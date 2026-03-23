FIFA World Cup 2026: Odds, groups, schedule, dates, TV and kick-off times, all you need to know

The final six spots for FIFA World Cup 2026 will be filled over the next week, with Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland all hoping to join England and Scotland at next summer's tournament in Mexico, Canada and the USA. We have all you need to know for the World Cup, including odds, fixtures, venues and TV information.
When and where is World Cup 2026?
The World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 at 16 different stadiums in Canada, Mexico and the USA - the first time the tournament has been held in three different countries.
Only once previously has it been co-hosted, when Japan and South Korea did so in 2002.
Who has already qualified?
42 of the 48 spots have been taken, which includes several nations who will take part in their first World Cup - Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan will all make their tournament debuts.
Canada, Mexico and the USA all qualified automatically as hosts and will hope home advantage inspires them to a successful summer.
Who can still qualify for the World Cup?
There are six play-off spots still to be filled, with four from Europe (UEFA) and two from the Inter-Confederations play-offs.
Wales host Bosnia & Herzegovina, Northern Ireland travel to Italy and the Republic of Ireland are away to Czech Republic in their World Cup play-off semi-final on Thursday, March 26.
The four finals take place on Tuesday, March 31.
There could be two further countries making tournament debuts come the summer as Suriname and New Caledonia face Bolivia and Jamaica respectively in the the Inter-Confederations play-off semi-finals on March 26.
New Caledonia or Jamaica will then face DR Congo in Zapopan, Mexico on March 31 for a place at the World Cup, while Bolivia or Suriname take on Iraq in the Mexican city of Guadalupe.
How many teams take part and what is the format?
World Cup 2026 will be the biggest in history in terms of teams, with 48 nations taking part and 104 fixtures taking place.
It means a new format, with those 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four.
The top two teams in each group qualify for the round of 32, with the best eight third-placed teams also progressing to single-legged knockout ties.
Has the World Cup draw happened and what group are England in?
The World Cup draw took place on December 5, 2025 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
England were drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama.
What are the World Cup groups?
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; UEFA Play-off D winner
- Group B: Canada; UEFA Play-off A winner; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; UEFA Play-off Path C
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; UEFA Playoff Path B; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Inter-Confederations Playoff Path 2; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; Inter-Confederations Playoff Path 1; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
When does the World Cup start and what is the opening game?
The opening match will be staged at Mexico City Stadium on June 14 between Mexico and South Africa.
We have outlined the full tournament schedule at the bottom of this article with every fixture, including the location.
When is the World Cup 2026 final?
The World Cup final will take place on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium - the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets and usually known as MetLife Stadium for sponsorship reasons.
When are World Cup squads announced?
The deadline for nations to announce their World Cup squads is Monday, June 1.
But the deadline for it having been named and submitted to FIFA comes 48 hours earlier on Saturday, May 30.
Who are the favourites to win the World cup?
Spain, who pipped England to the title at the Euros two years ago, lead the way in the betting.
Blessed with arguably the best crop of players for a generation, having reached the final of the last two European Championships and arguably with the most proven world-class manager they have ever had in Thomas Tuchel, England are second favourites for tournament glory according to the odds.
France's price is just a smidgen behind the Three Lions, while holders Argentina and usual suspects Brazil, led by legendary coach Carlo Ancelotti, are the only other nations priced in single figures.
World Cup 2026 winner odds (Sky Bet)
- Spain - 9/2
- England - 6/1
- France - 13/2
- Brazil - 8/1
- Argentina - 8/1
- Portugal - 11/1
- Germany - 14/1
- Netherlands - 20/1
- Norway - 25/1
- 33/1 bar
Odds correct at 10:30 GMT (24/03/26)
Who has won the World Cup the most times?
Brazil are the only team to have played in every tournament. They also lead the way with five titles but have not lifted the trophy since 2002.
Germany and Italy have each won the World Cup on four separate occasions, with holders Argentina (3) one further back.
France and Uruguay (both two wins) are next in the list, with the South American nation's second triumph way back in 1950.
England and Spain are the only one-time winners.
- 5 - Brazil (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
- 4 - Germany (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) | Italy (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)
- 3 - Argentina (1978, 1986, 2022)
- 2 - France (1998, 2018) | Uruguay (1930, 1950)
- 1 - England (1966) | Spain (2010)
How can I watch the Euros on TV?
