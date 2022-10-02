Sporting Life
Jonny Clayton is the World Grand Prix champion (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Jonny Clayton is the World Grand Prix champion (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

World Grand Prix darts: Day one predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

By Chris Hammer
21:31 · SUN October 02, 2022

The 25th staging of the Boylesports World Grand Prix gets under way in Leicester on Monday night so here's our match-by-match preview and best bets.

Defending champion Jonny Clayton takes to the oche at the Morningside Arena while Michael van Gerwen also begins his quest to win the prestigious double-start major for the sixth time.

Here, we look ahead to all eight matches with seasonal statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca...

Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix day one

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

World Grand Prix: Monday October 3

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • First-Round Format: Best of 3 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

Callan Rydz (5/4) v Krzysztof Ratajski (4/7)

  • Overall H2H: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)
    2022: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)
  • Seasonal Average
    Rydz: 95.21
    Ratajski: 94.60
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Rydz: 0.22
    Ratajski: 0.28
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Rydz: 39.47%
    Ratajski: 33.93%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Rydz: 14.02%
    Ratajski: 11.89%
  • Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
    Rydz: 22.37%
    Ratajski: 22.73%

Brendan Dolan (1/1) v Stephen Bunting (8/11)

  • Overall H2H: 2-3 (TV: 0-0)
    2022: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)
  • Seasonal Average
    Dolan: 92.93
    Bunting: 94.78
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Dolan: 0.13
    Bunting: 0.29
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Dolan: 33.14%
    Bunting: 33.64%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Dolan: 14.1%
    Bunting: 12.13%
  • Match Treble % in all comps (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
    Dolan: 13.75 %
    Bunting: 24.27%

ALSO READ: Paul Nicholson's World Grand Prix column

Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson
CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO READ PAUL NICHOLSON'S COLUMN

Chris Dobey (7/4) v Luke Humphries (2/5)

  • Overall H2H: 4-5 (TV: 0-1)
    2022: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)
  • Seasonal Average
    Dobey: 94.51
    Humphries: 97.51
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Dobey: 0.3
    Humphries: 0.33
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Dobey: 28.42%
    Humphries: 40.41%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Dobey: 9.55%
    Humphries: 12.72%
  • Match Treble % in all comps
    Dobey: 28.42 %
    Humphries: 32.23%

Dimitri Van den Bergh (4/5) v Dave Chisnall (10/11)

  • Overall H2H: 2-6 (TV: 1-1)
    2022: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)
  • Seasonal Average
    Van den Bergh: 95.95
    Chisnall: 95.83
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Van den Bergh: 0.31
    Chisnall: 0.33
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Van den Bergh: 40.73%
    Chisnall: 39.64%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Van den Bergh: 11.3%
    Chisnall: 10.55%
  • Match Treble % in all comps
    Van den Bergh: 25.86%
    Chisnall: 28.47%

ALSO READ: Chris Hammer's outright World Grand Prix preview

Dave Chisnall (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)
CLICK ON THE PICTURE TO READ OUR BETTING TIPS

Jonny Clayton (8/13) v Dirk van Duijvenbode (6/5)

  • Overall H2H: 6-3 (TV: 2-1)
    2022: 1-1 (TV: 0-1)
  • Seasonal Average
    Clayton: 96.93
    Van Duijvenbode: 96.91
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Clayton: 0.24
    Van Duijvenbode: 0.38
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Clayton: 41.28%
    Van Duijvenbode: 39.4%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Clayton: 14.42%
    Van Duijvenbode: 11.45%
  • Match Treble % in all comps
    Clayton: 13.29%
    Van Duijvenbode: 36.61%

Peter Wright (8/10) v Kim Huybrechts (12/5)

  • Overall H2H: 15-12 (TV: 8-1)
    2022: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)
  • Seasonal Average
    Wright: 97.56
    Huybrechts: 92.36
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Wright: 0.3
    Huybrechts: 0.19
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Wright: 39.78%
    Huybrechts: 39.88%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Wright: 15.36%
    Huybrechts: 10.44%
  • Match Treble % in all comps
    Wright: 23.66%
    Huybrechts: 18.63 %

Michael van Gerwen (4/9) v Gary Anderson (13/8)

  • Overall H2H: 47-20, 3 draws (TV: 28-14, 3 draws)
    2022: 1-2 (TV: 1-1)
  • Seasonal Average
    Van Gerwen: 98.08
    Anderson: 95.51
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    Van Gerwen: 0.27
    Anderson: 0.27
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    Van Gerwen: 37.46%
    Anderson: 37.67%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    Van Gerwen: 13.04%
    Anderson: 9.49%
  • Match Treble % in all comps
    Van Gerwen: 28.8%
    Anderson: 15%

Jose de Sousa (8/13) v Adrian Lewis (6/5)

  • Overall H2H: 2-0 (TV: 0-0)
    2022: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)
  • Seasonal Average
    De Sousa: 94.9
    Lewis: 93.75
  • 180s per leg in 2022
    De Sousa: 0.31
    Lewis: 0.27
  • Checkout % in 2022 (Stage events only)
    De Sousa: 36.55%
    Lewis: 38.03%
  • 100+ checkouts per leg won
    De Sousa: 12.29%
    Lewis: 7.83%
  • Match Treble % in all comps
    De Sousa: 29.7%
    Lewis: 28.89%

World Grand Prix: Full draw and schedule

World Grand Prix: Draw

  • (1) Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler
  • Joe Cullen v Damon Heta
  • (8) Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
  • Madars Razma v Ryan Searle
  • (4) Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall
  • Danny Noppert v Gabriel Clemens
  • (5) James Wade v Martin Lukeman
  • Ross Smith v Andrew Gilding
  • (2) Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts
  • Callan Rydz v Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (7) Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dave Chisnall
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
  • Brendan Dolan v Stephen Bunting
  • (6) Jose de Sousa v Adrian Lewis
  • Chris Dobey v Luke Humphries

Daily Schedule

Monday October 3 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Callan Rydz v Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Brendan Dolan v Stephen Bunting
  • Chris Dobey v Luke Humphries
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dave Chisnall
  • Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts
  • Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
  • Jose de Sousa v Adrian Lewis

Tuesday October 4 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Madars Razma v Ryan Searle
  • Ross Smith v Andrew Gilding
  • Danny Noppert v Gabriel Clemens
  • Joe Cullen v Damon Heta
  • (8) Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
  • (5) James Wade v Martin Lukeman
  • (1) Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler
  • (4) Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall

Wednesday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Four Matches

Thursday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Four Matches

Friday October 7 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

  • Four Matches

Saturday October 8 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
  • Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Sunday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

This is one of the majors broadcast live on Sky Sports, whose coverage begins at 1900 BST every night except the semi-final night, which is 2000 BST.

World Grand Prix: Past Finals

World Grand Prix Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 11
  • Michael van Gerwen - 5
  • James Wade - 2
  • Jonny Clayton - 1
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Daryl Gurney - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • Alan Warriner - 1
  • Robert Thornton - 1

