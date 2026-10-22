'I thought they’d keep the Beat Luke Littler line-up to a local hero level' - Paul Nicholson reacts to the Netflix darts show

There has been a lot of hype surrounding 'Beat Luke Littler', which will be streamed live on October 31, with many darts fans expecting ﻿and hoping to see unheralded amateurs and pub players getting the chance of a lifetime.

To win a sum of money that's £1000 more than Littler pocketed for retaining his world title back in January, one of the contenders has to beat him in just one leg of darts.

To a random pub player with no experience of competing for significant money or any realistic hopes of ever becoming a professional, this life-changing prize is just about possible if Littler has a rare off leg.

It would have made fantastic TV if anyone of that ilk were to achieve such a feat and dreams would have been made.

However, several of those who have been selected, most notably rising stars Mitchell Lawrie and Jayden Walker, are expected to have an extremely bright future in darts and will surely earn fortunes in their careers.