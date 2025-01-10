Was the Premier League Darts line-up correct and is it time for the format to change? Paul Nicholson gives his verdict as world champion Luke Littler prepares to defend his title

The 2025 Premier League Darts line-up was hotly debated this week while the tournament format remains under scrutiny. Paul Nicholson reflects on both issues in his latest column.

Premier League Darts line-up: Paul's verdicts LUKE HUMPHRIES

The world number one will be raring to go and has a point to prove after his World Championship disappointment. Finishing in the top four isn't a guarantee for anyone but I'd expect him to be plenty strong enough over the next four months to make it to the O2. LUKE LITTLER

Defending Premier League champion and the new world champion. It's very hard to envisage how he doesn't make the top four and give himself a shot at defending his title. MICHAEL VAN GERWEN

I expect a strong campaign after he grew in confidence at the World Championship, despite finishing runner-up to Luke Littler. If he manages his schedule better and cuts down on his exhibition work then I can see him winning at least three Premier League nights and reaching Finals Night. ROB CROSS

If he hadn't finished the season in the world's top four then he wouldn't have been selected for the Premier League. Even Rob will admit he's been fortunate after a disappointing season and will need to make improvements to justify his selection. However, I don't see him finishing in the top four at this early stage. STEPHEN BUNTING

Stephen Bunting's selection is an exciting one, isn't it? He's not only a great bloke, but he's pulled a blinder in creating this brand for himself and reached a personal best ranking at the same time. The walk-on song, the orchestrating of the crowd, the upturn in form, the social media popularity and the rise to number five despite not winning a ranked tournament in 2024! I think he'll win plenty of matches and challenge for a top-four spot. GERWYN PRICE

It was great to see him get his love for darts back during the World Championship even though his performances weren't actually that great from a statistical point of view. There were blockbusting moments but was there enough to suggest he can be a major winner again? I think the main reason he's been included is because he makes more headlines than some other contenders, because his form in 2024 certainly didn't warrant selection. There's lots of work for him to do if he's going to challenge. CHRIS DOBEY

Chris Dobey's inclusion for a second Premier League season - and first since 2023 - is very fair after what he achieved last year. The fact he was number one seed for the Players Championship Finals gives you an indication of his consistency while his statistics were also highly impressive. He may not have shone at the majors but reaching the World Championship semi-finals showed everyone just what he's capable of. He's got a great attitude and together with his work ethic and talent, he can make a better push for the top four than he did in 2023. NATHAN ASPINALL

A lot of people are saying he's only been selected for his walk-on, and although that sounds harsh, I'm sure he'll feel quite fortunate to be included. Nathan didn't manage to win a title last year but his Premier League campaign wasn't bad while he's always very watchable with a great stage presence - which are obviously very important factors for this tournament. The PDC and Sky Sports want players who will make headlines and in Price, Aspinall and Bunting they definitely have brands that work.

What would Paul's line-up be? Humphries

Littler

MVG

Cross

Bunting

Dobey

Heta

De Decker Instead of Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall, I'd have gone for Damon Heta and Mike de Decker. I think sticking someone in from Australia would have been a nice way to open up the commercial avenues of the new ANZ Premier League in Australia - not to mention the fact he's highly entertaining and a potential major title contender. As for de Decker, the PDC have suggested that they don't think he's quite ready but if it was down to me I would have given him a try, because I just think he may have thrived with the the constant action against the best.