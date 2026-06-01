World Cup 2026 betting tips: Group C predictions, best bets and preview

We break down every team, in every group in our World Cup 2026 betting guide. Group C features Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

Football betting tips: World Cup 1pt Raphinha top Brazil scorer at 10/3 (General)

0.5pt Gabriel Magalhaes top Brazil scorer at 150/1 (General) 0.25pt e.w. Morocco to be lowest scoring team at the World Cup at 80/1 (BetVictor) 1pt Scott McTominay top Scotland scorer at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Brazil To say BRAZIL are desperate to end a 24-year wait for their sixth World Cup triumph is an understatement, with them ripping up their own rulebook to try and end that drought by appointing Carlo Ancelotti as the national team's first foreign coach. They have come nowhere near lifting the trophy in the past five tournaments, only going beyond the quarter-finals in 2014; even then they were hosts and suffered a remarkable 7-1 semi-final defeat by Germany. Ancelotti's squad selection, with only five midfield players included in his group of 26, makes clear how he will set up his team with so much depending on what is likely to be an ultra-attacking front four - in the group stage at least. How far Selecao can go when three of the aforementioned quintet are ageing duo Casemiro and Fabinho and former West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta is questionable; Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes has a big job on his hands in the centre of the pitch.

For it to all come down to the forwards is the Samba way, and the BRAZIL TOP SCORER market is where we're looking. Vinicius Junior is favourite and worth opposing. The Real Madrid star has a poor international record, with only eight goals from 47 caps. Despite being given a central role - both figuratively and often literally - by his former club boss over the last 12 months he has only found the net twice in eight appearances. RAPHINHA is the man to back at 7/2. The Barcelona man has missed the majority of Ancelotti’s games through injury but when fit has played in a variety of attacking positions, occasionally given a free role behind the striker. He finished as the team’s top scorer in qualifying with five goals, helped by the fact he is their designated penalty taker; unless Neymar - who is heading to his fourth World Cup - manages to get on the pitch and throw a tantrum when a spot-kick is awarded.

Outlandishly GABRIEL MAGALHAES is also backed to be BRAZIL TOP SCORER at 150/1; he definitely won't be on penalty duty... Set-piece focus has been on the rise this season, with Arsenal leading the way. No Premier League team scored more than their 23 goals or created more than their 20.6 xG from set-plays, with 32.4% of their total number of goals coming from those situations - only Tottenham and Leeds had a bigger percentage. GABRIEL had a quiet campaign by his own standards, finding the net four times in all competitions. He went remarkably close at the back post on many occasions though, which resulted in him providing five assists - the first season he has ever registered more than one. Qatar 2022 was unusual in many ways, one being an enormous drop to just 14.5% of goals being scored from set-pieces, down from 30% four years earlier. If there is a return to those kind of percentages across the board, and Brazil make use of the strength they have in their squad, it would be no shock to see Gabriel end the tournament with a handful of goals. He has a great opportunity in the group stage against weak defences - eight years ago John Stones took full advantage against Panama by scoring twice in the first half as England thrashed the central American side 6-1.

Morocco

MOROCCO were one of the stories of the last World Cup, becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals, beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal before eventually succumbing to France. Walid Regragui was the mastermind of that run, an incredible performance he built on by leading the team to a record 19 straight wins up to December 2025 before his side were controversially beaten on home soil in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations by Senegal - a result that has since been overturned, and continues to be disputed. Just three months before this year's tournament Regragui resigned and was replaced by Under-20s coach Mohamed Ouahbi. Getting anywhere close to a repeat of their run of four years ago was always going to be difficult, but in the aftermath of the AFCON controversy and with the late, significant blow of losing the long-serving, most successful manager in their history, Morocco could be worth opposing - or at the very least avoiding. The bookies roundly expect the North African nation to automatically qualify alongside Brazil, with them generally 5/1 not to qualify. It would be a shock were Haiti not to lose all three of their games, and three points may well be enough to make it through as one of the best third-placed teams. I'll instead go for the longshot of MOROCCO TO BE THE LOWEST SCORING TEAM AT THE WORLD CUP each-way at 80/1 with BetVictor. This can be backed at 100/1 elsewhere but only as a straight win. Place money pays 1/4 odds to three places, so gives us a far better chance.

Haiti An expanded tournament hosted by three of North America's strongest football nations meant it was inevitable there would be a higher number of minnows qualifying from the Concacaf region than ever before. HAITI have reached the World Cup for the first time since 1974 and only the second time in their history, a remarkable achievement even without extra context. Gang violence and unrest has left the country in crisis for the best part of a decade, with a footballing consequence of that being all of their home matches are played at neutral venues. Despite that they won a qualifying group containing regional giants Costa Rica and Honduras, both of whom were considerably higher in the FIFA rankings and have recent history of reaching the world's biggest stage - Costa Rica have been at the last three World Cups. The Haitian squad, the majority of whom play top-flight European football or in Major League Soccer - has been strengthened by the additions of Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor and Wolves midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, both former France youth internationals who have now switched allegiance. Haiti have been written-off by the bookies, with some going as short as 1/40 for them not to qualify. They may be ranked outside the world's top 80, but their experience of playing without a home crowd will be an advantage. With the Central American nation 10/1 to qualify that kind of fairytale may be worth backing to small stakes for some, but it feels like a little too much of a reach.

Scotland SCOTLAND are back at the greatest show on Earth after 28 years away. Remarkably, at France '98 they were also grouped with Brazil and Morocco. Back then Craig Brown's side fought tooth and nail in the Stade de France in the closing stages of their opening game after John Collins had fired in a late penalty, eventually losing 2-1 to the reigning champions. After drawing 1-1 with Norway in matchday two they were thumped 3-0 by Morocco as a toothless Craig Burley followed up his equaliser in Bordeaux with a red card in St Etienne. According to every data point, and quite frankly if you watched most of qualification, Scotland are fortunate to have got here. They are even more fortunate to have been drawn in a group with Haiti, meaning they really should make it to the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

Taking SCOTT MCTOMINAY to be SCOTLAND TOP SCORER at 4/1 is a very straightforward selection given his goalscoring record in recent years. Since being used as more of an attacking midfielder, he has reached double figures for Manchester United and Napoli (twice) in three successive seasons. For Scotland he has scored 13 goals in his last 24 competitive appearances. There is no realistic alternative to back, with Steve Clarke often rotating his first-choice striker and making second-half substitutions to keep fresh legs up front. McTominay is a guaranteed starter, on penalty duties and also near enough guaranteed to complete 90 minutes.