Although many of those were unable to take down Luke Littler in a one-leg shoot-out, Sherrock held her nerve brilliantly to produce a clinical leg in 15-darts and scoop the second biggest cheque in darts history behind The Nuke's eye-watering £1,000,000 bag in January for his second world title.

It was no surprise to see Sherrock - and Netflix - face another backlash in the wake of her success but Nicholson felt she's fully deserving of a life-changing achievement.

The Asset also provides his thoughts on a number of issues from another ground-breaking night for darts.

Did Fallon Sherrock deserve the money?

Make no mistake it, Fallon Sherrock being the player to win the money was the perfect result for Netflix due to all the publicity it generated. It also felt written in the stars when you consider that Fallon and Luke are the two players who have transcended popular culture more than anyone else in the past 10 years. So, for her to hit that 180 and then hold her nerve on tops after all the hype - both positive and negative - was almost poetic and typically Fallon.

I thought Netflix were quite clever to put her in a public vote. It was almost like saying "Right, you don't want her to be here, then vote her off." Of course they probably knew that wouldn't happen so eventually they did indeed get the match they wanted after Littler beat all those before her.

So did she deserve the money? Yes.

Sure she's got an MBE and has done incredible history-making things for darts. But if people think she lives a lavish lifestyle then they are solely mistaken. That money will change her life and the life of her son Rory. That's a great story.

How much has she won in darts? Do people think that's millions? Do they think the patches on her shirt are worth millions? No, they're worth a few grand. They're enough to keep her and her son going month by month, and she still has to work very hard in the exhibition circuit. She still plays amateur dart circuit events in places like Middlesbrough and Aylesbury.

She's not a millionaire. This is the biggest pay cheque she's ever going to get. And it's the one chance she's got to change the life for her and her son. And that's the story that should be written, because most people have got this misconception of wealth in this sport because of Luke Littler. But on this occasion, he's the one who created the opportunity for others.