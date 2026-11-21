There might be no Luke Littler involved in the latter stages of the Grand Slam of Darts, but that didn't stop two quarter-finalists throwing up a sensational exchange of nine-dart finishes on Saturday night.
Michael van Gerwen wowed the crowd and left those in the queue for a pitcher cursing their luck when he began the very first leg of his match with Tom Sykes with a perfect, nine-dart leg.
It was the former world number one's first nine-dart finish on Sky Sports since 2012, but that would not be the most astonishing act of the evening.
Just five legs later, Sykes – who had already dumped out Luke Humphries on his Grand Slam debut – matched van Gerwen's by throwing one of his own to draw level at 3-3.
It was a breathless start to what looked set to be an epic encounter, only for Sykes to finally run out of gas in the face of a vintage van Gerwen performance.
The three-time champion, seeking to reach his first final in nine years, went on to win 16-11 with an averaging verging on 106 to secure his place in the last four.
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