The 2025 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues on Wednesday so check out James Cooper's match-by-match predictions, best bets and an acca.

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: best of five sets (R1/R2)

Jim Williams (2/9) v Paolo Nebrida (3/1) (R1) Three-dart average (2024) : 92.40 - 86.14

: 92.40 - 86.14 180s per leg (2024) : 0.21 - 0.17

: 0.21 - 0.17 Checkout % (2024): 40.81% - 35.89% Currently housed just inside the top 50 on the Order of Merit, it’s been a steady if unspectacular season for Jim Williams. A former BDO finalist, Williams has had plenty of exposure to the television cameras and having negotiated the first-round in each of his three Ally Pally visits, hopes have to be very high he’ll come through this clash.

Nebrida has a fair amount of success to his name on the Asian circuit but that form is clearly several notches below this one and he recorded an 82.75 average when losing 3-2 on his debut in this event in 2023. Nothing really stands out from a betting perspective other than a Williams win as part of an accumulator. Verdict 3-1

Madars Razma (4/7) v Christian Kist (5/4) (R1) Three-dart average (2024) : 91.20 - 87.77

: 91.20 - 87.77 180s per leg (2024) : 0.13 - 0.17

Two of the matches were back in 2017, but Kist, a former BDO Champion, has a 3-0 head-to-head record against Razma and while it hasn't clicked for him yet on this stage, he's faced some tough assignments in the shape of Chisnall, MVG and Luke Littler 12 months ago. Razma has been installed as favourite courtesy of his main-tour status, bur Kist, a multiple winner on the Challenge Tour this season, looks value to come out on top again. Verdict 2-3

Ricky Evans (1/5) v Gordon Mathers (10/3) (R1) Three-dart average (2024) : 93.13 - 82.36

: 93.13 - 82.36 180s per leg (2024) : 0.22 - 0.14

A run to the UK Open semi-final in March was a good springboard for Evans to build on but it hasn't really happened for him since and including Players Championship events, he arrives here on the back of a nine-game losing sequence. Mathers has failed to win a match in two visits here and if Evans produces another sub-90 average he can be competitive, but whether he has the tools to win is another matter. Verdict 3-1