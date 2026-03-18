Bookmakers pay out on Morocco to win AFCON after CAF overturns final result

Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet have paid out on Morocco to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after the Confederation of African Football (CAF)'s decision to overturn the final result.

The final - which took place on January 18 - saw Senegal emerge as 1-0 winners but the game had a lengthy delay as their players walked off the pitch and refused to play following the awarding of a late penalty in Morocco's favour. Brahim Diaz then failed to convert the stoppage time opportunity with the game delayed for 17 minutes. Pape Gueye struck in extra-time to give Senegal the title. But controversy emerged on Tuesday night as CAF made a statement outlining that Senegal forfeited the result when they departed the playing field.

🚨 JUSTICE PAYOUT 🚨



Morocco have been awarded the AFCON, so we have PAID OUT bets on them in the outright market.



T&Cs: Applies to singles and multiples. Paid as cash. Online and Retail. No max stake.



18+ GambleAware pic.twitter.com/2dlJT29EP0 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 18, 2026

They claim that Senegal infringed article 82 and in turn article 84 of AFCON's regulations, forbidding teams from refusing to play unless authorised to do so from the referee. The statement said: "The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) Appeal Board decided today that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (“the Match”), with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF)." What happened in the final? Senegal thought they had scored a late winner of their own but that was disallowed on 90+2' following a foul by Abdoulaye Seck on Achraf Hakimi in the build-up. Six minutes later, Morocco were awarded what was deemed to be a controversial penalty, a moment which saw Senegal's players leaving the pitch in protest.

Brahim Diaz sensationally missed the penalty

With the clock on 90+20', Senegal's players re-emerged. Diaz's sensational attempt at a Panenka penalty was then comfortably saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy four minutes after. Shortly into the extra-time period, Gueye scored the goal which won the game. What have the bookies said? Betfair, Sky Bet and Paddy Power all announced that they would be paying out on Morocco in the outright market following CAF's statement. On that decision, Paddy Power said: "Following this massive decision to crown Morocco as AFCON champions, we felt it was only right that our customers were also rewarded. "We are always here to right wrongs and put our customers first.”