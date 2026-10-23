'I feel like Netflix took me for a ride' - Amateur darts player from South Africa reacts to missing out on the 'Beat Luke Littler' line-up

John was far from a deluded kind of X Factor contestant throwing good money away chasing an impossible dream. He had the kind of realistic - albeit lofty - ambition that you'd want to see be rewarded. Nobody else was taking such a risk.

Having arrived in Gatwick a week earlier, the Manchester United fan tried to make the most of his trip by watching his brother win in his Darts and Dominoes team (that hopefully gives you a clue as to why he's called Dominoman) although a night at Old Trafford resulted in yet another defeat for the Red Devils.

On the Thursday he prepared for his audition by heading to Hindley social club to play in a knockout involving former World Championship runner-up Kirk Shephard and gained some valuable practice.

A day later he took his kids into Manchester for his son's birthday and despite not getting back to their hotel until 2am, he felt raring to go for his audition at 8am on Saturday morning.

In John's words, here's how his audition unfolded.

"When I attempted my leg of 501, I had a TV camera, PDC Referee, Target Referee and the Production manager watching me. I went 125, 85, 100 and thought 'OK John you got this". Then I threw 11!

"After 12 darts I had 180 left and threw just 44 and now had nine left to take out 136, which I nearly did with my next three darts, wiring the double eight before getting the job done on my next visit.

"I went upstairs to stage two - where you go in a room full of guys who'd also achieved the 24-dart challenge. In this room I saw Dan Coates from Bullhitters and also Llew Bewan, who has been on Modus and in WDF events. There was a couple of guys from the Development Tour that I recognised too.

"After about fours hours of waiting I was escorted to another area where I sat next to Mike Warburton, who I remember watching play Littler in the Modus Super Series several years ago.

"I eventually went to see the producers and they asked me things like where I play and how I cope under pressure. I speak well and can keep a conversation going and I think that really helped.

"At 5pm I remember thinking 'how long are we going to be here?' There was a crew guy who was coming in very few minutes with a piece of paper - calling a player at a time. We initially thought he's the guy with the axe and didn't want our names to be called!

"I was only in there 10 minutes before my name was called and I almost cried when the crew guy told me I was through to Stage Three! I was mic'ed up and interviewed by Phil Taylor, Barry Hearn and Laura Turner!

"It really did feel like X Factor. I walked in, stood on an X and had to introduce myself to the Power! I couldn't believe my eyes.

"Hi, I'm Dominoman John Steele! I couldn't believe I was talking to them. Barry was first to respond and asked me what my nickname was about. And from then on, we just had a chat.

"The producers were prompting them from the side and then Phil Taylor asked me to throw some darts to see how good I was!

"If I was nervous before, I was crapping it now! Thankfully my first three darts scored a solid 60 and then I managed a ton. Phil then said 'well, you can definitely throw'.

"To hear the GOAT of darts say that to me was the stuff of dreams.

"And with that, the audition was over.

"We were due to fly home on the Tuesday following the audition but because it had gone so well, I was considering just staying until I found out if I'd been selected because the trip had already cost me around £2000 due to flights, hotels and food etc.

"However I eventually decided to come home to South Africa and wait for the news. It was a long wait and I was continually checking flight prices. Every time my gmail went off I felt the dread and exciting, but weeks went by with no news.

"Then this week, an email finally arrived letting me know I hadn't made the final 24. Obviously my first reaction was disappointment, followed by relief that it was finally over.