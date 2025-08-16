Luke Humphries heaps praise on Luke Littler as teen dazzles in New Zealand Darts Masters

Littler completed the World Series of Darts double Down Under with an inspired performance in front of a record-breaking crowd at the Spark Arena, averaging over 115 to complete an 8-4 victory.

The teenage wonderkid followed up his World Matchplay success with victory at last weekend’s Australian Darts Masters, and he extended his winning run with a stunning triumph in New Zealand.

“It felt very much the same as last week,” reflected Littler, who has won his last 13 matches in all competitions.

“I had a shaky start in my opening game, but once you come into Finals Night you know you have to switch it on, and that’s what I did again tonight.

“I felt unbeatable up there. The crowd were brilliant and the venue was incredible – it felt like a Premier League night, and I’m very happy to lift another title.

“I’m playing very well at the moment, I’m enjoying my darts and hopefully I can keep this winning streak going.”