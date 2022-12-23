There's more PDC World Darts Championship action on Tuesday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

World Championship: Tuesday, December 20 EVENING SESSION TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1900 GMT

Sky Sports, 1900 GMT Round and Format: Rounds 1 & 2 (Best of five sets)

Rounds 1 & 2 (Best of five sets) In the below stats (courtesy of @CarlyFletch) and his @DartsTracker), the averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only. For Sebastian Bialecki, the data available is from his World Championship qualification route - the East European Qualifier. Jim Williams (4/9) v Sebastian Bialecki (13/8) (R1) Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 93.93 - 92.80

: 93.93 - 92.80 180s per leg (2022) : 0.22 - 0.21

: 0.22 - 0.21 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 36.84% - Unavailable

: 36.84% - Unavailable 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 10.25% - 9.30%

: 10.25% - 9.30% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 16.33% - Unavailable Sebastian Bialecki is quite a prospect and darts fans will remember him for reaching the UK Open quarter-finals earlier this year as a European Development Tour qualifier. The Polish teenager's best win was a 10-6 triumph over Ryan Searle and his run could have been even better had he not been pipped in a last-leg decider against Willie O'Connor in the quarters. Bialecki also won a Development Tour event this season, beating Keane Barry in the final, and booked his place here for the first time by coming through the East European Qualifier with an average of around 93. WATCH: Paul Nicholson and Chris Hammer predict the Ally Pally draw!

Predicting the PDC World Darts Championship with Paul Nicholson!

As we saw earlier this year, Bialecki is not fazed by the big occasion and I fancy him to cause Jim Williams a lot of problems in the opening match of the night. Williams won a Players Championship event in his first season as a PDC Tour Card holder but apart from that he hasn't enjoyed too many lengthy runs on the Pro Tour and didn't have much joy on the European Tour either. He does at least have some Ally Pally experience having won a first-round encounter last year before losing a classic with Joe Cullen 3-2 but he may not get as far as the second this time around. Scoreline Prediction: 2-3 CLICK HERE to back Sebastian Bialecki to win with Sky Bet Jamie Hughes (1/3) v Jimmy Hendriks (9/4) (R1) Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 93.46 - 86.58

: 93.46 - 86.58 180s per leg (2022) : 0.22 - 0.13

: 0.22 - 0.13 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 37.90% - 66.67%

: 37.90% - 66.67% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 11.87% - 12.79%

: 11.87% - 12.79% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 17.65% - 7.46% Jimmy Hendriks earned his spot at his debut World Championship by defeating Max Hopp in the final of the West Europe qualifier, averaging an impressive 94 in the process. That was someway higher than his average on the Pro Tour this season, which is around the 87 mark, while he didn't manage to win more than two matches at any of the 30 Players Championship events he entered. To be fair, however, when you look through his results, he did get handed a lot of tough first-round draws and that won't have helped him find some winning rhythm.

His checkout percentage stats above are quite misleading to say the least as he only played two matches in stage events this year - the UK Open - and neither of those were on the main stage so don't be thinking he's some master finisher based on the above! Jamie Hughes is a far more reliable operator having qualified for his fourth successive World Championship via his Pro Tour Order of Merit although his only major experience this year came in the UK Open and Players Championship Finals, reaching the fifth and second rounds respectively. The Tipton ace is a very fair favourite and I'd expect him to progress fairly comfortably. Scoreline Prediction: 3-1 Ricky Evans (1/4) v Fallon Sherrock (11/4) (R1) Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 91.34 - 81.75

: 91.34 - 81.75 180s per leg (2022) : 0.21 - 0.15

: 0.21 - 0.15 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 44.17% - 28.91%

: 44.17% - 28.91% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 9.38% - 10.81%

: 9.38% - 10.81% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 18.75% - 0.00% Fallon Sherrock is the third female player in action at this year's World Championship and regardless of what you think of her controversial inclusion, there's no doubt she'll have the Ally Pally crowd firmly on her side when she steps onto the oche. The universally popular Ricky Evans is certainly not used to being booed and whistled so it'll be interesting to see how he deals with such an atmosphere on a stage he's enjoyed several crowd-pleasing moments. Evans hasn't enjoyed his best season by any means, qualifying for just two other majors and suffering a first-round exit at the recent Players Championship Finals with a low 90s average, which is pretty par for his year. In a recent interview with Online Darts he said: "Since April, I've been garbage on the tour. My game isn't a million miles away, but I'm not posting 100 averages and not winning easily. I'm posting in the low 90s." Sherrock's statistics above are collated from her performances on the World Series Tour and the Grand Slam of Darts as that is more relevant for this tournament than her Women's Series displays - although her average in the latter was also around the 81 mark. The Queen of the Palace is the first to admit it's been a disappointing season apart from winning the inaugural staging of the Women's World Matchplay back in July - which retrospectively earned her a spot at the Ally Pally - and struggled to produce what we know she's capable of when coming up against the men this year. She's not operating at the level which saw her average almost 100 over 29 legs against Peter Wright in last year's Grand Slam. However, during an interview with Sporting Life before the tournament, she said: "Overall I know what I need to do which is to put more hours in the practice room because I was playing too much and travelling all over the place. I thought because I was playing a lot I didn't need to put as much practice in but I think that's where I faltered. So I've put a lot more hours in now and I think 2023 will be much better, starting with the World Championship.

Fallon Sherrock was busy with the media, as usual, ahead of her third World Championship but still found time to answer a couple of questions from my daughter Isla, who is replacing me at Sporting Life after leaving primary school next year. pic.twitter.com/0MHoUuixve — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 20, 2022