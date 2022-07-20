Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch Danny Noppert's blind 180

Darts results: Danny Noppert throws a blind 180 after Daryl Gurney's attempt to do the same at World Matchplay only scored a ton

By Chris Hammer
22:49 · WED July 20, 2022

Danny Noppert rubbed salt into Daryl Gurney's wounds by throwing a blind 180 moments after SuperChin failed to do the same during their World Matchplay clash.

SuperChin was trailing 6-3 when he looked away with his third dart of a visit midway through the leg - even though he wasn't even on for a maximum - but his gamesmanship resulted in just a single 20 as he brought his score down to 182.

Noppert responded in emphatic fashion with his next visit, as he turned to the audience before his third dart landed in the treble 20 bed to bring up one of his five 180s in the match.

The Dutchmen finished off the remaining 82 to open up a 7-3 lead and it wasn't too much longer before he completed an 11-4 victory that sealed his place in the quarter-finals.

The UK Open champion averaged 102.36 and landed four 100+ checkouts during a one-sided contest and also pinned 11 of his 18 attempts at doubles.

Danny Noppert on his 'blind 180' against Daryl Gurney at the World Matchplay

Gurney had successfully landed a blind 180 during the final leg of his first-round victory over Gary Anderson - a move that angered the Flying Scotsman - and later joked about it on social media but this time he was on the receiving end of 'darting shithousery'.

Gerwyn Price booked his place in the quarter-finals with an 11-8 victory over the in-form Dave Chisnall.

The Iceman produced three 100+ checkouts including a blockbusting effort from 164 while he also matched Chizzy's five maximums during a thrilling encounter and pinned almost 50% of his doubles.

An emotional Jose de Sousa produced a stunning display to see off Rob Cross 11-8 in a Winter Gardens classic, with both players averaging over 103.

The Portuguese star has endured a difficult year so far but has seemingly rediscovered his touch in Blackpool to reach the quarter-finals.

De Sousa fired in nine of the 15 maximums and two of those came in the final leg as he seriously threatened a nine-darter before he eventually got over the line on double four.

Cross, who also went close to perfection earlier in the match, raised his opponent's arm into the air following a lengthy embrace and on this evidence, even Voltage will be a force to be reckoned with in future majors.

More to follow...

World Matchplay: Wednesday results and remaining schedule

Wednesday July 20 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Daryl Gurney 4-11 Danny Noppert
  • Jose de Sousa 11-8 Rob Cross
  • Gerwyn Price 11-8 Dave Chisnall
  • Michael Smith v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Thursday July 21 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Two matches

Friday July 22 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Two matches

Saturday July 23 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Two matches

Sunday July 24 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

