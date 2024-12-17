The 2025 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues on Wednesday so check out James Cooper's match-by-match predictions, best bets and an acca.
Darts betting tips: World Championship day four
1.5pt Christian Kist to beat Madars Razma at 13/10 (General)
1pt Leonard Gates +1.5 sets against Nathan Aspinall at 7/4 (bet 365)
SL Acca: 1pt Williams, Kist (+1.5 sets) Evans most 180s and Gates (+2.5 sets) all to win at 5/1 with Paddy Power
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: best of five sets (R1/R2)
Jim Williams (2/9) v Paolo Nebrida (3/1) (R1)
- Three-dart average (2024): 92.40 - 86.14
- 180s per leg (2024): 0.21 - 0.17
- Checkout % (2024): 40.81% - 35.89%
Currently housed just inside the top 50 on the Order of Merit, it’s been a steady if unspectacular season for Jim Williams.
A former BDO finalist, Williams has had plenty of exposure to the television cameras and having negotiated the first-round in each of his three Ally Pally visits, hopes have to be very high he’ll come through this clash.
Nebrida has a fair amount of success to his name on the Asian circuit but that form is clearly several notches below this one and he recorded an 82.75 average when losing 3-2 on his debut in this event in 2023.
Nothing really stands out from a betting perspective other than a Williams win as part of an accumulator.
Verdict 3-1
Madars Razma (4/7) v Christian Kist (5/4) (R1)
- Three-dart average (2024): 91.20 - 87.77
- 180s per leg (2024): 0.13 - 0.17
- Checkout % (2024): 40.47% - 37.05%
For one of his ability, Madars Razma is anything but a prolific 180 hitter and with Christian Kist expected to more than hold his own in that department, a potential mini-shock may well be on the cards.
Two of the matches were back in 2017, but Kist, a former BDO Champion, has a 3-0 head-to-head record against Razma and while it hasn’t clicked for him yet on this stage, he’s faced some tough assignments in the shape of Chisnall, MVG and Luke Littler 12 months ago.
Razma has been installed as favourite courtesy of his main-tour status, bur Kist, a multiple winner on the Challenge Tour this season, looks value to come out on top again.
Verdict 2-3
CLICK HERE to back Kist to beat Razma with Sky Bet
Ricky Evans (1/5) v Gordon Mathers (10/3) (R1)
- Three-dart average (2024): 93.13 - 82.36
- 180s per leg (2024): 0.22 - 0.14
- Checkout % (2024): 39.22% - 36.43%
One player who certainly won’t be a shrinking violet on this stage is rapid Ricky Evans, who starts this year’s campaign off against Australian Gordon Mathers.
A run to the UK Open semi-final in March was a good springboard for Evans to build on but it hasn’t really happened for him since and including Players Championship events, he arrives here on the back of a nine-game losing sequence.
Mathers has failed to win a match in two visits here and if Evans produces another sub-90 average he can be competitive, but whether he has the tools to win is another matter.
Verdict 3-1
Nathan Aspinall (1/6) v Leonard Gates (7/2) (R2)
- Three-dart average (2024): 94.41 - 86.91
- 180s per leg (2024): 0.26 - 0.18
- Checkout % (2024): 36.51% - 37.12%
It was probably a case of right time, right place for Leonard Gates on Tuesday as the amiable American took advantage of an out-of-sorts Cameron Menzies when springing the biggest surprise of the tournament so far.
A winning average as low as 83 doesn’t happen all that often in this event and it goes without saying he’ll need to raise his game to trouble Nathan Aspinall, but Soulger, a hit with the fans, is expected to do that.
Aspinall hasn’t enjoyed a vintage 2024 by his own standards and needs a very strong showing to be in the argument for a Premier League spot next year.
The World Championship also hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Asp in recent times having hit the ground running with a brace of semi-final finishes on his first two appearances.
I expect a big shock to be averted but a deciding set wouldn’t come as a huge surprise.
Verdict 3-2
CLICK HERE to back Leonard Gates (+1.5 sets) against Nathan Aspinall with Sky Bet
Darts: Related content
- Watch our 2025 World Darts Championship predictions
- 2025 World Darts draw, schedule & results
- 2024 PDC Darts Calendar
- 2024 Premier League Season
- Watch: Littler on his 2024 season
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds