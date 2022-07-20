Gerwyn Price admitted even he had to look twice at a viral video that tricked many darts fans into thinking he showed Fallon Sherrock how to play golf with embarrassing results.
Sporting Life darts columnist and statistician Carl Fletcher shared a video on Twitter that looked remarkably like both darts stars in a driving range bay - and many jokingly questioned if it was actually the former world champion getting a nasty thwack on his head.
When Price was shown the video at a press conference following his second-round victory over Dave Chisnall at the World Matchplay, he playfully responded: "My wife showed me that but he's skinnier than me so it can't be me! I had to look twice myself even though I don't play golf!"
The Iceman also reacted to reaching the quarter-finals at the Winter Gardens for the third time and his improvement after a tough start to the season and you can watch the interview in full below.
Price landed checkouts of 164 and 161 on his way to an entertaining 11-8 triumph as Chisnall's hopes of a sixth quarter-final appearance in Blackpool were ended.
Chizzy led 6-4 but Price levelled matters when punishing his opponent's failure to take out 76 with a 124 checkout on the bullseye.
That proved crucial as the Welshman then hit the front and stayed there despite Chisnall's crowd-pleasing checkouts of 142 and 111 to keep the pressure on to the end.
"I knew I was playing well but I let Dave off a few times at the start, just like I did in my first round game," said Price.
"I was trying too hard to break Dave's throw and I got a bit frustrated. The big checkouts were nice, they go in about two or three times in ten; I needed them tonight.
"I'm really confident in my game, just sometimes I overthink it when I'm trying to break people down.
"I'm getting back to where I should be and I fancy myself against anyone."
Price will now take on De Sousa, who broke down in tears after defeating Rob Cross 11-8 to reach the last eight for the first time here.
Wednesday July 20 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Thursday July 21 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Friday July 22 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Saturday July 23 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Sunday July 24 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
