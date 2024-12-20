The 2025 Paddy Power World Darts Championship continues on Saturday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and an acca.

World Championship: Day seven preview

Afternoon Session (1200 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: best of five sets (R1/R2)

Karel Sedlacek (2/7) v Rhys Griffin (5/2) (R1) Three-dart average (2024) : 92.80 - 87.45

: 92.80 - 87.45 180s per leg (2024) : 0.18 - 0.22

Karel Sedlacek returns to the Ally Pally stage for the first time since the 2023 edition and he'll be hoping to make a similar first-round impact as he did on that occasion when he faces debutant Rhys Griffin. The Czech ace averaged almost 100 in a 3-0 thrashing of Raymond Smith before bowing out narrowly to Dirk van Duijvenbode and while he didn't do enough to earn a spot in the field 12 months later, he's performed well enough on the Pro Tour to get back here and, as a result, will just about cling onto his Tour Card. Rhys Griffin won his first PDC Tour Card at Qualifying School back in January and having yet to make a name for himself, he still languishes down at 102 in the world rankings. The 27-year-old Welshman did make his televised debut at the World Series of Darts Finals having come through a qualifying event but only managed an 82 average in a 6-4 defeat to Jeff Smith. Ideally I'd want to see more of Griffin on big stages before backing him against a more experienced and higher quality opponent. Scoreline verdict: 3-1

Richard Veenstra (1/4) v Alexis Toylo (11/4) (R1) Three-dart average (2024) : 92.15 - 85.67

: 92.15 - 85.67 180s per leg (2024) : 0.18 - 0.18

It's been another pretty solid season for Richard Veenstra as he comes to the end of his second year as a PDC Tour Card holder and is a clear favourite to make a winning start to his World Championship campaign. Flyers was impressive on debut 12 months ago with back-to-back 3-0 wins and even averaged 99 against Kim Huybrechts in round two prior to his thrashing at the hands of Michael van Gerwen. Alexis Toylo took the Asian Tour by storm at the start of the year with five titles in the first 11 events and that put him on course to top the Order of Merit and earn an Ally Pally debut. Although across the season his average is significantly less than Veenstra, he does have the game to reach three figures on occasion and will fancy his chances. Scoreline verdict: 3-1

Brendan Dolan (2/7) v Lok Yin Lee (5/2) (R2) Three-dart average (2024) : 91.54 - 79.73

: 91.54 - 79.73 180s per leg (2024) : 0.19 - 0.10

Lok Yin Lee will be a popular pick to spring another surprise after he won nine legs on the trot to beat Chris Landman 3-1 on his Ally Pally debut - but it's unlikely he'll find Brendan Dolan in such wasteful mood as his previous opponent. Landman capitulated after taking the first set and ended up with a checkout percentage of 10.7% from his 28 darts at doubles, while Lee only averaged 84 and failed to hit a single 180. That was par to how he's been performing on the Asian Tour in the latter part of the year and he'll need to up it further to upset Dolan's methodical and clinical approach. The Irishman is appearing here for the 17th successive year and will draw inspiration from his appearance here 12 months ago when he upset both Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson to reach the quarter-finals, before being totally obliterated by Luke Littler. Dolan doesn't hit many 180s but over 12 to 15 legs, I'd expect him to get at least three or four based on his maximum per leg ratio and that has a good chance of overcoming Lee. Scoreline verdict: 3-0 SELECTION: 1pt Dolan to beat Lee and hit most 180s at 6/5 (Sky Bet, Boylesports)

Chris Dobey (1/14) v Alexander Merkx (13/2) (R2) Three-dart average (2024) : 97.41 - 85.77

: 97.41 - 85.77 180s per leg (2024) : 0.34 - 0.14

Chris Dobey is one of my outsiders to potentially rival Gary Anderson in the bottom half of the draw for a place in the final later down the road so I fully expect him to brush Alexander Merkx aside with the minimum of fuss. Hollywood is statistically one of the highest performing players on the circuit this season and even his 'B' game should have far too much firepower for Alexander Merkx who averaged just 78 during a very poor first-match match with Stephen Burton on Friday. Although Dobey is one of the more prolific 180 hitters around, if it's as one-sided as I anticipate then there may only be around 11 or 12 legs, making it very tough to get the maximum count going. Merkx managed an impressive four last time out but that's a lot higher than you'd expect him to fire and if he's under a lot more scoreboard pressure than against a mis-firing Burton, then I doubt he'll contribute many at all. Scoreline verdict: 3-0 SELECTION: Under 5.5 180s in the match at 2/1 (Sky Bet, Boylesports)

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Format: best of five sets (R2)

Danny Noppert (4/7) v Ryan Joyce (5/4) (R2) Three-dart average (2024) : 96.49 - 93.73

