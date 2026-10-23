'I feel like Netflix took me for a ride' - Amateur darts player from South Africa reacts to missing out on the 'Beat Luke Littler' line-up

Netflix have revealed the 24 players who will appear on their eagerly anticipated 'Beat Luke Littler' show but the line-up has sparked outrage with darts fans - not to mention some amateurs who missed out.
I was actually one of the applicants who was invited to audition for the £501,000 challenge, which will be streamed live on October 30, and queued up in the pouring rain in Manchester with the naive belief that it was being pitched at amateurs and pub players who wouldn't realistically ever get the chance to compete at a professional level.
For me, it was just about the experience and a bit of fun - but in the back of my mind I thought they might go for someone like me who has asked Littler questions from behind the camera over the past few years.
After all, 12 months ago I was at the Ally Pally reporting on Littler winning £1,000,000 at the World Championship before giving him some stick - which he took well - about Manchester United during his post-match press conference.
Imagine if I then won half of that by fluking one leg against him!
The other relatively interesting part of my story is that a couple of years ago I was self diagnosed with dartitis in my left arm. It was ridiculously frustrating and perplexing considering I only play for fun under zero pressure. Why couldn't I let go of a dart in my own living room?
Since then I've taught myself to throw right handed and, to be fair, I don't think anyone has ever noticed it's not my natural throwing arm. After all, I throw 5s and 1s just as well as I did with my left.
Anyway, that was my own little pipe dream and as you'll already have gathered, it came to nothing.
My first challenge - like everybody else - was to complete a leg of 501 in 24 darts or fewer but after throwing two 5s and a single 1 with my first visit, I sadly never recovered.
Nevertheless I amused myself for the past few weeks by telling friends, family and work mates that I couldn't 'confirm or deny' whether I'd been selected, and I think a few of them were convinced I'd made it. I even had an old flame reaching out to me when news somehow filtered down to her that I could be on the brink of winning £501,000.
But the experience was far from a waste of time because I was extremely fortunate enough to be joined in the queue by a lovely chap from South Africa called John 'Dominoman' Steele.
And this is who this story is really about.
He'd literally spent thousands travelling all the way to Manchester with his two children Rebecca, 24, and Aiden, 19, in the hope of showing the Netflix producers - as well as a panel consisting of Barry Hearn, Phil Taylor and Laura Turner - that he not only had the ability to potentially trouble Littler on the oche but also the back story for darts fans to root for him.
John had both.
His attempt to take out 501 in 24 darts or fewer went a lot better than mine as he overcame the issues of "wet feet, cold hands and damp trousers".
John then advanced to the interview rounds where he answered questions such as why he thought he stood a chance, what made him a worthy candidate and how he'd spend the money.
The 44-year-old, who is a British citizen but moved to Somerset West in Cape Town with his family back in 2010, wasn't at all fazed by this kind of process which involved lots of holding rooms along with hundreds of other nervous faces anxiously waiting for their names to be called to throw darts and face the panel.
After all, many years ago when living in the UK, John even auditioned for the X Factor. I was expecting him to reveal he'd sang Got My Ticket For The Darts by Chas & Dave On but he took it more seriously than that and his renditions of Losing My Religion and Walking In Memphis weren't quite good enough to impress Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Simon Cowell. However, this latest reality show was much more in his wheelhouse.
As you can imagine, as we talked each other's ears off about darts for several hours in the queue, the journalist in me felt Netflix would be stupid for not selecting John as one of their participants.
Not only does John play darts to a very good standard around the 65-75 average mark in The African Darts Group (an African PDC Affiliate tour), where he's a popular figure among his contemporaries, but he does a lot of work behind the scenes to help grow the sport in his new homeland, which includes owning a Darts Shop called Dominoman.com as a side hustle away from his career as a financial planner.
He spoke about how he'd used some of the life-changing amount of money to expand his darts shop and help introduce more youngsters in South Africa to the game. Bare in mine, he was just telling me this in the queue long before he met the panel.
Never once did he mention a new house, car, holidays or any other luxuries you'd expect to be reeled off when posed with a question like this.
John was far from a deluded kind of X Factor contestant throwing good money away chasing an impossible dream. He had the kind of realistic - albeit lofty - ambition that you'd want to see be rewarded. Nobody else was taking such a risk.
Having arrived in Gatwick a week earlier, the Manchester United fan tried to make the most of his trip by watching his brother win in his Darts and Dominoes team (that hopefully gives you a clue as to why he's called Dominoman) although a night at Old Trafford resulted in yet another defeat for the Red Devils.
On the Thursday he prepared for his audition by heading to Hindley social club to play in a knockout involving former World Championship runner-up Kirk Shephard and gained some valuable practice.
A day later he took his kids into Manchester for his son's birthday and despite not getting back to their hotel until 2am, he felt raring to go for his audition at 8am on Saturday morning.
In John's words, here's how his audition unfolded.
"When I attempted my leg of 501, I had a TV camera, PDC Referee, Target Referee and the Production manager watching me. I went 125, 85, 100 and thought 'OK John you got this". Then I threw 11!
