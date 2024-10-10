World Grand Prix darts 2024: Day five predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The Boylesports World Grand Prix quarter-finals take place on Friday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.

World Grand Prix: Friday October 11 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Quarter-Final Format: Best of 7 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

Mike De Decker (1/1) v James Wade (5/6) Seasonal Average

De Decker : 95.27

Wade : 94.52

: 95.27 : 94.52 180s per leg in 2024

De Decker : 0.36

Wade : 0.22

: 0.36 : 0.22 Checkout % in 2024

De Decker: 37.97%

Wade: 41.07% Mike De Decker proved that I must be one of those darts writers who "doesn't have a frigging clue about darts" by thrashing Gary Anderson 3-0 last night. At the start of the tournament I tipped the Flying Scotsman to lift the World Grand Prix title for the first time in his career but he followed up his bizarre outburst against the media earlier this week with a performance that was ruthlessly punished by the impressive Belgian. De Decker averaged 95, hit four 180s and pinned 60% of his finishing doubles to upset the odds and a similar display will pose all kinds of problems for James Wade. The Machine put a lacklustre Gerwyn Price to the sword 3-0 with an average of 90 and he too weighed in with a quartet of maximums in a fine all-round performance. De Decker has never ventured to the quarter-finals of a major before so a lack of experience could give Wade an edge, especially if we reach a fourth or fifth set tonight. Scoreline prediction: 1-3 CLICK HERE to bet on De Decker v Wade with Sky Bet

Rob Cross (1/2) v Ryan Joyce (6/4) Seasonal Average

Cross : 96.61

Joyce : 93.92

: 96.61 : 93.92 180s per leg in 2024

Cross : 0.25

Joyce : 0.21

: 0.25 : 0.21 Checkout % in 2024

Cross: 40.6%

Joyce: 43.52% Rob Cross winning double start matches now feels like the old bus analogy and I feel the third 501 to Leicester will arrive shortly. Voltage followed up his superb win over tournament favourite Luke Littler with a comfortable 3-1 victory against Martin Schindler and while it wasn't the best double-start performance we've ever seen, his confidence on this format will be growing. He finds himself favourite to see off Ryan Joyce but he will need to up his game to see off a player who has looked very accomplished in overcoming Josh Rock and Nathan Aspinall as the marginal underdog. I'm anticipating a hard-fought encounter but now Cross is getting to grips with this format, I fancy his overall quality and big stage experience to come to the fore and eventually get the job done. Scoreline prediction: 3-2 CLICK HERE to bet on Cross v Joyce with Sky Bet

Luke Humphries (1/4) v Jonny Clayton (11/4) Seasonal Average

Humphries : 99.13

Clayton : 93.73

: 99.13 : 93.73 180s per leg in 2024

Humphries : 0.35

Clayton : 0.21

: 0.35 : 0.21 Checkout % in 2024

Humphries: 41.72%

Clayton: 39.91% It's getting harder and harder for darts fans and pundits (including the millions who Gary Anderson doesn't think have a frigging clue about it) to see how Luke Humphries doesn't retain his World Grand Prix title and I expect him to race into the semi-finals with a second routine victory in a row. As I've wrote at the start of the tournament, the nightmare opening round match against Stephen Bunting could well be the toughest part of the journey until the final and so it almost proved as the Bullet earned himself a match dart. Cool Hand survived before making Bunting pay, and subsequently enjoyed a reasonably easy night against Ricardo Pietreczko. His biggest perceived rivals in the betting before a dart was thrown this week have all fallen by the wayside and I haven't seen enough from Jonny Clayton to feel he's the one to end Humphries' hopes. Given the gulf in their 180 hitting prowess, I'll go for the simple double of Humphries to win and hit most maximums. Scoreline prediction: 3-1 CLICK HERE to bet on Humphries v Clayton with Sky Bet

Joe Cullen (1/1) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (8/11) Seasonal Average

Cullen : 91.35

Van den Bergh : 93.31

: 91.35 : 93.31 180s per leg in 2024

Cullen : 0.26

Van den Bergh : 0.28

: 0.26 : 0.28 Checkout % in 2024

Cullen: 38.48%

Van den Bergh: 35.5% Dimitri Van den Bergh doesn't ever really need a shot of confidence but he gave himself another by defeating Dave Chisnall 3-1 to reach a 15th major quarter-final. The Belgian has gone under the radar somewhat due to a relatively quiet season since winning the UK Open - where he again proved his form away from the major stages can be taken with a pinch of salt. Van den Bergh has won eight of his previous 14 quarter-finals but he's attempting to reach the last four of the World Grand Prix for the first time in his career against a player who is only just starting to find some form after a difficult year. Joe Cullen fought back brilliantly to beat Daryl Gurney last night but he only averaged 82 compared to Gurney's 80 and I feel he'll come up short on this occasion. Scoreline prediction: 1-3 CLICK HERE to bet on Cullen v Van den Bergh with Sky Bet