World Cup 2026 betting tips: Group E predictions, best bets and preview

We break down every team, in every group in our World Cup 2026 betting guide. Group E features Cote D’Ivoire, Curacao, Ecuador and Germany.

Football betting tips: World Cup 2pts Côte d’Ivoire to be eliminated in the round of 32 at 10/11 (General) 1pt Côte d’Ivoire to be eliminated in the round of 16 at 7/2 (General) 1pt Germany to be eliminated in the round of 16 at 11/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Germany It’s yet another major tournament where GERMANY will be fearing an early exit - a country whose footballing side remains a shadow of its former self. Julian Nagelsmann’s side failed to record a perfect record despite a favourable qualification group of Luxembourg, Northern Ireland and Slovakia - the latter winning 2-0 when the pair met in Bratislava. Twelve years after lifting the trophy, this squad was set to be the first not to feature anyone who was a part of that success in Brazil. However, Manuel Neuer is back having previously been out of the picture, and fitness permitting, will take the reins as starting goalkeeper once again.

The positive is that Group E presents opponents who shouldn’t trouble them greatly, although we did think that to some extent in 2022. Topping it gives them a third place side in the first stage of the knockouts. Yet, get through that and it’s likely France who await in the round of 16, a side who beat them in the 2025 edition of the Nations League and possess clear potential for another deep run. The 11/4 on Germany’s STAGE OF ELIMINATION BEING THE ROUND OF 16 is an interesting prospect and seems a fair price when we consider the likely prices on offer for their respective round of 32 match-ups.

Cote D'Ivoire The one team who could cause them issues in the group stage though is CÔTE D’IVOIRE. Emerse Faé led them to AFCON glory in the unlikeliest of circumstances following his arrival midway through the 2023 edition before a respectable quarter-final berth on return in 2025. While they perhaps lack the consistent quality of a reliable number nine, the African nation’s strength lies in their attack. Lively forwards in Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande can cause opponents problems particularly as the side aim to counter quickly. There’s a feel of the cliché ‘keep an eye on them’ when discussing Côte d’Ivoire’s chances and I wouldn’t go as far to tag them with another cliché in being the ‘dark horse’ but the 10/11 on ELIMINATION IN THE ROUND OF 32 may well feature in one of my tournament accumulators given their 1/7 price on progression from the group.

Côte d’Ivoire beat Scotland in a friendly in March

Finishing third presents another group’s winner while being runner-up sets up a likely meeting with Norway or Senegal. Unlikely to top the group, it’s a price which represents value as a third placed outsider or on the margin in what could be a coin flip type market as second-best. And given the variety of third placed combinations, and the potential they are on the right side of a 'pick 'em' style contest, I am also going to side with ELIMINATION IN THE ROUND OF 16 at 7/2 as well.

Ecuador This is where ECUADOR come in, the South American outfit who are fancied to secure that second spot according to the odds. The implied probability with some firms having them at 96% to progress. A somewhat chaotic qualification campaign saw them finishing second to Argentina in CONMEBOL qualifying despite starting on -3 for fielding an ineligible player previously. Narrow defeats came away at Argentina and Brazil although they did beat the current holders 1-0 when they met in Guayaquil. Entertainment may not follow Ecuador in this tournament. They conceded just five times in 18 qualification games (yes, five times) but could only outscore Chile and Peru, the sides in the bottom two spots in the standings.

It'll be a task staying awake with Ecuador on, particularly with the late kick-offs

Perhaps this makes them the ‘perfect’ tournament team then, although they haven’t quite got the quality in attack to create something from nothing when required. With questions surrounding just where the goals come from, they look a NO BET team if ever I’ve seen one.

Curacao The tenth anniversary of Leicester’s unlikeliest of Premier League triumphs serves as a reminder that it killed truly outrageous pricing in some markets, but bookmakers are brave enough to dangle the 5000/1 carrot on CURAÇAO winning the World Cup. With very good reason, let’s be honest here, but they did earn their spot at the World Cup on merit having come through two qualification rounds. They topped both groups, pipping Jamaica to top spot with a 0-0 draw on final day. Dick Advocaat resigned following qualification but returned to lead the team at the tournament, although their 1/33 price to finish bottom of the group is a further indicator of how their campaign is expected to go. The Bacuna brothers (Juninho and Leandro) are perhaps the best known duo for fans following from England while former Brighton man Jürgen Locadia is set to lead the line - although he did pick up a stupid red card in a pre-tournament friendly defeat to Scotland. Those who follow the Sky Bet Championship may also want to note Sheffield United's Tahith Chong and Middlesbrough's Sontje Hansen. Not one to want to No Bet two teams in the same group, perhaps siding with GERMANY 5+ GOALS in their first outing may prove to be good value at 7/4.