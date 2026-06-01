Free World Cup betting guide: Tips, predictions and best bets for every team plus outrights

The biggest World Cup in history sees 48 teams go for glory in Mexico, Canada and the USA, with the action getting under way in Mexico City when co-hosts Mexico face South Africa on June 11. The final takes place at the New York-New Jersey Stadium more than a month later on July 19.

An increase from 32 to 48 teams means there are 12 rather than eight groups, and an extra round of 32 in the schedule.

In our most comprehensive betting guide yet we assess every team in every group before reaching a verdict. Outrights, the Golden Boot, Player of the Tournament and Special markets all covered too, with more than 50 BEST BETS advised in total.

Click through the links below to navigate through each of the 12 group previews, four outright articles, and to download our free wall chart and sweepstake kit.