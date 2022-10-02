The 25th staging of the Boylesports World Grand Prix gets under way in Leicester on Monday night so here's our match-by-match preview and best bets.
Defending champion Jonny Clayton takes to the oche at the Morningside Arena while Michael van Gerwen also begins his quest to win the prestigious double-start major for the sixth time.
Here, we look ahead to all eight matches with seasonal statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca...
Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix day one
World Grand Prix: Monday October 3
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- First-Round Format: Best of 3 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
Callan Rydz (5/4) v Krzysztof Ratajski (4/7)
- Overall H2H: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)
2022: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)
- Seasonal Average
Rydz: 95.21
Ratajski: 94.60
- 180s per leg in 2022
Rydz: 0.22
Ratajski: 0.28
- Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
Rydz: 39.47%
Ratajski: 33.93%
- 100+ checkouts per leg won
Rydz: 14.02%
Ratajski: 11.89%
- Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
Rydz: 22.37%
Ratajski: 22.73%
Brendan Dolan (1/1) v Stephen Bunting (8/11)
- Overall H2H: 2-3 (TV: 0-0)
2022: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)
- Seasonal Average
Dolan: 92.93
Bunting: 94.78
- 180s per leg in 2022
Dolan: 0.13
Bunting: 0.29
- Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
Dolan: 33.14%
Bunting: 33.64%
- 100+ checkouts per leg won
Dolan: 14.1%
Bunting: 12.13%
- Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
Dolan: 13.75 %
Bunting: 24.27%
Chris Dobey (7/4) v Luke Humphries (2/5)
- Overall H2H: 4-5 (TV: 0-1)
2022: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)
- Seasonal Average
Dobey: 94.51
Humphries: 97.51
- 180s per leg in 2022
Dobey: 0.3
Humphries: 0.33
- Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
Dobey: 28.42%
Humphries: 40.41%
- 100+ checkouts per leg won
Dobey: 9.55%
Humphries: 12.72%
- Match Treble % in all comps
Dobey: 28.42 %
Humphries: 32.23%
Dimitri Van den Bergh (4/5) v Dave Chisnall (10/11)
- Overall H2H: 2-6 (TV: 1-1)
2022: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)
- Seasonal Average
Van den Bergh: 95.95
Chisnall: 95.83
- 180s per leg in 2022
Van den Bergh: 0.31
Chisnall: 0.33
- Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
Van den Bergh: 40.73%
Chisnall: 39.64%
- 100+ checkouts per leg won
Van den Bergh: 11.3%
Chisnall: 10.55%
- Match Treble % in all comps
Van den Bergh: 25.86%
Chisnall: 28.47%
Jonny Clayton (8/13) v Dirk van Duijvenbode (6/5)
- Overall H2H: 6-3 (TV: 2-1)
2022: 1-1 (TV: 0-1)
- Seasonal Average
Clayton: 96.93
Van Duijvenbode: 96.91
- 180s per leg in 2022
Clayton: 0.24
Van Duijvenbode: 0.38
- Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
Clayton: 41.28%
Van Duijvenbode: 39.4%
- 100+ checkouts per leg won
Clayton: 14.42%
Van Duijvenbode: 11.45%
- Match Treble % in all comps
Clayton: 13.29%
Van Duijvenbode: 36.61%
Peter Wright (8/10) v Kim Huybrechts (12/5)
- Overall H2H: 15-12 (TV: 8-1)
2022: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)
- Seasonal Average
Wright: 97.56
Huybrechts: 92.36
- 180s per leg in 2022
Wright: 0.3
Huybrechts: 0.19
- Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
Wright: 39.78%
Huybrechts: 39.88%
- 100+ checkouts per leg won
Wright: 15.36%
Huybrechts: 10.44%
- Match Treble % in all comps
Wright: 23.66%
Huybrechts: 18.63 %
Michael van Gerwen (4/9) v Gary Anderson (13/8)
- Overall H2H: 47-20, 3 draws (TV: 28-14, 3 draws)
2022: 1-2 (TV: 1-1)
- Seasonal Average
Van Gerwen: 98.08
Anderson: 95.51
- 180s per leg in 2022
Van Gerwen: 0.27
Anderson: 0.27
- Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
Van Gerwen: 37.46%
Anderson: 37.67%
- 100+ checkouts per leg won
Van Gerwen: 13.04%
Anderson: 9.49%
- Match Treble % in all comps
Van Gerwen: 28.8%
Anderson: 15%
Jose de Sousa (8/13) v Adrian Lewis (6/5)
- Overall H2H: 2-0 (TV: 0-0)
2022: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)
- Seasonal Average
De Sousa: 94.9
Lewis: 93.75
- 180s per leg in 2022
De Sousa: 0.31
Lewis: 0.27
- Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
De Sousa: 36.55%
Lewis: 38.03%
- 100+ checkouts per leg won
De Sousa: 12.29%
Lewis: 7.83%
- Match Treble % in all comps
De Sousa: 29.7%
Lewis: 28.89%
World Grand Prix: Full draw and schedule
World Grand Prix: Draw
- (1) Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler
- Joe Cullen v Damon Heta
- (8) Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
- Madars Razma v Ryan Searle
- (4) Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall
- Danny Noppert v Gabriel Clemens
- (5) James Wade v Martin Lukeman
- Ross Smith v Andrew Gilding
- (2) Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts
- Callan Rydz v Krzysztof Ratajski
- (7) Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dave Chisnall
- (3) Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
- Brendan Dolan v Stephen Bunting
- (6) Jose de Sousa v Adrian Lewis
- Chris Dobey v Luke Humphries
Daily Schedule
Monday October 3 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
- Callan Rydz v Krzysztof Ratajski
- Brendan Dolan v Stephen Bunting
- Chris Dobey v Luke Humphries
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dave Chisnall
- Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts
- Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
- Jose de Sousa v Adrian Lewis
Tuesday October 4 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
- Madars Razma v Ryan Searle
- Ross Smith v Andrew Gilding
- Danny Noppert v Gabriel Clemens
- Joe Cullen v Damon Heta
- (8) Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
- (5) James Wade v Martin Lukeman
- (1) Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler
- (4) Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall
Wednesday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Thursday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Friday October 7 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)
Saturday October 8 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Sunday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
This is one of the majors broadcast live on Sky Sports, whose coverage begins at 1900 BST every night except the semi-final night, which is 2000 BST.
World Grand Prix: Past Finals
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 5
- James Wade - 2
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
