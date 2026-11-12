Beau Greaves insists she would never have swapped her PDC Tour Card for the chance to win £501,000 on Netflix's controversial Beat Luke Littler show.

Greaves, who has won the WDF's Women's World Championship and PDC's Women's World Matchplay three times each, is unanimously regarded as the greatest female darts player of all time but it was fellow trailblazer Fallon Sherrock who hit more headlines recently when scooping the second biggest payday in the sport's history. Netflix received widespread criticism for giving the Queen of the Palace, who has already enjoyed a lucrative career, the opportunity to appear on the show alongside 23 other 'amateur' contenders who were eligible by virtue of never having previously earned a PDC Tour Card. Many felt the eagerly-anticipated challenge was originally pitched to pub players who wouldn't realistically make a living from darts but instead the line-up included plenty of recognisable names within the sport, including Sherrock and teenage rising stars Mitchell Lawrie and Jayden Walker. Even Littler himself admitted this week that he wasn't expecting so many familiar faces and those thoughts were echoed by Greaves, who will face the world number one in the group stages of the Grand Slam of Darts on Saturday night. However, she has absolutely no regrets about joining the PDC Tour back in January even though it potentially cost her the chance to have pocketed £501,000.

A wonderful answer from Beau Greaves when asked if she wished she'd been eligible to take part in Beat Luke Littler 😃



She also gives her honest reaction to Fallon Sherrock winning £501,000.... pic.twitter.com/8pXmKay5rw — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 12, 2026