England's World Cup group
England's World Cup group

Scotland face Brazil on World Cup return; England drawn with Croatia

By Sporting Life
Football
Fri December 05, 2025 · 1h ago

Scotland's first World Cup appearance this century will see them take on Brazil in the group stage, while seeded England will face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.

Scotland began their last World Cup campaign, France '98, with a 2-1 defeat to Brazil. This time they'll face Haiti before they meet Brazil, with Morocco completing Group C.

England begin against Croatia, either in Dallas or Toronto on June 17, before taking on their remaining two opponents in Group L.

There are places in the draw still to be determined following the play-offs and should either Wales or Northern Ireland come through theirs, a place in Group B alongside Canada, Qatar and Switzerland would be the reward.

Republic of Ireland would enter Group A along with Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea.

Holders Argentina are in Group J with Algeria, Austria and Jordan, while 2022 beaten finalists France face Senegal, Norway and one of Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname in Group I.

When and where each nation plays their matches will be finalised in a separate draw on Saturday.

2026 World Cup draw

  • Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Winner of Uefa play-off D
  • Group B: Canada, Winner of Uefa play-off A, Qatar, Switzerland
  • Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
  • Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Winner of Uefa play-off C
  • Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
  • Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Winner of Uefa play-off B, Tunisia
  • Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
  • Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
  • Group I: France, Senegal, Winner of Fifa play-off 2, Norway
  • Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
  • Group K: Portugal, Winner of Fifa play-off 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia
  • Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Uefa play-off A: Italy, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland

Uefa play-off B: Ukraine, Poland, Albania or Sweden

Uefa play-off C: Turkey, Slovakia, Kosovo or Romania

Uefa play-off D: Denmark, Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland or North Macedonia

Fifa play-off 1: DR Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia

Fifa play-off 2: Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname

