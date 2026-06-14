I've been in heaven in recent days with all this talk over BBC and ITV event studios. Sweet dreams are made of this.

Let's cut to the chase here. The honest truth is that the BBC - who for now are presenting their World Cup coverage from Salford - are damned if they do, and damned if they don't.

We've surely all lost count of the number of major events over the years where the BBC have been hammered for being supposedly overstaffed on the ground.

Some of those complaints may have even had some merit on occasion. I read an interesting piece from a former BBC head of sport in recent days, during which it was pointed out the corporation had 437 people working at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. That felt on the extravagant side at the time, and it has a touch of the outrageous about it now.

But there's always nuance, and BBC loyalists regularly remind me how many outlets need supplying. From television to Radio 5 Live, the World Service and website. There are times when nothing beats being there. I get it. Striking a balance for the BBC isn't easy.

And frankly, with all that Beeb bashing talk of the past, I'm finding it hard to engage with those who now say the BBC presenters should be out in North America for the duration.

The economics behind their decision are obvious. These are tough times across the board. Belts are being tightened. No part of the media is immune.

Remember too, this is a geographically gargantuan tournament, being played across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Staying put in one place doesn't seem quite as fitting or as satisfying as it did when we saw television studios in cities like Berlin and Rio and Moscow, during recent one-nation tournaments.

Plus this is a long old slog. The final is not until July 19. I can guarantee you that come the later stages, some if not all the main BBC presenters will be across the pond. They'll likely front coverage from stadiums too. You don't get any closer to the action than that.

It can't be denied that the ITV studio in New York is visually pleasing, especially if you take in the full 365. However, I have been taken aback by the sheer levels of panting delight out there.

I mean, what were people expecting from a Brooklyn studio with the Manhattan skyline behind?

The Sydney Opera House perhaps? The Hanging Gardens of Babylon? Herds of wildebeest sweeping majestically across the plain?