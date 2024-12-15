Darts results: Ryan Meikle beats Fallon Sherrock to set up Luke Littler showdown while Rashad Sweeting lights up the Ally Pally with a magical 180 and Cold Palmer celebration

Sherrock, who became the first female player to win a match in the tournament in December 2019, won the first set and fought back from 2-1 down to force a decider at Alexandra Palace.

The 30-year-old then narrowly missed the bull to take out 170 in the fourth leg before left-hander Meikle held his nerve to hit double 18 for a 96 finish to seal a hard-fought win.

“I felt good coming into the match and then the first leg I missed a few darts and all of a sudden Fallen went out and I was on the back foot and before I knew it she won the first set,” Meikle told Sky Sports.

“I felt under pressure from the start and just to come through that I feel unbelievable. At 2-1 up I thought I was in control and before I knew it, it was 2-2 and I thought ‘I’m not in control now’.

“Obviously the crowd want Fallon [to win], the atmosphere is unbelievable. Fallon is so good, so I am so happy to come through that.”

Speaking about Saturday night’s second-round match with teenage star Littler, Meikle added: “For me it’s an unbelievable prize.

“To play Luke Littler on this stage here, it’s the biggest stage of them all. I’m so happy. I’m not going to say I’m going to win, but I can’t wait to play him.”

Jeffrey de Graaf defeated Sweeting earlier in the night but the beaten debutant from Bahamas lit up the Alexandra Palace with a sensational 180 that made a fan's dream come true.

Sweeting had yet to throw a 180 on the biggest stage of all and with his score on 194 in the fifth leg of the second set, he threw two treble 20s before stepping away to contemplate whether he should go for the maximum or leaving himself a more preferable double.

With the crowd urging him to go for it, Sweeting fired his third dart into the treble 20 bed to bring up the 100th 180 of the tournament before entertaining everyone further with the Cold Palmer celebration.

It emerged that a fan had asked him to imitate the Chelsea and England star if he managed to hit a maximum, and true to his word, he did.