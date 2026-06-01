World Cup 2026 betting tips: Group G predictions, best bets and preview

We break down every team, in every group in our World Cup 2026 betting guide. Group G features Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.

Football betting tips: World Cup 1pt Group G to be lowest scoring group at 6/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Belgium BELGIUM were inconsistent in qualification. They topped the group by two points but drew at Kazakhstan, both games against North Macedonia and conceded five times in two matches against Wales. The leaky defence meant manager Rudi Garcia tinkered with the formation and system so the Red Devils don’t have a set XI or a defined way of playing. Not that you need either but it is less than ideal and enough to make you think twice about their chances of winning Group G at quotes of 4/11. That's not to say the bookies fancy Belgium to go deep into the tournament, pricing them generally at 33/1 in the outright. WORLD CUP TEAM SUMMARY GRAPHIC - 23 Roberto Martinez’s side went out of their group in Qatar, data-driven Domenico Tedesco replaced him but could only make it to the round of 16 at Euro 2024. It's hard to make the case for things getting much better. The golden generation has been and gone. Only Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku - at a combined age of 101 - remain from an illustrious group that included Eden Hazard, Vincent Kompany and many others. Courtois, exiled at the Euros, has been brought back in from the cold and the Real Madrid keeper is still one of the best in the world. But De Bruyne and Lukaku arrive with huge question marks after injury-riddled seasons in Serie A.

The Napoli pair started only 14 league games between and could struggle with the heat and physical demands of tournament football. De Bruyne’s still the beating heart of the side though, having a hand in seven goals in qualification. He watched the qualification clinching 7-0 win over Liechtenstein on crutches from the sideline which I can't help but feel is a bad omen. For success to hinge on this trio of golden oldies does not bode well.

Egypt Despite being the most successful African nation - winning seven AFCON titles - EGYPT have never won a game at the World Cup. They have even qualified an awful lot. They became the first African country to do so in 1934 and this will be only their third appearance since. If their qualification campaign is anything to go by, they will surely break their duck this summer.

Hossam Hussan's side went unbeaten (W8 D2) with a +18 goal difference, conceded only two goals and kept eight clean sheets. Tactically, they look to contain and counter in a low block, leaning on their watertight defence, then look to use the pace of Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah in attack as quickly as they can. Captain and national icon Salah scored nine times in as many qualification games and is just two goals behind the all-time Egyptian top goalscorer record, a record that happens to be held by his manager. Egypt are the second favourites in Group G behind Belgium with the pair squaring off in their first game. The Pharaohs will draw confidence from their March friendlies, beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 and drawing 0-0 with World Cup favourites Spain. In the heat this summer, given how fine-margin Egypt are, I’d be looking towards their unders prices in the group stage.

Iran Qualification was routine for Asian powerhouse IRAN, nothing else is though given the political situation engulfing the country. The fact they are travelling to North America has only made matters worse, with a late change of plan seeing them now hosted by Mexico instead of the USA, and facing enormous travel distances from their base. WORLD CUP TEAM SUMMARY GRAPHIC - 23 Moreover, the Persian Gulf Pro League has been suspended since the end of February, meaning getting a squad up to match fitness has been the top priority of Iran manager Amir Ghalenoei. In terms of tactics, they look to play on the counter, sitting in an organised defensive shape leaning on the offensive set-piece threat and goals of Mehdi Taremi. The talismanic frontman has netted 57 times for his nation, 10 of which coming in qualification, and could be worth a look in the team top goalscorer market. Making it out of Group G will be the target, something Iran have failed to do in each of their last seven appearances at the finals. But ultimately, given the preparation and ongoing challenges they face, plotting their footballing chances this summer is impossibly difficult.

New Zealand This will be NEW ZEALAND’s third appearance at a World Cup. It was a huge achievement for the then part-timers to make it in 1982 and an unbeaten group stage in South America 2010 was a valiant effort (D3). This summer their goal will be to get out of the group, according to manager Darren Bazeley - the Northampton-born former Watford, Wolves and Walsall defender. Easier said than done perhaps. The bookies have them as fourth favourites to qualify and are the lowest ranked team at the tournament. Should they be written-off so quickly? This is their golden generation after all. Despite only having around 60 professional players globally, New Zealand have a large European contingency with six players flying the flag for the EFL. Much of their hopes are pinned on the form and fitness of Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood.

The joint-highest appearance maker (88) and all-time top goalscorer (45) has only started 14 Premier League games this season and one game for the All Whites in qualification. Wood’s physical presence gives them something to bounce off and allows what is a predominantly possession-based side to vary their style, something that could be crucial this summer. All things considered, GROUP G could be the LOWEST SCORING GROUP at the finals. And at 6/1, it is worth a tout. There are lots of questions when it comes to Belgium, the competition's lowest ranked side New Zealand’s fate rests on one player, Egypt are notoriously fine margin and Iran's preparations could hardly have been worse.