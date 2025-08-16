Luke Humphries heaps praise on Luke Littler as teen dazzles in New Zealand Darts Masters

Luke Littler produced a mesmerising display to defeat his great rival Luke Humphries and lift the SkyCity New Zealand Darts Masters title on a historic Saturday night in Auckland.
Littler completed the World Series of Darts double Down Under with an inspired performance in front of a record-breaking crowd at the Spark Arena, averaging over 115 to complete an 8-4 victory.
The teenage wonderkid followed up his World Matchplay success with victory at last weekend’s Australian Darts Masters, and he extended his winning run with a stunning triumph in New Zealand.
“It felt very much the same as last week,” reflected Littler, who has won his last 13 matches in all competitions.
“I had a shaky start in my opening game, but once you come into Finals Night you know you have to switch it on, and that’s what I did again tonight.
“I felt unbeatable up there. The crowd were brilliant and the venue was incredible – it felt like a Premier League night, and I’m very happy to lift another title.
“I’m playing very well at the moment, I’m enjoying my darts and hopefully I can keep this winning streak going.”
Littler was imperious throughout the evening’s action in Auckland, defeating Mike De Decker, Gerwyn Price and Humphries to celebrate his fourth World Series of Darts title.
The 18-year-old kicked off Finals Day with a 6-2 victory over De Decker, recording his sixth consecutive win over the Belgian in a repeat of last weekend’s Australian Darts Masters showpiece.
The Warrington superstar followed this up with a 7-2 demolition of 2022 champion Gerwyn Price, averaging almost 109 to set up a winner-takes-all showdown against Humphries.
Littler punished a sluggish start from the world number one to race into a 3-0 lead, before following up a clinical 83 kill with legs of 13 and 11 darts to extend his cushion to 6-2.
Humphries responded with 13 and 11-dart holds as he fought to hold on to his New Zealand Darts Masters crown, only for an irresistible Littler to wrap up proceedings with successive 11-darters.
Despite missing out on his third World Series of Darts title, there were plenty of encouraging signs for Humphries, who averaged 102 in Saturday’s showpiece.
The 30-year-old had earlier dispatched 2024 runner-up Damon Heta 6-2 in the last eight, before averaging 102 and landing seven 180s in his semi-final victory over Chris Dobey.
“I played pretty well today, but when you run into a 115 average, there’s not much you can do,” reflected a gracious Humphries.
“I think if I’d won that sixth leg it might have given me a glimmer of hope, but the better player won for sure.
“When Luke’s on it, he’s untouchable. I held in there and I gave it my best, but he was just too good in the end.”
2025 SkyCity New Zealand Darts Masters
Saturday August 16
Quarter-Finals
- Chris Dobey 6-3 Stephen Bunting
- Luke Humphries 6-2 Damon Heta
- Gerwyn Price 6-5 Josh Rock
- Luke Littler 6-2 Mike De Decker
Semi-Finals
- Luke Humphries 7-4 Chris Dobey
- Luke Littler 7-2 Gerwyn Price
Final
- Luke Littler 8-4 Luke Humphries
Darts: Related content
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds