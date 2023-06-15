The World Cup of Darts may be about to expand into its biggest and best iteration yet this weekend, but you would still do well to find a pairing anywhere in the world with such a strong connection both on and off the oche as Wales duo Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton.

The World Cup, which begins on Thursday evening, has been revamped like never before for 2023. There are now 40 nations taking part, a record high, and every match will be played in a pairs format, removing the singles matches that were a staple of the format in recent years. For some, that could be a disadvantage yet for close friends Price and Clayton, you feel it only further strengthens their position as the pre-tournament favourites. The euphoric celebrations when they lifted the World Cup in 2020 underlined their chemistry on the oche. But they are just as close off it too, bonded by a pride in representing their nation and a determination to succeed for each other and their respective families. "We're two proud Welshmen and we want to make Wales really proud but more than that, I want to make Gezzy proud," Clayton tells Sporting Life. "We've that bond on and off the stage, we're great friends, we have great banter and we'll do everything we can to bring that trophy home to Wales this weekend. He's one of my best friends, we have a great laugh and I think that shines through on stage. We're more relaxed on that stage together and we want to do right for each other." Price admits the prospect of playing with a partner, a rarity in the PDC darting calendar, as well as for his nation, brings with it added pressure: but pressure he believes brings the best out of him. "That's why there's more pressure, I want to do right by him and the whole of Wales - and that spurs me on," the 2021 world champion admits.

"You need that stomach-turning pressure to bring the best out of you. I don't want to let Jonny down and I don't want to let the whole of Wales down. But I know if I do slip up, there's no better partner to have than Jonny Clayton. We get on well on the circuit, we're in each others' pockets week in, week out, but that's because we get on. We've not been forced together as a partnership. What you see is genuine." As second seeds, Wales do not enter the World Cup until the second round gets under way on Saturday - but the duo have extra motivation to succeed in 2023. The Iceman cites Wales' 2020 World Cup triumph as the second-greatest moment of his career, surpassed only by winning the world crown at Alexandra Palace just a few months later. Yet both those events were during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and as such, played in empty auditoriums behind closed doors. The atmosphere will be markedly different this weekend with a packed crowd in Frankfurt's Eissporthalle which will include both Price and Clayton's wives, giving them even more incentive to lift the World Cup for a second time.