World Cup 2026 betting tips: Group F predictions, best bets and preview

We break down every team, in every group in our World Cup 2026 betting guide. Group F features Japan, Netherlands, Sweden and Tunisia.

Football betting tips: World Cup 2pts Netherlands to reach the quarter-finals at 15/8 (General) 1pt Japan to be eliminated in the round of 16 at 9/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Group F to be the highest-scoring group at 16/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Netherlands It's been a steady rebuilding job for the NETHERLANDS, although they remain a squad perhaps lacking the quality required to become world champions once again. Having missed out on the 2016 Euros and then the 2018 edition of the World Cup, a semi-final appearance in the most recent European Championships suggests they've overcome their previous issues. An unbeaten qualification campaign should provide further confidence that they can be competitive. Not only that, but their 27 goals across eight games with just four conceded gave them the second-best goal difference (+22) in all of European qualifying.

Sure, it was a group which contained the likes of Malta and Lithuania yet they made the most of the opportunity, netting eight past the former when meeting in Groningen, with four against Lithuania in Amsterdam. While they may be short of what's needed to win the tournament, what they do have in their favour is the draw. Topping the group gives them what should be a comfortable path to the QUARTER-FINALS. They'll likely face Morocco or Scotland in the round of 32, followed by either the runner-up from Group A or Group B. Both games should see them priced as favourites in the betting. The 15/8 on them being in the final eight looks a good enough price if they can top the group, rather than taking the 8/11 on them achieving just that.

Japan The closest challenger to that should be JAPAN following their recent tournament exploits, although they were dealt the blow of losing Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma to injury. Back-to-back appearances in the knockout stages of the competition can only benefit them this time around when it is easier to qualify, particularly with a squad full of players who spend their weekends in one of Europe's top five leagues. They're well established as a force in the Asian Football Confederation. The first stage of qualifying delivered six wins from six with 24 goals scored and none conceded; the next returning 23 points from a possible 30 and a +27 goal difference. Playing the bracket could deliver some value for the 9/2 on Japan being ELIMINATED IN THE ROUND OF 16, particularly as I can't fully place them in this group.

Hajime Moriyasu will be hoping Japan can spring a surprise again

As discussed with the Netherlands, topping it presents winnable games in the first two contests but being runners-up will likely see Brazil awaiting next. However, their combination of third-placed scenarios aren't too terrible. The worst of those will probably be France but they could also get the winner of Group A or Group B. Group E's 'giant' in Germany aren't the threat they once were either. I'd fully expect them to feature in the knockouts with the wide range of potential opponents at the first hurdle making the 4s and above an intriguing prospect.

Sweden SWEDEN's position at the World Cup comes despite failing to win a single one of their qualifiers - the Nations League their route to North America under Graham Potter's guidance. A switch to the back-three for the play-offs delivered entertainment in both games with Sweden netting three against Ukraine and then Poland. It's likely they stick with this system at the tournament. While we know about Potter's managerial career in England there remains some questions about how this side will go in Group F. He's only had a handful of games at the helm and those two play-off wins came against teams you'd expect them to beat anyway.

In similar fashion to Japan, their potential path could allow them a deep run at the tournament, but it could also deliver the blow of a big-hitter early on - that's if they can get out of the group. I'm going with NO BET for Sweden, just because I would have liked to have seen more games with Potter at the helm to get a full picture of what we can really expect. It's a very talented squad but we have to be cautious about judging national teams solely on the individual quality. They do play their part in a group-wide selection though but more on that shortly.

Tunisia It could be a tough campaign for TUNISIA as they take the spot of outsiders in the group. They were, however, near perfect in qualification. Nine wins and a draw came from their ten games where they kept a clean sheet in every single one, scoring 22 goals at the other end. It's an impressive achievement although they did have a kind draw. Led by former Cardiff and Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi, Tunisia will be hoping to lean upon those defensive showings if they are to progress. That's easier said than done though given the significant step up in opposition level. Namibia, who finished second, are ranked 120th in the world while third-placed Liberia are down in 140th. They're a general price of 4/5 to FINISH BOTTOM OF THE GROUP, which seems fair enough when we consider the other three teams involved, although it won't feature in the staking plan.

It'll be a tough tournament for Sabri Lamouchi's Tunisia

That's because GROUP F TO BE THE HIGHEST SCORING GROUP does at a price of 16/1. I'll be leaning upon the strong attacking showings from the sides during their respective qualification campaigns. This group may not contain a significant outsider like the others may do but I'd expect some high-scoring, competitive contests. Tunisia may have been involved in three low-scoring contests at the last World Cup yet it should be different this time around given the change in management. Most groups floated around the 15-goal marker in 2022, with Japan's Group E the runaway leader on 22. Of course, this time around we have more groups to contend with. An average of three goals per game makes any group a frontrunner to win in this market. Given the attacks on display, the potential is there to achieve it.