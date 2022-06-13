The only significant difference to previous years is that it's taking place on a Monday night in Berlin...

Whether you loved or hated the new regular season format - or just found it a bit 'meh' - tonight's play-offs are exactly the same as usual as Jonny Clayton, Michael van Gerwen, James Wade and Joe Cullen bid for the whopping £275,000 top prize.

Monday June 13: Play-off night

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Semi-finals best of 19 legs, final best of 21 legs

Jonny Clayton (4/9) v Joe Cullen (2/1)

Head to Head : 6-9 (TV: 5-4)

: 6-9 (TV: 5-4) Meetings in 2022 : 4-2 (TV: 4-2)

: 4-2 (TV: 4-2) Tournament Average

Clayton : 97.98 (36 games)

Cullen : 92.14 (26 games)

: 97.98 (36 games) : 92.14 (26 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Clayton : 93 (338 legs, 0.28 per leg)

Cullen : 75 (243 legs, 0.32 per leg)

: 93 (338 legs, 0.28 per leg) : 75 (243 legs, 0.32 per leg) Tournament Checkout % :

Clayton : 183/428 ( 43% )

Cullen : 119/313 ( 38 %)

: : 183/428 ( ) : 119/313 ( %) 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:

Clayton: 23 (12.57%)

Cullen: 15 (12.61%)

Jonny Clayton will probably be rated favourite by most fans to win the Premier League even if the bookies marginally rate him second behind Michael van Gerwen - and it's pretty easy to see why.

The defending champion not only topped the table to bank £25,000 but he also won more league nights than anyone else with four, adding a further £40,000 to his prize fund, and also reached most finals overall with eight.

Despite his Premier League form, Clayton has strangely failed to win any PDC title this season - or reach a tournament final - so you could argue the focus he's put into this campaign has taken its toll on the ranked action. When you consider he's played 36 PL matches instead of the usual 16, I think that's a more than reasonable explanation.

The Ferret didn't compete in Copenhagen for the Nordic Darts Masters at the weekend so he will have recharged the batteries somewhat having lost out to Gerwyn Price in the US Darts Masters quarter-finals seven days earlier.

As for Joe Cullen, well he looked like a player in desperate need of a rest a couple of months as he struggled to cope with the most hectic season of his career but the Premier League debutant found a second wind to seal his place in the play-offs.

Many will point to the fact his two walkover wins against Gerwyn Price and James Wade were instrumental in finishing two points ahead of Peter Wright, but to be fair to the Rockstar there's certainly no guarantee he would have lost either match and, more importantly, he held his nerve brilliantly to triumph at the O2 before defeating Snakebite in a winner takes all showdown in Newcastle a week later.

After winning his second league night of the season in London, Cullen said: "Some of the performances – I’ve got no issue in saying this – I have been embarrassed, genuinely embarrassed."

He averaged in the 80s more than anyone with six - as well as a couple that were 90 - while he only managed to exceed 100 on just one occasion in his 28 matches. That's comfortably the lowest tally despite boasting the highest 180s per leg ratio. The problem generally was his doubling, which again was the worst.

For a competition that rewards consistency, it is quite an eye opener that the player with the lowest seasonal average of just 92.14 - which is over two points lower than Gary Anderson - has made the final four. You can't even use the 'trebles for show, doubles for dough' saying to explain it!

But crucially he showed real grit in enough close matches to pick up the points required and that was no more evident in Rotterdam when he edged out Gary Anderson 6-5, Wright 6-4 and Michael van Gerwen 6-5 with averages of 93, 88 and 91 respectively!

Cullen, who won three titles earlier this season including the Masters, has enjoyed a much needed rest and if he can turn up focused and recharged then he could well cause a mini upset against a player he's beaten twice in the Premier League so far.

Scoreline prediction: 8-10

Michael van Gerwen (1/2) v James Wade (11/5)

Head to Head : 44-19, 1 draw (TV: 30-12, 1 draw)

: 44-19, 1 draw (TV: 30-12, 1 draw) Meetings in 2022 : 5-3 (TV: 4-2)

: 5-3 (TV: 4-2) Tournament Average

Van Gerwen : 99.20 (31 games)

Wade : 94.36 (28 games)

: 99.20 (31 games) : 94.36 (28 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Van Gerwen : 85 (293 legs, 0.29 per leg)

Wade : 45 (258 legs, 0.17 per leg)

: 85 (293 legs, 0.29 per leg) : 45 (258 legs, 0.17 per leg) Tournament Checkout % :

Wade : 128/294 ( 44% )

Van Gerwen : 164/424 ( 39% )

: : 128/294 ( ) : 164/424 ( ) 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:

Van Gerwen: 23 (14.02%)

Wade: 20 (15.63%)

Scoreline prediction: 8-10