: 96.49 - 93.73 180s per leg (2024) : 0.31 - 0.21

Danny Noppert is regularly considered a potential dark horse in the majors and this winter found himself with two golden opportunities to double his tally only to come up frustratingly short. The 2022 UK Open champion was favourite to win the European Championship at the semi-final stage only to lose a last-leg decider to Jermaine Wattimena, while he stumbled against Mickey Mansell in the last 16 of the Grand Slam of Darts when his half of the draw had completely opened up. Noppert possesses a very high ceiling but also has very beatable days and that's why I feel the cool, calm and clinical Ryan Joyce is a prime candidate to take him out on Saturday night. Relentless, who reached the World Grand Prix semi-finals and the last eight of the recent Players Championship Finals, has great doubling stats and was pretty ruthless once again in defeating an inspired Darius Labanauskas in round one. Even if Joyce overall game and superb finishing comes out on top in terms of the result, I'd still fancy Noppert to end up with most 180s given their maximum per leg stats, so doubling the two outcomes up makes for a nice price. Scoreline verdict: 2-3 SELECTION: 1pt Joyce to win but Noppert to hit most 180s at 9/4 (Ladbrokes)

Raymond van Barneveld (4/9) v Nick Kenny (13/10) (R2) Three-dart average (2024) : 94.21 - 89.81

: 94.21 - 89.81 180s per leg (2024) : 0.24 - 0.22

Raymond van Barneveld's name - or rather his walk-on music - has already made the headlines without him throwing a dart after Romeo Grbavac accidentally 'stole' Eye of the Tiger for his very rapid defeat at the hands of Callan Rydz. The Barney Army will be hoping this isn't the second and last time we hear it during this tournament when he faces marginal underdog Nick Kenny, who was very clinical in his 3-0 victory over Stowe Buntz. The Welshman was 50% on his doubles and finished off the match with a sublime 170 checkout but his scoring power will need to increase if an inspired van Barneveld shows up. Barney has enjoyed some great highs and lengthy runs on this stage but he's also experienced some desperate lows in more recent times so it was great to see him roll back the years with a couple of victories here 12 months ago before Luke Littler swept his hero aside. He's not had any joy in the five majors that he did well to qualify for this season, falling at the first hurdle in four of them but he did come up against strong performances on those occasions. If he finds his rhythm then the crowd - plus his experience - could prove crucial. Scoreline verdict: 3-1

Luke Littler (1/20) v Ryan Meikle (8/1) (R2) Three-dart average (2024) : 99.28 - 90.71

: 99.28 - 90.71 180s per leg (2024) : 0.40 - 0.23

: 0.40 - 0.23 Checkout % (2024): 41.40% - 39.46% The pre-Christmas part of the World Championship tends to be more about the drama and feelgood stories surrounding lesser known players around the world and we've certainly had that in abundance so far this year. And when it comes to additional moments of outstanding quality, we've seen a roof-raising nine-darter from Christian Kist, a 107 average from Callan Rydz and an insane final set decider between Kevin Doets and Michael Smith. But the levels and intensity are about to be cranked up a couple of notches with the arrival of tournament favourite Luke Littler, who will be out to make a ruthless statement of intent.

To think this time last year, Littler was a 66/1 outsider to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy on debut and not even the darts fraternity who knew of his obvious potential were expecting ridiculous levels from him that early. It was all about becoming the youngest player to win a match at the World Championship. As we saw in the fly-on-the-wall Game of Throws documentary, even his dad was genuinely blown away by the breathtaking ability to hold his A game together on the biggest stage of all. Littler was oblivious to the pressure back then and revelled in the atmosphere like he'd been up there building a fanbase for an entire career. He was free of fear and had no battle scars holding him back. And he's not changed throughout his ridiculous debut season in which he's won 10 titles, including the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts, and pocketed over £1million in total prize money. All that fame and limelight would blind any 'normal' human - let alone teenager at the very start of their career - yet he just casually smiles in the face of it and continually produces mesmerising darts. I asked him about how it felt to receive some unfair media headlines after three successive major first-round exits that culminated in losing to Andrew Gilding at the European Championship and he said the only thing that bothered him was Goldfinger being referred to by some papers as a 'former butcher' instead of a former UK Open champion.

He then went and averaged 100+ 13 times in a row across two majors, winning one and finishing runner-up to Luke Humphries in the other. So where am I going with all this? Well, the obvious Achilles heel for anyone in his position would be the attention and expectancy. So this was a long winded way of explaining why it won't bother him at all. Expect a 100+ average in a 3-0 victory over Ryan Meikle, who may struggle to win more than a couple of legs. That's no disrespect to Meikle, but he'll have to play well above his usual standards if Littler comes out all guns blazing with intent to put him to the sword. I'm going to commit to a very small stake on nine-darters in Littler matches throughout the tournament purely because his rate of 180s is so high, he's managed three on TV this season - including in the Premier League final - and got down to double 12 numerous times! SELECTION: 0.5pt Nine-dart finish in Littler v Meikle at 22/1 (General) Scoreline verdict: 3-0

