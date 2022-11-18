The PDC World Darts Championship returns after the Christmas break so check out Carl Fletcher's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
The third-round gets under way over two sessions, with the defending champion Peter Wright back in action after Gerwyn Price's blockbuster clash with Raymond van Barneveld.
Here, we look ahead to all six matches with seasonal statistics to help...
2pts Van Den Bergh to win and hit the most 180s at evens (Sky Bet)
1pt Clayton to win, hit over 4.5 180’s & checkout over 110.5 at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
2pts both Williams & Clemens to hit 5+ 180s at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
1pt Wright to win & hit a Bullseye finish at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
Statistics are from this year's World Championship. The figures in brackets are their seasonal data.
These two players have met on numerous occasions down the years but Dimitri Van den Bergh leads the head-to-head record comfortably, including a 3-0 lead in TV meetings.
They met in the World Cup of Darts earlier this year which the Belgian won 4-1 while he also triumphed in both of their big semi-finals during 2021; 17-9 in the World Matchplay and 11-8 in the World Series of Darts Finals.
In the previous round, Van den Bergh defeated the mercurial Lourence Ilagan 3-0 with a 97.20 average. Interestingly it looked as though he was playing with his old darts after a drop in standard that had followed a recent change in darts manufacturers. If that’s the case then he suddenly becomes a contender given the former World Matchplay champion won a couple of World Series events earlier in the year and looked superb in the process.
Ratajski came through a tougher encounter against Danny Jansen 3-1 where he averaged just 88.61 and allowing his opponent 31 darts at the double. It certainly wasn’t as impressive as Dancing Dimitri’s performance.
Looking at the seasonal stats Van Den Bergh has a slightly better match win percentage at 60% compared to 57% of the Polish Eagle, a higher seasonal average at 95.68 to 94.70 and a superior 180 per leg at 0.30 to 0.21.
From what we’ve seen already in this event and from historical meetings Dimitri holds sway and is able to hit the most 180’s.
Scoreline Prediction: 4-2
Statistics are from this year's World Championship. The figures in brackets are their seasonal data.
This is a tie very much to whet the appetite. The pair met for the first and only time so far in the first round of the European Championship, where Josh Rock came out on top in a last leg shoot-out.
The odds reflect how tight a battle this could once again be with the highly-touted youngster just favoured by the bookies.
Rock is as low as joint fourth favourite in the betting and came through what was hyped as the tie of the second round against Callan Rydz 3-0. It didn’t really live up to the billing due to being rather one-sided in the end. In his two opening games he’s averaged around 93 (v Jose Justicia) and 92 without looking spectacular. You can’t win the World Championship before Christmas, however, and the key is still being in the hat after the break.
Nathan Aspinall performed much better when averaging 97.80 in defeating Big Boris Krcmar 3-1. He is much more used to the Ally Pally stage being a two time semi-finalist. He’s been in fine form himself of late after recovering from an injury the end of 2021, reaching the finals of the World Grand Prix and the Grand Slam, where he lost to Michael Van Gerwen and Michael Smith respectively.
The experience of Aspinall could be pivotal here and while I won’t be entertaining a selection in this one I fully expect it to be a tight battle, which could could lead to fireworks.
Scoreline Prediction: 4-3
Statistics are from this year's World Championship. The figures in brackets are their seasonal data.
These two met for the first time in four years earlier in 2022. That encounter was in a final on the floor at Players Championship 21 and it was the Northern Irishman who prevailed 8-5.
That is undoubtedly the highlight of Dolan’s year, which on the whole has been relatively underwhelming. He’s won just 49% of the matches he’s played, averaged 92.68 and has a relatively low 180 per leg ratio at 0.13.
Clayton was eliminated last year in arguably the match of the tournament against Michael Smith in the last 16. He hasn’t hit the heights he reached in 2021 but did comfortably top the Premier League table this campaign and won the New South Wales Darts Masters.
Dolan laboured it victory against Jimmy Hendriks in his opening game, winning 3-1 averaging 87.85, hitting a couple of 180’s. ‘The Ferret’ on the other hand looked very good in demolishing Danny Van Trijp 3-0 with an average of 99.62 and never allowing his opponent an opportunity.
