Will Luke Littler complete an unprecedented clean sweep of PDC majors in 2026?

Luke Littler is 14/1 to complete an unprecedented clean sweep of PDC majors in 2026 as he chases yet more history in his already record-breaking career.

The 19-year-old has won the World Championship, World Masters, UK Open, Premier League and World Matchplay this year to take his career tally of majors to 14 since bursting onto the scene back in 2024, while he also teamed up with Luke Humphries to bring the World Cup of Darts back to England. He 'just' needs to win the World Series Finals, World Grand Prix, European Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals in order to achieve something no one has ever managed. Phil Taylor once lifted all eight major ranked events available to him in 2009 but he was knocked out in the semi-finals of the Premier League that year, thus preventing the full set, while Michael van Gerwen won nine majors in 2016 after an early exit at the World Championship and also missed out in the BBC-televised Champions League of Darts final that year to Taylor. The Power still holds the record for most consecutive majors won with nine from 2008-2009 but that could also fall soon with Littler currently on seven when we include the back end of 2025. Taylor's record of 15 consecutive ranked majors from 2008 to 2010 is also on Littler's radar although that will take a while longer considering he's currently on six.

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Where is Littler most likely to stumble? It's not just Littler's relentless winning run that is making him look unstoppable - it's the manner in which he's doing it. The Nuke obliterated Taylor's World Matchplay tournament average record of 106.32 - which had stood since 2010 - with an astonishing 111.05 in Blackpool back in July and his final victory over Gerwyn Price was the 29th time in a row he's won a match lasting over 20 legs. His only defeat in this length of format was the 2024 Ally Pally final to Cool Hand. Therefore you'd have to conclude that his rivals would have their best chance to stop him in the relatively shorter formats of the World Series Finals, European Championship and Players Championship Finals, while it would probably something special by comparison to stop him at the World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts. He's also given himself a bit of an uphill battle just to qualify for what would be the final piece of the jigsaw in Minehead having waited until this past week to play in his first two Players Championship events of the season. ALSO READ: WHO WILL LUKE LITTLER'S NEXT BIG RIVAL BE?

There's no denying that sitting out the first 26 of them helped him stay sharp, fresh and focused for all the big events so far but Littler has little room for error if he's to climb into the top 64 on the Players Championship Order of Merit. A relatively rusty Littler only managed to reach a quarter-final and a semi-final in Leicester which means he's way back in 125th place and £16,750 behind the cut-off with six opportunities remaining. Winners of these events get £15,000 and runners-up collect £10,000 so he really needs some strong performances in order to keep the clean sweep bid alive. Leading commentator and Sporting Life analyst Paul Nicholson doesn't think Littler has left it too late to reach the Minehead major and feels it's the double-start World Grand Prix that might prove most tricky. The Asset told Sporting Life: "He can still comfortably qualify via the remaining tournaments. He’s actually got less to do now than at the start of the week, so he’s in a much better position now than before. I think he was always going to go to the last two Players Championship events so come November I think he will be sharper and will get his spot. "As for the hardest for him to win, it's easy to say the European Championship will be because it's the only major he's yet to collect in his career, but that format holds no fears as he’s already been successful many times at the European Tour. For me, it’s the World Grand Prix defence that may be the most difficult because of the event's intricacy."

Will he complete the clean sweep? As hard as it is to see anyone beating Littler over the long formats, Nicholson feels the nature of the sport means he wouldn't be surprised if someone has the game of their life at some point to deny him. He said: "I think what we’ve learned the past few years is that someone is capable of having the tournament of their lives in any given week. These days with Luke’s dominance, it’s less likely but we have to remember the jeopardy of some of the formats. "Short course, double start and even though he’s mastered them all including his top trump, the long format game, I think someone might pip him in one of the coming majors." ALSO READ: WHEN CAN WE CALL LUKE LITTLER THE GOAT?

Humphries managed to win one of this week's Players Championship events and insisted he's out to stop Littler's hopes of the historic clean sweep. Nicholson added: "When there is a dominant force, you always want to be the one to stop them. I like Humphries' stance because he isn’t settled on being world number two. "He knows he can beat Littler so to have some fight is a good thing, and Littler doesn’t mind people hunting him as he likes to bat people off with extra motivation."