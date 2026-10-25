Darts results: Ross Smith wins the European Championship and eyes Premier League selection

Smith lifted this trophy once before back in 2022 and although he'd largely struggled to contend for major glory since then, he's now put himself in prime position for a first ever call-up to the Premier League next season.

The Englishman, who defeated Gerwyn Price to triumph at September's World Series Finals, overcame the Iceman once again to book himself into Sunday's climax in Dortmund, where he ended the dream run of Schindler with a 11-8 triumph.

DOUBLE DELIGHT IN DORTMUND! 🏆 Ross Smith reclaims the European Championship crown! The top seed defeats home hero Martin Schindler to seal his second title at the Westfalenhalle! 👏 📺 https://t.co/C0gvzP3YL6 #ECDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/qku8FaLFZB

He said: "It's up to Mr [Matt] Porter and Mr [Barry] Hearn - it's not up to me!

"I'd love to be in it, but it's not up to me! I'll keep do what I'm doing, playing my darts and enjoying it.

"I'm not going to lie, I was a bit sweaty there going to that end with Martin - he wouldn't let up, would he! Full credit to him.

"To have this trophy in my hands, to win another major - I'm absolutely over the moon and drained, but I'm buzzing!

"Schindler is hard to play, he's a fighter. The crowd were absolutely superb tonight and so respectful.

"I don't expect, I just play the game in front of me and try and win. Every game I play is a final and I'm buzzing to have won another major."

Smith will be highly fancied to win any of the remaining majors of the campaign - the Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship Finals and World Championship - but he remains humble about his chances.

Asked if his rivals will be concerned about him, Smith added: "I don't think Luke Littler will be too scared if I'm honest!

"I've been doing a job and done the best I can, and now I'm buzzing. I've won two majors this year so I'm confident I can do it again. There's three majors left to go at."