Clayton’s seasonal data is much higher of the two also. A win percentage of 63%, average of 96.75 and a 180 per leg ratio of 0.23.
Despite a decent head to head record by Dolan I think the Welshman will have too much for him and win with plenty in hand.
Scoreline Prediction: 4-1
Statistics are from this year's World Championship. The figures in brackets are their seasonal data.
Jim Williams caused the biggest shock of the second round when he knocked out eighth seed James Wade 3-1 but didn’t even need to be at his best, averaging just 90.49. He arguably played better in his opener, when defeating promising Polish youngster Sebastian Bialecki by the same margin, averaging 91.09, but he was pushed all the way. The average in that game was more impressive given the first set was incredibly cagey.
Gabriel Clemens put in an accomplished display in disposing of Beau Greaves conqueror, William O’Connor 3-0. He averaged a superb 95.64 average and relentless display just seemed to knock the stuffing out of his opponent after winning a tight first set.
Williams hit four maximums in both his games to reach this stage as did Clemens in his victory over O’Connor. The pair are also closely matched on seasonal data. ‘The Quiff’ has a win percentage of 58%, an average of 93.81 and a 180 per leg ratio of 0.22. The stats of ‘The German Giant’ in comparison are 55%, 92.34 and 0.27, on the whole there’s not much between them.
There’s only one previous meeting between them, which Williams won 6-2 back in 2020 which at the time was when he wasn’t a Tour Card holder. He is now and a title winner at that too. I slightly favour him to come on top here but not convincingly enough to tip him up. I suspect this could have six or seven sets and if that’s the case given both men hit 4 in each match they’ve played so far, the mark of five maximums apiece should be easily achieved.
Scoreline Prediction: 4-3
Statistics are from this year's World Championship. The figures in brackets are their seasonal data.
These two giants of the game clash for the fourth time in recent months and and it’s the Dutch legend who’s won all three games. Two of these meetings were in the Grand Slam of Darts; the first in the group stage and the second being a quarter-final marathon that many had expected Price to get his revenge.
Looking back at their opening games and Barney was undoubtably the more impressive. He defeated Ryan Meikle 3-1 with an average of 95.18 and seven maximums while he also had to withstand an early barrage from ‘The Barber’.
Gerwyn Price also had to fight back to claim a 3-1 victory against Luke Woodhouse but was a little less impressive, averaging 92.68 with two maximums. He admitted afterwards he was feeling the nerves with a lot of ranking money to defend.
This is an intriguing match up which sees Price start as warm favourite despite never previously defeating Van Barneveld on TV. I’m not so sure he should be as short as he is and I think a free flowing, rejuvenated ‘Barney’ could once again edge this one.
Scoreline Prediction: 2-4
Statistics are from this year's World Championship. The figures in brackets are their seasonal data.
These two are well versed at playing each other and met on TV this year in the Grand Prix, where ‘Snakebite’ won 2-0.
Prior to this, however, Kim Huybrechts won their previous three meetings 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0. You’ll be hard pressed to find any other player who won 18 of 19 legs against Wright and one of these whitewashes came this year.
Despite a tight head-to-head record overall, on TV it is a different matter with Wright holding sway pretty convincingly.
These two came through their opening games in straightforward fashion, both winning 3-0. The defending champion beat Mickey Mansell and Huybrechts defeated South African qualifier Grant Sampson. Neither were anywhere near their best, averaging below 90 but neither had to be as they faced the two players who averaged the lowest in the second round.
Two-time champion Wright has been there and done it whereas Huybrechts best showing was a quarter-final in 2012 where he was found out by Andy Hamilton 5-2.
He hasn’t hit the heights of his former glories, but there’s been signs of a resurgence the past 18 months and he lost a cracker at this stage last year to Gerwyn Price 4-3 who was also defending champion at the time.
More of the same looks on the card for Huybrechts again, where he may just come up short. Another angle I like here too is Peter Wright to register a bullseye finish, he did so in his opening match and in three of six matches in this event last year including in this round.
Scoreline Prediction: 4-2