TV coverage in the UK will be shared between the BBC and ITV.
World Cup match schedule, fixtures, results and schedule
Group stage fixtures
Thursday, 11 June 2026
Mexico v South Africa - Group A – Mexico City Stadium
South Korea v Czech Republic/Denmark/North Macedonia/Republic of Ireland – Group A - Estadio Guadalajara
Friday, 12 June 2026
Canada v Bosnia & Herzegovina/Italy/Northern Ireland/Wales - Group B – Toronto Stadium
USA v Paraguay - Group D – Los Angeles Stadium
Saturday, 13 June 2026
Haiti v Scotland – Group C - Boston Stadium
Australia v Kosovo/Romania/Slovakia/Turkey – Group D - BC Place Vancouver
Brazil v Morocco – Group C - New York New Jersey Stadium
Qatar v Switzerland – Group B - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Sunday, 14 June 2026
Ivory Coast v Ecuador – Group E - Philadelphia Stadium
Germany v Curaçao – Group E - Houston Stadium
Netherlands v Japan – Group F - Dallas Stadium
Albania/Poland/Sweden/Ukraine v Tunisia – Group F - Estadio Monterrey
Monday, 15 June 2026
Saudi Arabia v Uruguay – Group H - Miami Stadium
Spain v Cape Verde – Group H - Atlanta
Iran v New Zealand – Group G - Los Angeles
Belgium v Egypt – Group G - Seattle Stadium
Tuesday, 16 June 2026
France v Senegal – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium
Bolivia/Iraq/Suriname v Norway – Group I - Boston Stadium
Argentina v Algeria – Group J - Kansas City
Austria v Jordan – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Wednesday, 17 June 2026
Ghana v Panama – Group L - Toronto Stadium
England v Croatia – Group L - Dallas Stadium
Portugal v Congo DR/Jamaica/New Caledonia – Group K - Houston Stadium
Uzbekistan v Colombia – Group K - Mexico City Stadium
Thursday, 18 June 2026
Czech Republic/Denmark/North Macedonia/Republic of Ireland v South Africa – Group A - Atlanta Stadium
Switzerland v Bosnia & Herzegovina/Italy/Northern Ireland/Wales – Group B - Los Angeles Stadium
Canada v Qatar - Group B – BC Place Vancouver
Mexico v South Korea - Group A - Estadio Guadalajara
Friday, 19 June 2026
Brazil v Haiti – Group C - Philadelphia Stadium
Scotland v Morocco – Group C - Boston Stadium
Kosovo/Romania/Slovakia/Turkey v Paraguay – Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
USA v Australia - Group D – Seattle Stadium
Saturday, 20 June 2026
Germany v Ivory Coast – Group E - Toronto Stadium
Ecuador v Curaçao – Group E - Kansas City Stadium
Netherlands v Albania/Poland/Sweden/Ukraine – Group F - Houston Stadium
Tunisia v Japan – Group F - Estadio Monterrey
Sunday, 21 June 2026
Uruguay v Cape Verde – Group H - Miami
Spain v Saudi Arabia – Group H - Atlanta Stadium
Belgium v Iran – Group G - Los Angeles Stadium
New Zealand v Egypt – Group G - BC Place Vancouver
Monday, 22 June 2026
Norway v Senegal – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium
France v Bolivia/Iraq/Suriname – Group I - Philadelphia Stadium
Argentina v Austria – Group J - Dallas Stadium
Jordan v Algeria – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Tuesday, 23 June 2026
England v Ghana – Group L - Boston Stadium
Panama v Croatia – Group L - Toronto Stadium
Portugal v Uzbekistan – Group K - Houston Stadium
Colombia v DR Congo/Jamaica/New Caledonia – Group K - Estadio Guadalajara
Wednesday, 24 June 2026
Scotland v Brazil – Group C - Miami Stadium
Morocco v Haiti – Group C - Atlanta Stadium
Switzerland v Canada - Group B – BC Place Vancouver
Bosnia & Herzegovina/Italy/Northern Ireland/Wales v Qatar – Group B - Seattle Stadium
Czech Republic/Denmark/North Macedonia/Republic of Ireland v Mexico - Group A – Mexico City Stadium
South Africa v South Korea – Group A - Estadio Monterrey
Thursday, 25 June 2026
Curaçao v Ivory Coast – Group E - Philadelphia Stadium
Ecuador v Germany – Group E - New York New Jersey Stadium
Japan v Albania/Poland/Sweden/Ukraine – Group F - Dallas Stadium
Tunisia v Netherlands – Group F - Kansas City Stadium
