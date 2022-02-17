The first player who successfully hits two perfect legs at Alexandra Palace will receive £50,000 to mark their historic achievement - while the rest of the bonus will be equally shared between a lucky member of the public and Cancer Research, who are the nominated charity of PDC official partner Selco Builders Warehouse.

Darts fans must register at www.selcobw.com/info/100kdarts by the time the second nine-dart finish is completed to be in with a chance of winning the £25,000.

There have been 13 nine-darters in PDC World Championship history and remarkably three of them were achieved last year thanks to Willie Borland, Darius Labanauskas and Gerwyn Price – although nobody has ever managed two.

Price, who has hit four televised nine-darters in the PDC in 2022 including two on the same night in the Premier League in Belfast, said: "It's a great initiative by Selco which adds extra interest to what is already an incredible tournament. It certainly got the players talking last year and no doubt it will generate plenty of interest this year too.