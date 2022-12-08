Dartmas is almost upon us so here's our preview and predictions for the biggest tournament in darts – the PDC World Championship.
Host Dom Newton is joined by former major winner, commentator and Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson as well as our residents darts expert Chris Hammer to guide you through each quarter the draw and hopefully predict the eventual champion.
