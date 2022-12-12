Gerwyn Price insists the prospect of lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy in front of a capacity crowd will fuel his bid for Cazoo World Darts Championship glory this year.

Price became the first Welshman to lift the PDC World Championship title two years ago, producing a superb display to dispatch two-time winner Gary Anderson 7-3 and claim the £500,000 top prize. However, Price’s celebratory cheers echoed around an empty Alexandra Palace arena, with the tournament taking place behind closed doors due to Covid-19. “I did a little bit of media afterwards, a couple of interviews, and then I went back to my hotel room,” said Price, who was denied the traditional fanfare following his 2021 exploits.

Predicting the PDC World Darts Championship with Paul Nicholson!

“Not being able to celebrate or share my greatest achievement in darts – it was a bit of an anti-climax. “I know what it’s like to win the World Championship, but I don’t know what it’s like to win it in front of a big crowd, with celebrations and family there, so that’s a big drive for me now.” Price will make the annual pilgrimage to Alexandra Palace as the number one seed, as he bids to cement his status as one of the sport’s modern-day greats with a second World Championship crown.

🤯 Gerwyn Price's 161 checkout came in a set which he won in 33 darts and an average of 136.64!



🎯🙌 The highest set average in World Championship history! pic.twitter.com/khvZqKMNpF — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) January 3, 2021

The 37-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since celebrating his maiden televised triumph in November 2018, winning nine major honours including a hat-trick of Grand Slam titles. Price has also celebrated victory at the World Grand Prix, the World Cup and boasts a brace of World Series Finals titles, but he revealed he’s struggled with self-doubt throughout this prolific period. “It has been a rollercoaster. During the last three or four years there have been lots of ups and downs,” conceded the former rugby star. “I have doubted myself a few times and sometimes you want to give up, but you just keep going. “It’s nice to win the World Championship once, but to become multiple World Champion – that’s my next goal, and there’s no reason I can’t win another three or four before I retire. “I’m going to sacrifice as much as I can for the next seven years. I want to try and get everything ready for retirement at about 45. “I’m not going to give darts up completely. I’m just not going to do ProTours or European Tours. I will stay in the TV events as long as I can, but I’ll start doing a lot less.” Price is still a relative newcomer to the sport, progressing through Qualifying School in January 2014 before going on to conquer the darting world.

Sky Bet's latest offer for Sporting Life readers

Despite his world number status, the Welshman believes he’s yet to reach his full potential, and he has vowed to follow in Michael van Gerwen’s footsteps by raising the bar over the coming years. “I have a lot more gears. Obviously, I’m playing at a decent standard, but in my head, I am still an amateur and I’m inexperienced," Price continued. “In another three or four years, I think I will reach my full potential and I’ll be a way better player and a lot more consistent. “It takes someone to improve to drag people with them, like Michael did. Hopefully over the next few years I can take the bar up a little bit higher.”