Kosovo/Romania/Slovakia/Turkey v USA - Group D – Los Angeles Stadium
Paraguay v Australia – Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Friday, 26 June 2026
Norway v France – Group I - Boston Stadium
Senegal v Bolivia/Iraq/Suriname – Group I - Toronto Stadium
Egypt v Iran – Group G - Seattle Stadium
New Zealand v Belgium – Group G - BC Place Vancouver
Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia – Group H - Houston Stadium
Uruguay v Spain – Group H - Estadio Guadalajara
Saturday, 27 June 2026
Panama v England – Group L - New York New Jersey Stadium
Croatia v Ghana – Group L - Philadelphia Stadium
Algeria v Austria – Group J - Kansas City Stadium
Jordan v Argentina – Group J - Dallas Stadium
Colombia v Portugal – Group K - Miami Stadium
DR Congo/Jamaica/New Caledonia v Uzbekistan – Group K - Atlanta Stadium
FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 fixtures
Sunday, 28 June 2026
Match 73 – Group A runners-up v Group B runners-up - Los Angeles Stadium
Monday, 29 June 2026
Match 74 – Group E winners v Group A/B/C/D/F third place - Boston Stadium
Match 75 – Group F winners v Group C runners-up - Estadio Monterrey
Match 76 – Group C winners v Group F runners-up - Houston Stadium
Tuesday, 30 June 2026
Match 77 – Group I winners v Group C/D/F/G/H third place - New York New Jersey Stadium
Match 78 – Group E runners up v Group I runners-up - Dallas Stadium
Match 79 – Group A winners v Group C/E/F/H/I third place - Mexico City Stadium
Wednesday, 1 July 2026
Match 80 – Group L winners v Group E/H/I/J/K third place - Atlanta Stadium
Match 81 – Group D winners v Group B/E/F/I/J third place - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Match 82 – Group G winners v Group A/E/H/I/J third place - Seattle Stadium
Thursday, 2 July 2026
Match 83 – Group K runners-up v Group L runners-up - Toronto Stadium
Match 84 – Group H winners v Group J runners-up - Los Angeles Stadium
Match 85 – Group B winners v Group E/F/G/I/J third place - BC Place Vancouver
Friday, 3 July 2026
Match 86 – Group J winners v Group H runners-up - Miami Stadium
Match 87 – Group K winners v Group D/E/I/J/L third place - Kansas City Stadium
Match 88 – Group D runners-up v Group G runners-up - Dallas Stadium
FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 fixtures
Saturday, 4 July 2026
Match 89 – Winner match 74 v Winner match 77 - Philadelphia Stadium
Match 90 – Winner match 73 v Winner match 75 - Houston Stadium
Sunday, 5 July 2026
Match 91 – Winner match 76 v Winner match 78 - New York New Jersey Stadium
Match 92 – Winner match 79 v Winner match 80 - Mexico City Stadium
Monday, 6 July 2026
Match 93 – Winner match 83 v Winner match 84 - Dallas Stadium
Match 94 – Winner match 81 v Winner match 82 - Seattle Stadium
Tuesday, 7 July 2026
Match 95 – Winner match 86 v Winner match 88 - Atlanta Stadium
Match 96 – Winner match 85 v Winner match 87 - BC Place Vancouver
FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final fixtures
Thursday, 9 July 2026
Match 97 – Winner match 89 v Winner match 90 - Boston Stadium
Friday, 10 July 2026
Match 98 – Winner match 93 v Winner match 94 - Los Angeles Stadium
Saturday, 11 July 2026
Match 99 – Winner match 91 v Winner match 92 - Miami Stadium
Match 100 – Winner match 95 v Winner match 96 - Kansas City Stadium
FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final fixtures
Tuesday, 14 July 2026
Match 101 – Winner match 97 v Winner match 98 - Dallas Stadium
Wednesday, 15 July 2026
Match 102 – Winner match 99 v Winner match 100 - Atlanta Stadium
FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place play-off
Saturday, 18 July 2026
Match 103 – Runner-up match 101 v Runner-up match 102 - Miami Stadium
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final
Sunday, 19 July 2026
Match 104 – Winner match 101 v Winner match 102 - New York New Jersey Stadium
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