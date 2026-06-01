World Cup 2026 betting tips: Group J predictions, best bets and team verdicts

We break down every team, in every group in our World Cup 2026 betting guide. Group J features holders Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

Football betting tips: World Cup 5pts Argentina to reach the quarter finals at evens (General) 1pt Ali Olwan top Jordan goalscorer at 4/1 (BetVictor, William Hill) 1pt Mohammed Amoura top Algeria goalscorer at 5/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Christoph Baumgartner top Austrian goalscorer at 10/1 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Argentina Reigning champions ARGENTINA headline Group J, with this likely to be Lionel Messi's swan song. La Albiceleste will no doubt be reliant on their little magician once again, with Messi keeping himself sharp in the MLS while not over-exerting. He'll be well acclimatised at least. Another Lionel, Scaloni, continues as manager and why wouldn't he after overseeing an incredible period of dominance on the international stage? He's led Argentina into the last three three tournaments, two Copa America's and one World Cup, and won them all.

Argentina won the 2022 World Cup (left) and 2024 Copa America (right)

In Qatar they were a team built to be hard to beat, a workhorse side who relied upon Messi for moments of magic, and that was the case at the Copa in 2024, but since then we have witnessed some scintillating Argentinean talents break through that suggests they could try a different approach and at the very least not be as reliant on the GOAT in forward areas. Julián Alvarez (26 years-old) and Enzo Fernández (25) are older and wiser having broke through in Qatar, Nico Paz (21) is a sensational footballer and has had a wonderful season at Como while Atletico Madrid pair Giuliano Simeone (23) and Thiago Almada (25) provide both guile and flair. The old stalwarts have gone nowhere though. Messi's bodyguards, Rodrigo De Paul - also at Inter Miami with Messi now - and Leandro Paredes, are still in the fold, as is Alexis Mac Allister, with wily centre-back Nicolás Otamendi also remaining alongside striker Lautaro Martínez and goalkeeping hero Emiliano Martínez. It's a squad that has the perfect balance of everything; youth, experience, quality, knowhow, flexibility and fight. It wouldn't all be a surprise to see them go back-to-back. The fact that the 2024 Copa America was held in the US can only be seen as a positive too, highlighting how comfortable the players will be in the climate, and it's hard to make a case against them really. Hopefully for them the champions curse was finally broken by France last time out, who reached the final after winning the tournament in 2018. Before that there were a string of shocking efforts from reigning champions, starting with France in 2002 who followed up 1998 success by finishing bottom of their group and failing to score a single goal. 2006 winners Italy finished bottom of their group in 2010 despite facing New Zealand, Paraguay, and Slovakia, 2010 champs Spain followed up their success by losing heavily in the group stage and getting eliminated after just two matches in 2014, while Germany finished bottom of their group in 2018 after lifting the trophy four years earlier. Given how well Argentina have been playing and how varied their squad is, you'd hope to get a good run for your money on them outright, so much so we'll back them TO REACH THE QUARTER FINALS at evens.

Algeria ALGERIA qualified for their first World Cup in 12 years with relative ease, though a disappointing AFCON display suggests there is plenty of work still to do. Manager Vladimir Petković, the man who led Switzerland to the 2018 World Cup knockout stages and 2021 Euros quarter-finals, has a decent pool of players to choose from and has them playing control-based style given the technical quality in the squad. Riyad Mahrez is still the main man for the Desert Warriors, but is supported by some exciting talent in Amine Gouri, MOHAMMED AMOURA and Ibrahim Maza. The former City winger is the bookies favourite to be Algeria's top scorer, but it was Amoura who's been doing all the scoring in qualifying. Mahrez netted just one goal in eight qualifiers and Gouri one in nine, with Amoura firing a whopping 10 in 10 appearances, so the 5/1 about him to be ALGERIA TOP SCORER looks big.

The chances are that Mahrez will be on penalty duty, but Amoura's record warrants him being favourite here. All told he's bagged 23 in 45 appearances for his country, and is as dangerous when playing on the left-wing or as a striker. Despite relegation from the Bundesliga, Amoura still had a decent season with Wolfsburg, netting eight times (0.37 per 90) and posting a 0.40 xG per 90 in a struggling team. Given how impressive he was in qualifying, it would be hugely unfair for Petković to drop him, so we should get a run for our money.

Austria Another team starting with the letter 'A', AUSTRIA have qualified for their first finals since 1998, ending a huge 28-year wait to reappear on the world stage. Led by Ralf Rangnick, they are the epitome of a 'team', being extremely unselfish and winning together rather than with standout individuals. They really impressed at Euro 2024, pushing France incredibly close in the group stage before beating Poland and the Netherlands, getting eliminated by Türkiye in the last 16 despite being comfortably the better team, but it was a tournament that showed plenty of promise and hinted that better is yet to come. An intense pressing style was fun to watch in Germany, with fouls galore, but it will be much tougher to do that in the US in the heat and humidity, while they also have the short straw having to play their three group games in three different states, meaning travel and time difference could be yet another hurdle for them to overcome. As could be the lack of freshness in the team, with the XI very similar to that two years ago, but that does mean the potential for a wide-open AUSTRIAN TOP SCORER betting heat. Veteran Marko Arnautovic is the 5/2 favourite after leading the way in qualifying with eight goals, but at the prices it could be worth chancing RB Leipzig's CHRISTOPH BAUMGARTNER after a stellar campaign for the attacking midfielder, with 10/1 available.

Baumgartner netted 17 times in 37 appearances for Leipzig this term, averaging 0.42 goals and 0.49 xG per 90 from midfield, with that latter figure the highest of any midfielder from across Europe's top five leagues to have played 1500 minutes or more. Given the team-centric nature of this Austrian side, it may well be that two goals at this World Cup is enough to win the bet, after all, at the Euros, Austria scored seven goals with seven different scorers, so backing the form horse makes sense.

Jordan JORDAN are one of the World Cup's new comers, making their tournament debut in the USA after a stellar qualifying campaign, though them making it to the finals is more down to Asia getting eight spots as opposed to four when the tournament featured just 32 teams. Nonetheless, they're here, and they could cause a few surprises, mainly by offering a real attacking threat. Unfortunately for them, they've landed in one of the tougher groups possible, making a group stage exit extremely likely - as quotes of 3/10 suggest. But, their counter-attacking style could be well suited to this group, where they will be penned in for most of the game as their opponents look to win handsomely against them. I fancy them to get on the scoresheet at least once at the tournament, the bookies make it a 64% chance the score twice. It's therefore surprising to see their striker and top scorer ALI OLWAN priced at 4/1 TO BE TOP JORDAN GOALSCORER in a wide open market. He's tied at the head of the betting with winger Yazan Al Naimat, while Rennes winger Musa Al Taamari is only a point bigger at 5/1. For my money, Olwan should be the standout favourite here given his recent scoring record.

Ali Olwan was the top scorer at the Arab Cup

Olwan, who plies his trade in Qatar with Al-Sailiya, was the top scorer in December's Arab Cup, netting six times in six games, scored in two of the friendlies that preceded that tournament and was the Jordan's top scorer in World Cup Qualifying with nine. All told he's netted 18 times in his last 23 caps, which is some record. Compare that to Al Naimat, who has not only been injured since December but who has scored 11 times in his last 27 caps, and Al Taamari who has managed eight goals in 21 in that span, and Olwan should be a strong favourite. It's highly likely that Olwan will also be on penalties too which is a huge bonus. He's taken nine of the last 11 penalties his side have won, scoring eight of those.