World Cup 2026 betting tips: Group H predictions, best bets and preview

We break down every team, in every group in our World Cup 2026 betting guide. Group H features Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

Football betting tips: World Cup 1pt Group H to be highest scoring group at 7/1 (BetVictor) 0.5pt Uruguay to be the highest scoring team at the World Cup at 70/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Cape Verde to be the top African team at 28/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Spain SPAIN are the side to beat this summer. La Roja went through qualification unbeaten, are the European champions, sit second in FIFA’s rankings and are the bookies favourites to win the World Cup. It's a far cry from the nation that was dumped out by Morocco in the round of 16 at the last World Cup. After that debacle, Luis Enrique was replaced by Luis de la Fuente, who stepped up from the Spanish youth team. He plays a possession-based style of football - similar to his predecessor - but where Enrique played more inverted wideman like Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, de la Fuente opted for the more classic winger profiles of Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal and it gave his side another dimension.

There’s been some churn in the Spanish ranks since their Euros success. Nacho, Jesus Navas and Joselu have gone, clearing the way for the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen and allowing Pedri and co two years of valuable experience. Heading into the summer, the main questions surround the durability of Rodri and the lack of options up front. Rodri hasn’t quite rediscovered his level since his ACL injury but Spain aren’t exactly lacking in that department either with Martin Zubimendi finding another gear at Arsenal and Pedri playing a starring role in Barcelona’s La Liga title-winning campaign. As for the lack of number nines, when has Spain ever needed one? They had a similar issue heading into the 2012 Euros. Cesc Fabregas filled the void and they won the tournament. Besides, in qualification, they ranked third for goals per match (3.5), second for shots (22.83), first for shots on target (9.67) and first for big chances created (6.17). All things considered, it isn’t hard to see why the Spaniards are generally 1/4 to top this Group.

For the record, it should be Mikel Oyarzabal starting up front. He was Spain’s creator-in-chief during qualification with six goals and four assists. He’s 5/4 to finish as their top goalscorer this summer, which could be worth a look as he takes their penalties.

Uruguay URUGUAY are generally 4/1 to top the group, 1/5 to qualify and a hefty 66/1 to go all the way. They failed to make it out of the group at the last World Cup for the first time in 20 years and La Celeste responded by hiring Marcelo ‘El Loco’ Bielsa. The enigmatic manager was last seen at Leeds, he’s forged a philosophy on high pressing and aggressive man-to-man marking, the man who threatened Newell's Old Boys’ ultras with a grenade in the 90s. Yeah, he’ll be at the World Cup. Bielsa’s first move as Uruguay manager was dropping the old guard of Edinson Cavani, Fernando Muslera and Luis Suarez and calling up 14 uncapped players. Veteran stopper Muslera is in the squad but Bielsa won’t be able to lean on Cavani, who has called time on his international career, and Suarez isn't in the squad.

The goalscoring burden falls on Darwin Nunez and the former Liverpool frontman seems to be thriving under Bielsa, establishing himself as his nation's focal point. Pre-Bielsa, Nunez scored three international goals in 15 caps and has since netted 10 times in 22 appearances. At 2/1, backing Nunez to be Uruguay's top goalscorer looks a safe play. This Uruguay team has all the hallmarks of a Bielsa side and as a nation, they must quietly fancy their chances of ending a 76-year drought on the global stage after finishing fourth in the CONMEBOL qualification and third at the Copa America in 2024. In the latter, they ranked joint-first with Argentina for chances created (66), joint-second for goals scored (9), first for shots (85), second for shots on target (29) and third for big chances created (15). And based on this uncompromising approach, I think it’s worth having a small play on URUGUAY to be the HIGHEST SCORING TEAM at the World Cup.

As expected with Bielsa-ball, Uruguay’s pressing was relentless at the Copa. They ranked first for possession won in the final third (26) and interceptions (56). It’ll be worth keeping tabs on their tackle lines this summer as they averaged 23.2 per game. Another thing worth considering, particularly in the group stage, is their set-piece threat. Uruguay scored the most goals from dead balls (5), had the highest expected goals (3.63) and shots after set-pieces (8) at Copa America.

Saudi Arabia SAUDI ARABIA are a distant third favourites to qualify from Group H. They head into the tournament in slightly unstable circumstances having taken the decision to sack Herve Renard in mid-April. He only came in for his second stint in charge of the Green Falcons in October 2024, replacing Roberto Mancini after a rocky start to the third round of AFC qualifying. Renard was the manager in the last World Cup, in charge for the comeback win over eventual champions Argentina. It was the only game Saudi Arabia won, going on to finish bottom of their group.

A similar fate probably awaits. Former Blackburn, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town midfielder and Greek international Georgios Donis is their latest manager. But he’ll only have had the friendlies with Ecuador and Senegal to prepare, which is far from ideal. The Saudis chances are epitomised by the fact no goalscorer leads the betting at 5/2 in their team top goalscorer market. Not that I would back it. The 2/1 about Saudi Arabia TO FINISH BOTTOM appeals, their predicament aside, I think the final team in this group should be taken seriously.

Cape Verde CAPE VERDE could shock a few people. Located off the coast of West Africa in the central Atlantic Ocean with a population of just over half a million people, Cape Verde is the second-least populous nation to reach the World Cup (Iceland 2018 the first). And in terms of actual land-mass area, it is literally the smallest nation to qualify for this competition. You’ll never sing that.

This is the Islanders first World Cup and they pipped Cameroon to top spot in CAF Group D qualification. Led by manager Pedro Leitão Brito - AKA Bubista - their qualification campaign had all the hallmarks of plucky underdogs. Grit and determination underpinned by seven clean sheets across their 10 games. At 28/1 with bet365, CAPE VERDE’s price to finish as the TOP AFRICAN TEAM is worth a tout. Escaping this group will be tricky but they have a chance as eight best third place sides from the 12 groups progress so if they can beat Saudi Arabia, there’s a chance they’ll reach the knockouts. I also have another pick from Group K in the top African team market. It is worth noting dead heat rules apply. So, should multiple teams make it to the same stage, it will be settled as the original stake, divided by the number of tied nations multiplied by original odds. I also think GROUP H as a whole has the potential to be the HIGHEST SCORING GROUP at the finals. There are two uncompromising and relentless nations in Spain and Uruguay, an out-of-sorts Saudi and a bit of an unknown quantity in Cape Verde. The 7/1 on offer with BetVictor is worth a punt.