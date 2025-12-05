Scotland face Brazil on World Cup return; England drawn with Croatia

Scotland began their last World Cup campaign, France '98, with a 2-1 defeat to Brazil. This time they'll face Haiti before they meet Brazil, with Morocco completing Group C.

England begin against Croatia, either in Dallas or Toronto on June 17, before taking on their remaining two opponents in Group L.

There are places in the draw still to be determined following the play-offs and should either Wales or Northern Ireland come through theirs, a place in Group B alongside Canada, Qatar and Switzerland would be the reward.

Republic of Ireland would enter Group A along with Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea.

Holders Argentina are in Group J with Algeria, Austria and Jordan, while 2022 beaten finalists France face Senegal, Norway and one of Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname in Group I.

When and where each nation plays their matches will be finalised in a separate draw on Saturday.

2026 World Cup draw

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Winner of Uefa play-off D

Group B: Canada, Winner of Uefa play-off A, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Winner of Uefa play-off C

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Winner of Uefa play-off B, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Winner of Fifa play-off 2, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Winner of Fifa play-off 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Uefa play-off A: Italy, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland

Uefa play-off B: Ukraine, Poland, Albania or Sweden

Uefa play-off C: Turkey, Slovakia, Kosovo or Romania

Uefa play-off D: Denmark, Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland or North Macedonia

Fifa play-off 1: DR Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia

Fifa play-off 2: Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname