Republic of Ireland were among the winners on opening night of the My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts - but their 4-1 victory over Thailand wasn't without incident.

The annual pairs tournament, which this year features just doubles matches and a group stage, is usually played in the best of spirits but William O'Connor was clearly annoyed by Thailand's Yong Gaweenuntavong twice bumping into him at the oche. The incident did little to put the Irishman off his stride as he helped his nation brush the minnows aside in their Group E opener alongside team-mate Keane Barry.

Meanwhile Australia’s Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock began their World Cup title defence with a whitewash win over debutants Guyana. The opening night of the revamped £450,000 tournament saw 12 group stage ties take place on Thursday, with Australia’s reigning champions amongst the high-profile nations to triumph. Heta and Whitlock eased past Norman Madhoo and Sudesh Fitzgerald to storm to the top of Group C, as hosts Germany also made the perfect start to their campaign at the Eissporthalle.

“It wasn’t a great performance but we got the job done,” said Australia’s number one Heta, who warmed up for this event by scooping a Players Championship title on Tuesday. “We move on to bigger and better things tomorrow night and hopefully we get the job done against Gibraltar. We have grown up in Australia playing Pairs, so I think this format suits us. We fancy our chances. “We won this title last year and it’s up to the other players to try and beat us, and that’s how we are going to approach it.”

Germany also opened their challenge with a whitewash win over Hong Kong, as Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler dispatched Man Lok Leung and Lok Yin Lee in four straight legs. Clemens and Schindler reached the quarter-finals in their first appearance as a partnership 12 months ago, and they averaged 94 to send out a statement in their Group B curtain-raiser. “I think if we play our game we have a chance, definitely,” declared Schindler, who pinned four of his six attempts at double.I think we have shown that we are capable of winning this title, but tonight was the first step, and now we have to focus on tomorrow.” Germany’s number one Clemens hailed his compatriot’s performance, as the sixth seeds prepare to take on 2019 semi-finalists Japan on Friday evening. “It’s a very good start. Martin played amazing darts tonight,” added the World Championship semi-finalist. We have a lot of confidence. We are a good team and we know that, but tomorrow is a new day.”

However, Danish debutant Benjamin Reus produced the performance of the opening night, boasting an astonishing individual average of 114.7 to stun 2021 runners-up Austria in Group F. Reus also landed four 180s and conjured up a match-winning 116 finish as he and Vladimir Andersen condemned Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez to a shock 4-2 defeat. “I don’t know what just happened. I was completely in the zone,” reflected Reus, who featured in January’s Nordic Darts Masters. I was totally relaxed and everything went perfectly tonight. We played two really good PDC players, so we knew we needed to find something extra tonight.” French duo Jacques Labre and Thibault Tricole also enjoyed a dream debut in Frankfurt, courtesy of an emphatic 4-1 rout against Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan and Daryl Gurney.

Labre and Tricole dominated their more experienced opponents, and a 114 checkout from Tricole capped off a terrific display, as Northern Ireland’s miserable recent record at this event continues. Belgium were the highest seeds in group stage action on Thursday’s opening night, and Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts began their campaign with a 4-0 demolition of Finland. Van den Bergh fired in a brace of 180s in leg two as Belgium broke throw in 12 darts, and the 2013 runners-up denied Finland a single dart at double to make an assured start to Group A. Krzysztof Ratajski inspired Poland to a deciding-leg win over Portugal’s Jose de Sousa and debutant Luis Ameixa in their Group G opener, in a thrilling contest featuring seven maximums. Ratajski and Krzysztof Kciuk fired in a superb 11-darter in leg three, and despite Ameixa’s heroics in leg six, an animated Ratajski followed up back-to-back 140s with a nerveless 64 kill in the decider.