game? The opening match will be staged at Mexico City Stadium on June 14 between Mexico and South Africa. We have outlined the full tournament schedule at the bottom of this article with every fixture, including the location.

When is the World Cup 2026 final? The World Cup final will take place on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium - the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets and usually known as MetLife Stadium for sponsorship reasons.

When are World Cup squads announced? The deadline for nations to announce their World Cup squads is Monday, June 1. But the deadline for it having been named and submitted to FIFA comes 48 hours earlier on Saturday, May 30.

Who are the favourites to win the World cup? Spain, who pipped England to the title at the Euros two years ago, lead the way in the betting.

Thomas Tuchel was brought in as England manager with the express goal of winning a first World Cup since 1966

Blessed with arguably the best crop of players for a generation, having reached the final of the last two European Championships and arguably with the most proven world-class manager they have ever had in Thomas Tuchel, England are second favourites for tournament glory according to the odds. France's price is just a smidgen behind the Three Lions, while holders Argentina and usual suspects Brazil, led by legendary coach Carlo Ancelotti, are the only other nations priced in single figures. World Cup 2026 winner odds (Sky Bet) Spain - 9/2

England - 6/1

France - 13/2

Brazil - 8/1

Argentina - 8/1

Portugal - 11/1

Germany - 14/1

Netherlands - 20/1

Norway - 25/1

33/1 bar Odds correct at 10:30 GMT (24/03/26)

Who has won the World Cup the most times?

Carlo Ancelotti is Brazil's first ever permanent foreign manager as they look to end a 24-year World Cup drought

Brazil are the only team to have played in every tournament. They also lead the way with five titles but have not lifted the trophy since 2002. Germany and Italy have each won the World Cup on four separate occasions, with holders Argentina (3) one further back. France and Uruguay (both two wins) are next in the list, with the South American nation's second triumph way back in 1950. England and Spain are the only one-time winners. 5 - Brazil (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

(1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) 4 - Germany (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) | Italy (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

(1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) | (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006) 3 - Argentina (1978, 1986, 2022)

(1978, 1986, 2022) 2 - France (1998, 2018) | Uruguay (1930, 1950)

(1998, 2018) | (1930, 1950) 1 - England (1966) | Spain (2010)

How can I watch the Euros on TV? TV coverage in the UK will be shared between the BBC and ITV.