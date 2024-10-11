Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Luke Humphries
Luke Humphries

World Grand Prix darts 2024: Semi-final predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

By Chris Hammer
12:26 · SAT October 12, 2024

The Boylesports World Grand Prix semi-finals take place on Saturday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.

Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix semi-finals

2pts Dimitri Van den Bergh to beat Mike De Decker at 11/10 (Betfred)

SL Double: 1pt Humphries (-2.5) and Van den Bergh (-1.5) both to win at 3/1 with Sky Bet

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

World Grand Prix: Saturday October 12

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • Semi-Final Format: Best of 9 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

Mike De Decker (4/5) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (10/11)

  • World Grand Prix Average
    De Decker: 93.00
    Van den Bergh: 89.84
  • World Grand Prix 180s per leg
    De Decker: 0.21
    Van den Bergh: 0.41
  • World Grand Prix Double In %
    De Decker: 48.28%
    Van den Bergh: 38.33%
  • World Grand Prix Checkout %
    De Decker: 52.08%
    Van den Bergh: 36.84%

Mike De Decker reaching the World Grand Prix semi-finals is surprising enough, but to do it with whitewash victories over both Gary Anderson and James Wade makes the achievement even more impressive.

He's been scoring well and his doubling at both ends of legs has been highly clinical, so you can see why he's been installed as the marginal favourite to win his first ever major semi-final.

However, Dimitri Van den Bergh must not be underestimated having also cruised his way into the last four with victories over Luke Woodhouse, Dave Chisnall and Joe Cullen, hammering in 19 maximums along the way (0.41) which is a staggering amount in the double start format.

His doubling will need to improve if De Decker maintains the levels we've seen so far this week but Van den Bergh's wealth of experience on the big stage should prove invaluable, especially now the format has increased to best of nine sets.

Scoreline prediction: 3-5

Luke Humphries (1/5) v Ryan Joyce (5/1)

  • World Grand Prix Average
    Humphries: 89.21
    Joyce: 87.90
  • World Grand Prix 180s per leg
    Humphries: 0.22
    Joyce: 0.17
  • World Grand Prix Double In %
    Humphries: 42.45%
    Joyce: 47.79%
  • World Grand Prix Checkout %
    Humphries 35.14%
    Joyce: 51.67%

Defending champion Luke Humphries is red-hot favourite to book his place in yet another major final as this incredible era of dominance shows no sign of slowing down.

Since landing his maiden major title at this very tournament 12 months ago, he's only failed to reach the final of three televised events and it's hard to see how Ryan Joyce stops him tonight.

That might sound a little disrespectful to the affable Geordie, who has been brilliant on his doubles throughout the week and taken the scalps of Josh Rock, Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross - with the latter two of those games requiring him to hold his nerve in deciding sets.

However, Humphries is almost exactly the same kind of player that Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen were in their dominating pomps in the sense that when a format gets longer towards the business end of a tournament, they all hit another gear that very few can live with.

That's why at the start of the tournament I said the first-round match with Stephen Bunting was probably going to be his hardest and that's exactly how it's turning out.

I fancy Humphries to win this with room to spare and comfortably 'triumph' in the 180s and high checkout sub markets.

Scoreline prediction: 5-2

World Grand Prix: Tournament Results & Schedule

Monday October 7 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Josh Rock 0-2 Ryan Joyce
  • Brendan Dolan 0-2 Martin Schindler
  • Jonny Clayton 2-0 Ritchie Edhouse
  • Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • Raymond van Barneveld 1-2 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Luke Humphries 2-1 Stephen Bunting
  • Rob Cross 2-1 Luke Littler
  • Gian van Veen 0-2 Ross Smith

Tuesday October 8 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Dave Chisnall 2-0 Cameron Menzies
  • Luke Woodhouse 1-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Mike De Decker 2-1 Damon Heta
  • Peter Wright 1-2 James Wade
  • Gerwyn Price 2-1 Danny Noppert
  • Michael Smith 1-2 Gary Anderson
  • Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Daryl Gurney
  • Chris Dobey 1-2 Joe Cullen

Wednesday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Nathan Aspinall 2-3 Ryan Joyce
  • Rob Cross 3-1 Martin Schindler
  • Luke Humphries 3-1 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Jonny Clayton 3-1 Ross Smith

Thursday October 10 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Gary Anderson v Mike De Decker
  • Gerwyn Price v James Wade
  • Daryl Gurney v Joe Cullen
  • Dave Chisnall v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Friday October 11 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

  • Rob Cross v Ryan Joyce
  • Luke Humphries v Jonny Clayton
  • Mike De Decker v James Wade
  • Joe Cullen v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Saturday October 12 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Rob Cross/Ryan Joyce v Luke Humphries/Jonny Clayton
  • Mike De Decker/James Wade v Joe Cullen/Dimitri Van den Bergh

Sunday October 13 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The BoyleSports World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....