The PDC World Darts Championship returns after the Christmas break so check out Carl Fletcher's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

The third-round gets under way over two sessions, with the defending champion Peter Wright back in action after Gerwyn Price's blockbuster clash with Raymond van Barneveld. Here, we look ahead to all six matches with seasonal statistics to help... Darts betting tips: World Championship day 10 2pts Van Den Bergh to win and hit the most 180s at evens (Sky Bet) 1pt Clayton to win, hit over 4.5 180’s & checkout over 110.5 at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 2pts both Williams & Clemens to hit 5+ 180s at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 1pt Wright to win & hit a Bullseye finish at 9/4 (Sky Bet) SL Acca: Van den Bergh, Clayton, Clemens and Price all to hit the most 180s with Sky Bet Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

World Championship: Tuesday, December 27 AFTERNOON SESSION TV Coverage: Sky Sports, 1230 GMT

Sky Sports, 1230 GMT Round and Format: Round 3 (Best of seven sets)

Round 3 (Best of seven sets) Statistics: The below stats are from this year's World Championship but the ones in brackets (courtesy of @CarlyFletch and his @DartsTracker) are their seasonal data. The averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only.

Dimitri Van den Bergh (1/2) v Krzysztof Ratajski (6/4) Statistics are from this year's World Championship. The figures in brackets are their seasonal data. Head to Head (TV) : 9-4 (3-0)

: 9-4 (3-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 3-1 (1-0)

: 3-1 (1-0) Three-Dart Average : 97.20 (95.66) - 88.61 (94.79)

: 97.20 (95.66) - 88.61 (94.79) 180s per leg (2022) : 0.18 (0.30) - 0.20 (0.21)

: 0.18 (0.30) - 0.20 (0.21) Checkout % : 52.95% (40.41) - 29.03% (37.85)

: 52.95% (40.41) - 29.03% (37.85) 100+ checkout per leg won : 11.11% (11.10) - 0% (11.59)

: 11.11% (11.10) - 0% (11.59) Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 100% (23.31) - 0% (21.37) These two players have met on numerous occasions down the years but Dimitri Van den Bergh leads the head-to-head record comfortably, including a 3-0 lead in TV meetings. They met in the World Cup of Darts earlier this year which the Belgian won 4-1 while he also triumphed in both of their big semi-finals during 2021; 17-9 in the World Matchplay and 11-8 in the World Series of Darts Finals. In the previous round, Van den Bergh defeated the mercurial Lourence Ilagan 3-0 with a 97.20 average. Interestingly it looked as though he was playing with his old darts after a drop in standard that had followed a recent change in darts manufacturers. If that’s the case then he suddenly becomes a contender given the former World Matchplay champion won a couple of World Series events earlier in the year and looked superb in the process.