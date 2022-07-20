SuperChin was trailing 6-3 when he looked away with his third dart of a visit midway through the leg - even though he wasn't even on for a maximum - but his gamesmanship resulted in just a single 20 as he brought his score down to 182.

Noppert responded in emphatic fashion with his next visit, as he turned to the audience before his third dart landed in the treble 20 bed to bring up one of his five 180s in the match.

The Dutchmen finished off the remaining 82 to open up a 7-3 lead and it wasn't too much longer before he completed an 11-4 victory that sealed his place in the quarter-finals.