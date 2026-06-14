Nick Metcalfe has the remote control in his hand throughout this World Cup finals and here's the first of his special TV columns.
I've been in heaven in recent days with all this talk over BBC and ITV event studios. Sweet dreams are made of this.
Let's cut to the chase here. The honest truth is that the BBC - who for now are presenting their World Cup coverage from Salford - are damned if they do, and damned if they don't.
We've surely all lost count of the number of major events over the years where the BBC have been hammered for being supposedly overstaffed on the ground.
Some of those complaints may have even had some merit on occasion. I read an interesting piece from a former BBC head of sport in recent days, during which it was pointed out the corporation had 437 people working at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. That felt on the extravagant side at the time, and it has a touch of the outrageous about it now.
But there's always nuance, and BBC loyalists regularly remind me how many outlets need supplying. From television to Radio 5 Live, the World Service and website. There are times when nothing beats being there. I get it. Striking a balance for the BBC isn't easy.
And frankly, with all that Beeb bashing talk of the past, I'm finding it hard to engage with those who now say the BBC presenters should be out in North America for the duration.
The economics behind their decision are obvious. These are tough times across the board. Belts are being tightened. No part of the media is immune.
Remember too, this is a geographically gargantuan tournament, being played across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Staying put in one place doesn't seem quite as fitting or as satisfying as it did when we saw television studios in cities like Berlin and Rio and Moscow, during recent one-nation tournaments.
Plus this is a long old slog. The final is not until July 19. I can guarantee you that come the later stages, some if not all the main BBC presenters will be across the pond. They'll likely front coverage from stadiums too. You don't get any closer to the action than that.
It can't be denied that the ITV studio in New York is visually pleasing, especially if you take in the full 365. However, I have been taken aback by the sheer levels of panting delight out there.
I mean, what were people expecting from a Brooklyn studio with the Manhattan skyline behind?
The Sydney Opera House perhaps? The Hanging Gardens of Babylon? Herds of wildebeest sweeping majestically across the plain?
Highlights are there... and they're not hard to find
Much of the talk over highlights shows seems to have already died down. I never thought it had much legs to be honest.
I'm old enough to remember when Frank Bough and Selina Scott used to open up the day on BBC Television. I grew up on a happy diet of Olympic Breakfast Time. I recall World Cup Report at teatime during Mexico 86.
But that's all in the dim and distant past now. When you can see a goal on Twitter two minutes after it has been scored, I can see why TV people wonder what the point of a traditional Match of the Day type show is. Not to mention that some games don't kick off until 5am UK time. When would you show the thing?
I'm a long way from being technologically savvy, but I've not found myself greatly challenged by switching on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX in the mornings - or indeed YouTube - and watching the carefully packaged 10-minute highlight broadcasts.
Let's not patronise pensioners either. The people in their 70s and 80s that I know are more than capable of pressing the odd red button.
Television peace in our time
I'm a voracious watcher of American sport and there's always been a tradition of plugging action on different channels and networks. But it's never been a thing in the UK.
That has changed at this World Cup. Both the BBC and ITV are happily promoting games on the rival channel.
An agreement was reached between bosses before the tournament, and I'm all for it. Not only does it feel like the grown up thing to do, it also adds to the sense of occasion.
Things I've liked
- The ITV theme is something of a masterpiece. It looks like a movie. The mixture of World Cup and travel images is intoxicating, and there's a lovely nostalgic air about it. The BBC effort isn't half bad either - some of the vintage commentary moments are a nice touch - but a clear victory in this one goes to ITV.
- The BBC starting their coverage of the United States v Paraguay match with presenter Mark Chapman saying, "Let's talk football" and going into a montage presented by Osi Umenyiora, twice Super Bowl winner with the New York Giants and now a popular NFL pundit. It was a clever way of reminding us that amid this soccer spectacular, it's a different kind of football that still grips America.
- Very welcome words from Kelly Cates at 4.35am on Sunday morning: "It has been a long old night. Thank you for sticking with us. We hope we've delivered. And Scotland certainly did. After a 28-year wait for a World Cup appearance, 28 minutes in and it was a winning one. Good morning."
- The voice on Twitter who pointed out ITV pundit Roy Keane is at times doing a good impression of Tony Soprano hosting a BBQ. Great stuff.
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
- World Cup Acca
- World Cup betting guide
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
- Outright preview
- Golden Boot preview
- Golden Ball preview
- FREE World Cup wallchart
- FREE World Cup sweepstake kit
- World Cup: All you need to know
- Fixtures, results and live scores
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.