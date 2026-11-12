Beau Greaves insists she would never have swapped her PDC Tour Card for the chance to win £501,000 on Netflix's controversial Beat Luke Littler show.
Greaves, who has won the WDF's Women's World Championship and PDC's Women's World Matchplay three times each, is unanimously regarded as the greatest female darts player of all time but it was fellow trailblazer Fallon Sherrock who hit more headlines recently when scooping the second biggest payday in the sport's history.
Netflix received widespread criticism for giving the Queen of the Palace, who has already enjoyed a lucrative career, the opportunity to appear on the show alongside 23 other 'amateur' contenders who were eligible by virtue of never having previously earned a PDC Tour Card.
Many felt the eagerly-anticipated challenge was originally pitched to pub players who wouldn't realistically make a living from darts but instead the line-up included plenty of recognisable names within the sport, including Sherrock and teenage rising stars Mitchell Lawrie and Jayden Walker.
Even Littler himself admitted this week that he wasn't expecting so many familiar faces and those thoughts were echoed by Greaves, who will face the world number one in the group stages of the Grand Slam of Darts on Saturday night.
However, she has absolutely no regrets about joining the PDC Tour back in January even though it potentially cost her the chance to have pocketed £501,000.
Greaves said: "To be honest, I don't think I would have wanted to queue up for that long! I saw all the queues outside the auditions and I don't think I could have coped with it.
"I did see it and it was a good watch because it was something different to enjoy but I definitely don't regret not being able to take part. I would take my Tour Card every day of the week rather than wait in the cold hoping to get a chance to play him."
Many darts fans were vocal on social media about Sherrock being 'undeserving' of such a prize - an opinion not shared by Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson - but Greaves has no shred of bitterness about it despite being surprised at the quality of the line-up.
She said: "I was expecting not as many decent players in the line-up. I think a lot of us had the idea it would be purely pub players, but again, it is a show and someone needed to be in with a chance to beat him.
"It was interesting to see Luke kind of not smash everyone in his way - maybe he felt it a little bit because it's obviously different for him to play in that scenario. It's not like playing a normal game.
"I wasn't too bothered at all. I mean, I try and separate myself from Fallon in a way, because she's obviously done what she has done. And I try to do my own thing now, and, I just try and support ladies darts as much as I can.
"I mean, it's a lot of money, so why wouldn't you want to go and have a chance to do that? So yeah, I can't blame her at all for making the decision to go and audition."
Littler said earlier this week: "Before I saw the line-up, I thought it was just pub players. Whereas obviously when the line-up came out, I probably knew just over half of them. Mitchell, Zach Griffiths - I played with him on the Development Tour - obviously Fallon, Katie Sheldon and a lot more.
"I mean Fallon, she's never had a Tour card, so she went for the qualifiers and she made it through. But then she wasn't guaranteed to play. She went in on a vote.
"I want to grow darts as big as possible. I want to grow my profile as big as possible. There aren't many people who could say they've got their own show and I've had my own show on Netflix, which is just still bonkers to me."
Greaves ready for Littler in new format
Greaves is preparing to take on Littler for the first time on TV this Saturday night in Wolverhampton but she's already proven to be more than a match for the Nuke in their two other meetings.
She was edged out 6-5 in a Players Championship event in August 2025 and then pulled off a stunning victory by the same scoreline in the semi-finals of last year's World Youth Championship, which denied Littler a chance to become the first player to hold both the junior and senior titles at the same time.
The world number one's recent form is giving all of his rivals reason for optimism having failed to win any of the last three major titles but he's yet to lose on the Wolverhampton stage in any of his two campaigns here.
Greaves said: "I don't want to go in there thinking, 'oh he's not on form', or he's struggling, because then I would just be terrible, so I've got to go in there thinking 'he's going to absolutely smash me', and just play my game, and try and take any chance I can, and just enjoy it.
"I think it's going to be a good game just to watch, and just to be a part of it is special. I look forward to playing it.
"I know Luke's loads better than me, but I kind of have to at least convince myself I can win. I can't go up there wanting to get beat but I know it's obviously, he's 10 times better than me, but strange to think about if you get beat.
"Luke Littler is the heavy favourite to come through that group obviously, so it's strange, but there is a big jump in prize money if you finish second or third, so there's still a little bit to play for on the ranking, so just trying to not think about it and just try and enjoy every game, and try and do my best."
The format of the expanded 48-player tournament has changed this year, with only three contesting in each of the group rather than four in previous years, and that has surprised Greaves.
She said: "I didn't know. I didn't have a clue that there was only three in the group! I don't know why they've done it really. It didn't make much sense to me, but again, I don't really know.
"It's just odd, but I suppose you've still got to do well to win your group regardless but it's different, I was a bit shocked."
Time to impress on major stage
Greaves has yet to enjoy a deep run in any of the big majors although in last year's Grand Slam, she pushed Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson close with averages over 100.
With a year of Pro Tour action under her belt, she feels better equipped than ever to make a huge impact.
She said: "I played decent at the Grand Slam last year. I have good moments, but I just don't do it consistently enough.
"It's something that, if I am going to do really well in the sport, I'm going to have to get better at. It's a challenge for me, but I look forward to it.
"I always look forward to kind of getting better and improving. I'm aware that obviously I'm not up to that standard as I do play on the floor, but it's just a work in progress at the minute, I would call it.
"But I'm just trying to look forward to everything rather than dread anything and obviously look forward to playing on stage rather than think I'd rather play on the floor. So, I'm just trying to switch it around a little bit."
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