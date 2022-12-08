Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch our World Championship preview
Scroll down to watch our World Championship preview

Predicting the PDC World Darts Championship: Watch a quarter-by-quarter preview with commentator Paul Nicholson

By Sporting Life
18:59 · MON December 12, 2022

Dartmas is almost upon us so here's our preview and predictions for the biggest tournament in darts – the PDC World Championship.

Host Dom Newton is joined by former major winner, commentator and Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson as well as our residents darts expert Chris Hammer to guide you through each quarter the draw and hopefully predict the eventual champion.

You can also listen to the show in podcast form via your favourite provider using the links below this video.

Predicting the PDC World Darts Championship with Paul Nicholson!

Listen to the podcast version

Simply click on the link of your chosen podcast platform to head straight to the show:

ALSO READ: Paul Nicholson's World Darts Championship preview

The World Darts Championship takes place at the Ally Pally
Click on the image to read Paul Nicholson's column

ALSO READ: Chris Hammer's World Championship betting preview

Peter Wright and Michael Smith contested the 2022 World Championship final
CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO READ OUR TIPS

ALSO READ: Full World Championship daily match schedule and results

Peter Wright is a two-time world darts champion
CLICK ON THE IMAGE FOR THE FULL DRAW AND SCHEDULE

