World Grand Prix darts 2024: Semi-final predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The Boylesports World Grand Prix semi-finals take place on Saturday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.
2pts Dimitri Van den Bergh to beat Mike De Decker at 11/10 (Betfred)
Mike De Decker reaching the World Grand Prix semi-finals is surprising enough, but to do it with whitewash victories over both Gary Anderson and James Wade makes the achievement even more impressive.
He's been scoring well and his doubling at both ends of legs has been highly clinical, so you can see why he's been installed as the marginal favourite to win his first ever major semi-final.
However, Dimitri Van den Bergh must not be underestimated having also cruised his way into the last four with victories over Luke Woodhouse, Dave Chisnall and Joe Cullen, hammering in 19 maximums along the way (0.41) which is a staggering amount in the double start format.
His doubling will need to improve if De Decker maintains the levels we've seen so far this week but Van den Bergh's wealth of experience on the big stage should prove invaluable, especially now the format has increased to best of nine sets.
Scoreline prediction: 3-5
Defending champion Luke Humphries is red-hot favourite to book his place in yet another major final as this incredible era of dominance shows no sign of slowing down.
Since landing his maiden major title at this very tournament 12 months ago, he's only failed to reach the final of three televised events and it's hard to see how Ryan Joyce stops him tonight.
That might sound a little disrespectful to the affable Geordie, who has been brilliant on his doubles throughout the week and taken the scalps of Josh Rock, Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross - with the latter two of those games requiring him to hold his nerve in deciding sets.
However, Humphries is almost exactly the same kind of player that Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen were in their dominating pomps in the sense that when a format gets longer towards the business end of a tournament, they all hit another gear that very few can live with.
That's why at the start of the tournament I said the first-round match with Stephen Bunting was probably going to be his hardest and that's exactly how it's turning out.
I fancy Humphries to win this with room to spare and comfortably 'triumph' in the 180s and high checkout sub markets.
Scoreline prediction: 5-2
