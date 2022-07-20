When Price was shown the video at a press conference following his second-round victory over Dave Chisnall at the World Matchplay, he playfully responded: "My wife showed me that but he's skinnier than me so it can't be me! I had to look twice myself even though I don't play golf!"

Sporting Life darts columnist and statistician Carl Fletcher shared a video on Twitter that looked remarkably like both darts stars in a driving range bay - and many jokingly questioned if it was actually the former world champion getting a nasty thwack on his head.

The Iceman also reacted to reaching the quarter-finals at the Winter Gardens for the third time and his improvement after a tough start to the season and you can watch the interview in full below.

Price landed checkouts of 164 and 161 on his way to an entertaining 11-8 triumph as Chisnall's hopes of a sixth quarter-final appearance in Blackpool were ended.

Chizzy led 6-4 but Price levelled matters when punishing his opponent's failure to take out 76 with a 124 checkout on the bullseye.

That proved crucial as the Welshman then hit the front and stayed there despite Chisnall's crowd-pleasing checkouts of 142 and 111 to keep the pressure on to the end.

"I knew I was playing well but I let Dave off a few times at the start, just like I did in my first round game," said Price.

"I was trying too hard to break Dave's throw and I got a bit frustrated. The big checkouts were nice, they go in about two or three times in ten; I needed them tonight.

"I'm really confident in my game, just sometimes I overthink it when I'm trying to break people down.

"I'm getting back to where I should be and I fancy myself against anyone."

Price will now take on De Sousa, who broke down in tears after defeating Rob Cross 11-8 to reach the last eight for the first time here.

