World Grand Prix darts 2024: Semi-final predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The Boylesports World Grand Prix semi-finals take place on Saturday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.

World Grand Prix: Saturday October 12 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Semi-Final Format: Best of 9 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

Mike De Decker (4/5) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (10/11) World Grand Prix Average

De Decker : 93.00

Van den Bergh : 89.84

De Decker : 0.21

Van den Bergh : 0.41

De Decker : 48.28%

Van den Bergh : 38.33%

De Decker: 52.08%

Van den Bergh: 36.84% Mike De Decker reaching the World Grand Prix semi-finals is surprising enough, but to do it with whitewash victories over both Gary Anderson and James Wade makes the achievement even more impressive. He's been scoring well and his doubling at both ends of legs has been highly clinical, so you can see why he's been installed as the marginal favourite to win his first ever major semi-final. However, Dimitri Van den Bergh must not be underestimated having also cruised his way into the last four with victories over Luke Woodhouse, Dave Chisnall and Joe Cullen, hammering in 19 maximums along the way (0.41) which is a staggering amount in the double start format. His doubling will need to improve if De Decker maintains the levels we've seen so far this week but Van den Bergh's wealth of experience on the big stage should prove invaluable, especially now the format has increased to best of nine sets. Scoreline prediction: 3-5