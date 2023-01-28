World champion Michael Smith kicked off his bid for a maiden Cazoo Masters title with victory over Ross Smith, as five-time winner Michael van Gerwen also won progressed.

Saturday’s second round action at the Marshall Arena saw Rob Cross and Gary Anderson create Masters history in their high-quality tussle, with van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Michael Smith all safely advancing to the last eight. In a repeat of October’s European Championship final, Michael Smith gained revenge against his namesake Ross, who took out 126, 130 and 136 combinations to establish an early 4-2 lead. The world number one’s superior scoring power saw him regain control, but the European Champion refused to relent, following up his fourth 180 with a 15-dart break to edge 7-6 ahead. Nevertheless, the world champion delivered a resounding riposte, winning four legs on the spin to power to victory with a 98 average, eight 180s and a 47% checkout success rate. “The reception I got unreal and I need to get used to it quick, because I was too busy enjoying it,” quipped Smith, who will take on UK Open champion Danny Noppert for a place in the semi-finals. “That first session when Ross checked out 126 and 130, I thought it was the European Championship all over again! “Every single time he left a ton-plus finish he hit it, but I stepped in, I took my chances and I’m glad to get the job done.” Five-time Masters champion van Gerwen averaged 104 and posted ten maximums to open his challenge with an impressive 10-7 win over last year’s semi-finalist Jose de Sousa. Despite a significant disparity in the averages, De Sousa had an opportunity to restore parity at four apiece, until Van Gerwen restored his cushion with a 14-dart break. De Sousa reduced the arrears to 4-6 with a classy 120 checkout in leg ten, although he was unable to make any inroads on the Van Gerwen throw, as the Dutchman advanced in convincing fashion.

MAGIC FROM MvG! 🪄



Michael van Gerwen hits TEN 180s on his way to a brilliant 10-7 victory, averaging over 104 in a comfortable win over Jose de Sousa!



— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 28, 2023

“I think I played well. My scoring power was there,” said Van Gerwen, who now faces Cross in a repeat of November’s Players Championship Finals decider. “I was cool, I was calm. Jose finished well and took his chances, but I think I deserved to win this game. “It is a fantastic line-up tomorrow, but I just have to focus on my own game. I’m a winner and I’m here to win a tournament, otherwise I wouldn’t be here.” Cross and Anderson produced the highest-combined average in Cazoo Masters history on Saturday afternoon, with Cross running out a 10-6 winner to set up a tie against van Gerwen. The pair fired in eight 180s apiece in an astonishing contest, which saw Cross average 112.32 to Anderson’s 111.17 – the second and fourth highest averages in the event’s 11-year history. Cross made a blistering start to race 4-0 ahead, kicking off with legs of 11, 13, 12 and 14 darts – featuring a 124 finish in leg three – before Anderson opened his account with a 109 outshot. Cross restored his four-leg buffer at 7-3 after following up a clinical 81 kill with another 11-darter, later defying a brace of 12-darters from Anderson to cap off a devastating display. “I enjoyed the game and I was strong when I needed to be strong,” reflected sixth seed Cross. “I knew Gary was playing well, but I didn’t realise he was averaging 111! Fair play to him, he was absolutely brilliant there. “I haven’t got a good record against Gary, so it was nice to put in a performance today. I’m loving my darts at the moment, and I’m in a good place." Wright survives comeback Wright survived a scare as he continued his bid for a second Masters title, fending off a spirited revival from Dave Chisnall to complete a 10-7 success. Wright, a winner at last weekend’s Nordic Darts Masters, stormed 4-0 ahead with legs of 14, 13, 15 and 12 darts, and a clinical 113 finish in leg 11 catapulted him to the brink of a comprehensive win. However, Chisnall won four successive legs from 9-3 adrift to threaten a famous fightback, only to miss double 18 for a 150 skin-saver in leg 17 as Wright wrapped up proceedings with a 101 average.