'I thought they’d keep the Beat Luke Littler line-up to a local hero level' - Paul Nicholson reacts to the Netflix darts show

Netflix sparked controversy by picking some well-known names among the 24 players who will take on Luke Littler for £501,000 but leading darts pundit and commentator Paul Nicholson has mixed feelings.
There has been a lot of hype surrounding 'Beat Luke Littler', which will be streamed live on October 31, with many darts fans expecting and hoping to see unheralded amateurs and pub players getting the chance of a lifetime.
To win a sum of money that's £1000 more than Littler pocketed for retaining his world title back in January, one of the contenders has to beat him in just one leg of darts.
To a random pub player with no experience of competing for significant money or any realistic hopes of ever becoming a professional, this life-changing prize is just about possible if Littler has a rare off leg.
It would have made fantastic TV if anyone of that ilk were to achieve such a feat and dreams would have been made.
However, several of those who have been selected, most notably rising stars Mitchell Lawrie and Jayden Walker, are expected to have an extremely bright future in darts and will surely earn fortunes in their careers.
As for Fallon Sherrock, she's already made a fantastic living from the sport, made history numerous times on the world's big stages and still has many years ahead of her.
Were these the kind of players that 'should' be taking on Littler? Obviously this is purely Netflix's decision on what they feel will make great TV but the jury is out on whether it will pay off.
Nicholson wasn't as shocked as many others and still expects drama despite the lack of 'local heroes' in the line up.
He told Sporting Life: "When the parameters for the show came out, there was always the likelihood that some “names” would be part of it.
"What surprised me were the parameters for the supposed amateur players in it. I thought they’d keep it to a local hero level, but maybe having some names in it provides drama and more stories, which each and every show needs."
The Asset also feels Lawrie and Sherrock would be fully deserving of the money if they beat Littler in a leg of darts.
He said: "Absolutely. They fulfilled the criteria so why not! It’s not their fault they have done what they’ve done and still fit the bill. It’s a superb chance to cash in.
"Some will say Fallon doesn’t deserve to be there, but as she’s never had a tour card, this is probably her best chance to win some life changing sums of cash. Who knows what this could do for any of the players.
"I did think there's be more unknown pub players chasing the dream, but we live in a story lead streaming society where influential names are everywhere, so this being no exception shouldn’t really be a surprise.
"Littler will still be expected to win every game, but the story will be if he doesn’t and who does snag the jackpot. Make no mistake, his reputation will be bolstered if he denies everyone that money."
Of the line up, Nicholson firmly believes Lawrie has the best chance of beating him but would love two other players to do it.
He added: "Mitchell Lawrie is the standout name. Everyone will say the same, because wherever he goes this year he succeeds. However, if I could pick a winner it would be Fallon or Dave Wawrzewski. Two lovely people who I know well."
The 'Beat Luke Littler' contenders
- Kasey Smith - 16 years old
- Makinley Cooper-Johnson - 14
- Taylon Forrester - 18
- Tony Cole - 39
- Katie Sheldon - 22
- Zac Griffiths - 25
- Lauren Bloomfield - 30
- David Wawrzewski - 50
- Jayden Walker - 14
- Zac Spain - 30
- Jasper Scarrott - 54
- Jarod Becker - 23
- Mitchell Lawrie - 15
- Ashley Coleman - 29
- Mark Pooke - 57
- Fallon Sherrock - 32
- Pwyll ap Llŷr Edwards - 34
- Will Kemp - 30
- Sonny Johal - 29
- Brett Todd - 25
- Théodore Wallich - 23
- Jacob Gwynne - 27
- Bhav Patel - 36
- Pearse Mackle - 21
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