"After 12 darts I had 180 left and threw just 44 and now had nine left to take out 136, which I nearly did with my next three darts, wiring the double eight before getting the job done on my next visit.
"I went upstairs to stage two - where you go in a room full of guys who'd also achieved the 24-dart challenge. In this room I saw Dan Coates from Bullhitters and also Llew Bewan, who has been on Modus and in WDF events. There was a couple of guys from the Development Tour that I recognised too.
"After about fours hours of waiting I was escorted to another area where I sat next to Mike Warburton, who I remember watching play Littler in the Modus Super Series several years ago.
"I eventually went to see the producers and they asked me things like where I play and how I cope under pressure. I speak well and can keep a conversation going and I think that really helped.
"At 5pm I remember thinking 'how long are we going to be here?' There was a crew guy who was coming in very few minutes with a piece of paper - calling a player at a time. We initially thought he's the guy with the axe and didn't want our names to be called!
"I was only in there 10 minutes before my name was called and I almost cried when the crew guy told me I was through to Stage Three! I was mic'ed up and interviewed by Phil Taylor, Barry Hearn and Laura Turner!
"It really did feel like X Factor. I walked in, stood on an X and had to introduce myself to the Power! I couldn't believe my eyes.
"Hi, I'm Dominoman John Steele! I couldn't believe I was talking to them. Barry was first to respond and asked me what my nickname was about. And from then on, we just had a chat.
"The producers were prompting them from the side and then Phil Taylor asked me to throw some darts to see how good I was!
"If I was nervous before, I was crapping it now! Thankfully my first three darts scored a solid 60 and then I managed a ton. Phil then said 'well, you can definitely throw'.
"To hear the GOAT of darts say that to me was the stuff of dreams.
"And with that, the audition was over.
"We were due to fly home on the Tuesday following the audition but because it had gone so well, I was considering just staying until I found out if I'd been selected because the trip had already cost me around £2000 due to flights, hotels and food etc.
"However I eventually decided to come home to South Africa and wait for the news. It was a long wait and I was continually checking flight prices. Every time my gmail went off I felt the dread and exciting, but weeks went by with no news.
"Then this week, an email finally arrived letting me know I hadn't made the final 24. Obviously my first reaction was disappointment, followed by relief that it was finally over.
"However, as I found out the list of names that had been selected such as Fallon Sherrock, Mitchell Lawrie, Ashley Coleman and Jayden Walker, my mood changed to anger and hurt. It's like a who's who of semi-pros, future stars and established names.
"What happened to pub amateurs who get the chance to play the best player in the world? Some of these play against Luke Littler in exhibitions while Fallon has played in World Championships several times! Some of these are Target Sponsored players and I now feel like this was a predetermined case. I have the feeling that I was taken for a ride.
"Look, I understand it's entertainment - but these are not ordinary amateurs. The show is not “the Next Luke Litter". If they were looking for X Factor of darts then advertise that. I would never have entered. Im just a 60-plus guy who can bang in a 15 darter here and there. That's what I thought they were looking for
"Do I regret it? No. I don't do regrets. Everything happens for a reason. Who knows, maybe I go onto win our PDC World Champ qualifIer next weekend - or win one of the tour events and get my Q School space. Maybe I win none! Whatever happens will be for a reason."
I have every sympathy with John and I'm sure many other darts fans who'd initially been looking forward to this show will do as well.
Let's be honest, Mitchell Lawrie is destined for greatness. At just 15, he's throwing in averages that would already see him compete well on the PDC Tour and since the start of September he's actually averaging slightly higher (96.93) than Littler (96.7) in the same timeframe across all tournaments they've respectively entered.
Does he really need the opportunity to win £501,000 now? And relatively speaking, it's quite an 'easy' task for a player of his ability to win it. After all, if he played Littler in a best of 11 match right now, I'd be far more shocked if the Nuke won 6-0 than if Lawrie won a few legs.
And the same applies to Fallon Sherrock, Ash Coleman, Jayden Walker and several others when you look at their seasonal averages compared to Littler.
The show may well turn out to be brilliantly executed and entertaining but right now there's a real sense that it's not going to provide the emotional stories and drama that darts fans were hoping for.
The 'Beat Luke Littler' contenders
- Kasey Smith - 16 years old
- Makinley Cooper-Johnson - 14
- Taylon Forrester - 18
- Tony Cole - 39
- Katie Sheldon - 22
- Zac Griffiths - 25
- Lauren Bloomfield - 30
- David Wawrzewski - 50
- Jayden Walker - 14
- Zac Spain - 30
- Jasper Scarrott - 54
- Jarod Becker - 23
- Mitchell Lawrie - 15
- Ashley Coleman - 29
- Mark Pooke - 57
- Fallon Sherrock - 32
- Pwyll ap Llŷr Edwards - 34
- Will Kemp - 30
- Sonny Johal - 29
- Brett Todd - 25
- Théodore Wallich - 23
- Jacob Gwynne - 27
- Bhav Patel - 36
- Pearse Mackle - 21
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