Seven of the previous 13 nine-darters in PDC World Darts Championship history had proved to be in vain, including Gerwyn Price's moment of magic against Bully Boy in last year's epic quarter-final.

The new world number one also became just the second player to hit a nine-darter in the World Championship final and the first since Adrian Lewis in 2011.

Smith said: “When he missed the double 12 I gave him a little low five and it was like, ‘If I hit this now he will know I am in the game and I am not going to shy away from it’.

“I lost the first set on my darts and I was like, ‘Is it going to happen again?’. But when that nine went in it kickstarted me and gave me that belief I needed and also gave him that doubt that I was not just here to get another runners-up trophy. I am here to play and try my best to win the World Championship.”

After losing finals in 2019 and 2022 amid a run of eight successive major final defeats, Smith could have been forgiven for thinking that a night like this would never happen.

But he remained positive and knows all the heartache was worth it.

“I don’t think I can describe it,” he added.

“I have finally done it, all that heartache I have been through and finally I have been able to lift the trophy and put the star on the shirt that I know I have worked hard for.

“It wasn’t just for the World Championship tonight, it was for the world number one so it is special.”