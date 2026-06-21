World Cup 2026 on TV: Emma Hayes has no time for platitudes and is a real asset to ITV

Emma Hayes seems to be upsetting all the right people at this World Cup. The truth is she is doing a terrific job analysing the action for ITV.

I know it takes some time to get used to. Let's face it, we've all had our fill of banalities and platitudes over the years. "It's come over to the big fella on the back stick and he's smashed it in the back of the net." To borrow a line from Roy Walker on Catchphrase - one for the teenagers there - it's very much been a case of "say what you see" in the world of football punditry. As it happens, I'm being a bit flippant. Much of what we hear from the studio these days is generally an improvement on days gone by. But there's no question that Hayes, head coach of the United States women's national team, has taken coverage into a different and very pleasing realm. Surely as viewers we want to not just be entertained, but to feel like we've actually learned something. To have our knowledge of the game enhanced. That's where Hayes comes in. Hayes has regularly been used during drinks breaks to analyse the formations and tactical approaches of teams. She does this in a simple, no nonsense way, with chalk and a blackboard. Who doesn't want one of the cleverest minds in the game - seven times a title-winning manager with Chelsea - to talk us through the tactics of the match in real time? Someone who actually explains what certain players need to do, and how. Who tells us where managers are going wrong, and what they must do to put it right. Hayes was on duty for Brazil against Haiti on Friday night, and was as compelling as ever.

Emma Hayes' Hydration Break Analysis pic.twitter.com/QHHJPOBCbQ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 20, 2026

On this occasion, she moved magnets around on her now famous board, saying: "The fact they have set out in a single pivot and a three midfield is really good decision making from Ancelotti. "Because what he has been able to do with Danilo on the pitch is, every time balls have come inside to Guimaraes it has taken the Haitian left centre-back out of position. "I really like the way Ancelotti has set them up to overload, for two reasons. One, these rotations are causing problems. And on the other side, it's giving space for Vinicius Junior. "I'm sure you'll see that when you watch the rest of the first half. So pay attention." That last line was delivered like a teacher, but with a glint in her eye. Hayes is just a pure natural and has been an absolute asset to ITV at this tournament. Credit to them for getting her on board. So why is Hayes still getting stick from some quarters? I think we all know the answer, don't we? Maybe not in every single case, but I'm going to suggest in the majority. Shall we generously call it "insecurity" for now and move on? Keane, Neville and Wright avoid straying into laddish territory The big guns were on duty for ITV as England began their World Cup campaign with victory over Croatia. Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ian Wright are all regular podcast companions, and have built up a natural, easy rapport with each other. Ribbing between them is never far away. When we saw pictures of Wright at a New York Yankees baseball game, Neville shouted out: "Why weren't we invited?" Wright hit back in an instant: "Because you're always on your phone Gary, you wouldn't pay any attention." After the 4-2 win for Thomas Tuchel's team, Keane said: "I actually think it's quite good they conceded a couple of goals. I think if they'd have won 3-0 or 4-0, the two lads here would have been on the table."

"If England are going to win a World Cup, it's going to be because of HIM" 📣



Gary Neville and Roy Keane on Harry Kane being a great ambassador for English football pic.twitter.com/l4p4zuysOs — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

You could hear Wright chuckling away in the background. He must surely be the most infectious character on either channel. It could easily lapse into over matey, laddish territory when these three are on the air together. But I think they're astute enough to steer clear of that, and instinctively know when a serious point needs to be made. I always feel like I've enjoyed their company. And you can't ask for any more than that as a viewer. BBC presenting trio of Chapman, Cates and Logan are first class The BBC aren't getting everything right at this World Cup by any means, but I must commend their presenting team of Mark Chapman, Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan. The reason the transition from the long Gary Lineker era on Match of the Day has been so seamless is largely down to the excellence of this trio. And they've been on top of their respective games at this summer spectacular, making a difficult job look like plain sailing. I really do think Chapman is one of the best presenters on television full stop, and have done for some years. He's always able to get the best out of his pundits with clever, shrewd questions and never treats himself or the job too seriously. Things I've liked... 1) Lineker, making a surprise appearance as a pundit for ITV during their coverage of Germany v Ivory Coast on Saturday, not being afraid to call out FIFA for the outrageous price of tickets at this tournament: "I think for fans having to take out a second mortgage or sell their car to be able to afford to watch a football match, to fill the pockets of what is supposedly a nonprofit organisation, I just don't understand what FIFA are doing and why they're making it so difficult. Why do they need to make it that expensive?" 2) ITV pundit Ange Postecoglou summing up an amazing draw for Cape Verde against Spain: "The greatness in sport still lies in the intangibles. We sat here, we analyse the teams and you say, 'Well, Spain should really win this comfortably’. But we don’t have down there what they’ve got inside them, in their heart. There’s a small nation of people now who proudly say, 'I'm from Cape Verde', and there’s a recognition from everybody in the world about who they are."

"There was something inside those players that wasn't going to let them yield today" 👏



Ange Postecoglou reflects on that historic performance from Cape Verde! pic.twitter.com/8lbmlyzauc — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2026

3) BBC commentator Jonathan Pearce not really knowing who any of the celebrities are that we keep being shown in the crowd, and even better not seeming to care either. The obsession with showing faces in the crowd is wearing very thin already.