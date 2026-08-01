When can we say Luke Littler is the greatest darts player of all time ahead of Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen?

Luke Littler is breaking Phil Taylor's records like they're going out of fashion but what will it take for him to be considered the greatest darts player of all time?

The 19-year-old sensation defended his World Matchplay title in Blackpool to take his tally of PDC majors to 14 since bursting onto the scene at the 2024 World Championship and did so in spectacular fashion. Littler's obliterated Taylor's record World Matchplay tournament average of 106.32 - which had stood since 2010 - with an astonishing 111.05 thanks to his performances against Nico Springer (109.53), Nathan Aspinall (113.68), Josh Rock (109.57), Dirk van Duijvenbode (110.88) and Gerwyn Price (111.53) while that latter effort was the highest ever in a Winter Gardens final. And although his 111.05 was fractionally lower than Taylor's highest ever major tournament average of 111.51 from the 2009 European Championship, it's being widely regarded as the greatest display ever given the gravitas of the event and the fact he played 107 legs compared to the Power's 58. The boards may well be better quality than those used in Taylor's peak years but the depth in quality of opposition these days is undeniably higher, while the pressure of the rewards and the amount of media scrutiny is also much greater.

So is he the GOAT now? No, it's too early to place him above Phil Taylor at the moment but we won't have to wait until he has 17 world titles and/or 80 majors before everyone unanimously reaches that conclusion. That is simply unrealistic and obviously isn't the only barometer we can judge greatness by when comparing different eras. However, we must not be guilty of recency bias either and give the crown to Littler too early just because he's currently blowing our minds and is so clearly head and shoulders above his competition. After all, if you drop a peak Taylor - and indeed a peak Michael van Gerwen - into today's world, they would push each other to standards that would defy belief and probably share out all the majors between them for years on end. We have evidence to prove that the Power kept finding new levels to his game every time a new pretender to his dominance arrived - whether that was Gary Anderson, Raymond van Barneveld or MVG. It would have been no different had Littler arrived in his generation. Also, imagine a peak Taylor was around with today's boards. Sadly these fantasy matches will never happen so what fair barometer can we use for a GOAT debate that will surely be as heated as Messi vs Ronaldo or Federer vs Nadal vs Djokovic?