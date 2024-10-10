World Grand Prix darts 2024: Day five predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The Boylesports World Grand Prix quarter-finals take place on Friday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.
1.5pts Luke Humphries to beat Jonny Clayton and hit most 180s at 5/6 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
Outright Update
1pt Rob Cross to face Dimitri Van den Bergh in the final at 12/1 (Sky Bet)
Mike De Decker proved that I must be one of those darts writers who "doesn't have a frigging clue about darts" by thrashing Gary Anderson 3-0 last night.
At the start of the tournament I tipped the Flying Scotsman to lift the World Grand Prix title for the first time in his career but he followed up his bizarre outburst against the media earlier this week with a performance that was ruthlessly punished by the impressive Belgian.
De Decker averaged 95, hit four 180s and pinned 60% of his finishing doubles to upset the odds and a similar display will pose all kinds of problems for James Wade.
The Machine put a lacklustre Gerwyn Price to the sword 3-0 with an average of 90 and he too weighed in with a quartet of maximums in a fine all-round performance.
De Decker has never ventured to the quarter-finals of a major before so a lack of experience could give Wade an edge, especially if we reach a fourth or fifth set tonight.
Scoreline prediction: 1-3
Rob Cross winning double start matches now feels like the old bus analogy and I feel the third 501 to Leicester will arrive shortly.
Voltage followed up his superb win over tournament favourite Luke Littler with a comfortable 3-1 victory against Martin Schindler and while it wasn't the best double-start performance we've ever seen, his confidence on this format will be growing.
He finds himself favourite to see off Ryan Joyce but he will need to up his game to see off a player who has looked very accomplished in overcoming Josh Rock and Nathan Aspinall as the marginal underdog.
I'm anticipating a hard-fought encounter but now Cross is getting to grips with this format, I fancy his overall quality and big stage experience to come to the fore and eventually get the job done.
Scoreline prediction: 3-2
It's getting harder and harder for darts fans and pundits (including the millions who Gary Anderson doesn't think have a frigging clue about it) to see how Luke Humphries doesn't retain his World Grand Prix title and I expect him to race into the semi-finals with a second routine victory in a row.
As I've wrote at the start of the tournament, the nightmare opening round match against Stephen Bunting could well be the toughest part of the journey until the final and so it almost proved as the Bullet earned himself a match dart.
Cool Hand survived before making Bunting pay, and subsequently enjoyed a reasonably easy night against Ricardo Pietreczko.
His biggest perceived rivals in the betting before a dart was thrown this week have all fallen by the wayside and I haven't seen enough from Jonny Clayton to feel he's the one to end Humphries' hopes.
Given the gulf in their 180 hitting prowess, I'll go for the simple double of Humphries to win and hit most maximums.
Scoreline prediction: 3-1
Dimitri Van den Bergh doesn't ever really need a shot of confidence but he gave himself another by defeating Dave Chisnall 3-1 to reach a 15th major quarter-final.
The Belgian has gone under the radar somewhat due to a relatively quiet season since winning the UK Open - where he again proved his form away from the major stages can be taken with a pinch of salt.
Van den Bergh has won eight of his previous 14 quarter-finals but he's attempting to reach the last four of the World Grand Prix for the first time in his career against a player who is only just starting to find some form after a difficult year.
Joe Cullen fought back brilliantly to beat Daryl Gurney last night but he only averaged 82 compared to Gurney's 80 and I feel he'll come up short on this occasion.
Scoreline prediction: 1-3
With eight players left, Luke Humphries is the clear favourite at 6/5 to lift the World Grand Prix title for the second year in a row.
However, Rob Cross finally getting to grips with the format for the first time in his career - and perhaps even enjoying it - is probably the only source of worry for Cool Hand backers and should they meet in the semi-finals like I expect, it could well be a close encounter.
As supreme a player as Humphries has become in recent times, he does actually bring the very best out of Voltage, who has beaten him in six of their last eight matches since last year's relatively one-sided Grand Slam of Darts final.
Cross has averaged over 100 in three of those matches and never lower than 95, so he'll relish another crack at the world number one.
In the other half of the draw, James Wade is drawing most attention having brushed aside Gerwyn Price so easily but without wanting to take too much away from the Machine, that was mainly due to the Iceman being well below his best and suffering with an apparent loss of self belief.
Wade has averaged around 90 for both of his wins whereas potential semi-final opponent Dimitri Van den Bergh managed 97 to beat Luke Woodhouse 2-1 and then 88 to stun the well-fancied Dave Chisnall 3-1 in round two.
The Belgian loves the big occasion as we saw when he won the UK Open from being off the radar and I feel he's now the player to watch in this section.
Monday October 7 (6pm)
First Round (Best of three sets)
Tuesday October 8 (6pm)
First Round (Best of three sets)
Wednesday October 9 (7pm)
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Thursday October 10 (7pm)
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Friday October 11 (7pm)
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)
Saturday October 12 (7pm)
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
Sunday October 13 (7pm)
Final (Best of nine sets)
The BoyleSports World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).