Darts results: Ross Smith wins the European Championship and eyes Premier League selection

Ross Smith won his third major title - and his second of the season - as he defeated Martin Schindler in the final of the European Championship.
The Englishman, who defeated Gerwyn Price to triumph at September's World Series Finals, overcame the Iceman once again to book himself into Sunday's climax in Dortmund, where he ended the dream run of Schindler with a 11-8 triumph.
Smith lifted this trophy once before back in 2022 and although he'd largely struggled to contend for major glory since then, he's now put himself in prime position for a first ever call-up to the Premier League next season.
He said: "It's up to Mr [Matt] Porter and Mr [Barry] Hearn - it's not up to me!
"I'd love to be in it, but it's not up to me! I'll keep do what I'm doing, playing my darts and enjoying it.
"I'm not going to lie, I was a bit sweaty there going to that end with Martin - he wouldn't let up, would he! Full credit to him.
"To have this trophy in my hands, to win another major - I'm absolutely over the moon and drained, but I'm buzzing!
"Schindler is hard to play, he's a fighter. The crowd were absolutely superb tonight and so respectful.
"I don't expect, I just play the game in front of me and try and win. Every game I play is a final and I'm buzzing to have won another major."
Smith will be highly fancied to win any of the remaining majors of the campaign - the Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship Finals and World Championship - but he remains humble about his chances.
Asked if his rivals will be concerned about him, Smith added: "I don't think Luke Littler will be too scared if I'm honest!
"I've been doing a job and done the best I can, and now I'm buzzing. I've won two majors this year so I'm confident I can do it again. There's three majors left to go at."
Schindler was in upbeat mood after reaching the first major final of his career in front of his home fans.
He said: "There are many positives. I have to say when I was starting [playing darts], I didn't expect anything, and now I was in a major final.
"Fair play to Ross [Smith], he was playing really good. I'm sorry that I've lost but I'm so very happy.
"I'm going to be in the Grand Slam of Darts now - that's probably the best part of it!"
Schindler booked his place in the final by defeating Krzysztof Ratajski, who had earlier stunned Luke Littler during the quarter-finals.
European Championship Results
ROUND ONE
- (1) Ross Smith 6-4 Karel Sedlacek (32)
- (16) James Wade 5-6 Damon Heta (17)
- (8) Gian van Veen 6-4 Andrew Gilding (25)
- (9) Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode (24)
- (4) Niels Zonneveld 3-6 Cameron Menzies (29)
- (13) Gerwyn Price 6-2 Rob Cross (20)
- (5) Danny Noppert 5-6 Stephen Bunting (28)
- Kim Huybrechts* 6-1 Ryan Searle (21)
- (2) Wessel Nijman 5-6 Martin Schindler (31)
- (15) Ryan Joyce 3-6 Jermaine Wattimena (18)
- (7) Jonny Clayton 6-3 Niko Springer (26)
- (10) Josh Rock 6-1 Chris Dobey (23)
- (3) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Dave Chisnall (30)
- (14) Kevin Doets 6-3 Michael van Gerwen (19)
- (6) Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Cristo Reyes (27)
- (11) Luke Littler 6-3 William O'Connor (22)
*Kim Huybrechts replaced Luke Humphries, who withdrew due to illness
ROUND TWO
- (1) Ross Smith 10-7 Damon Heta (17)
- (8) Gian van Veen 6-10 Luke Woodhouse (9)
- (29) Cameron Menzies 4-10 Gerwyn Price (13)
- (28) Stephen Bunting 10-3 Kim Huybrechts
- (31) Martin Schindler 10-4 Jermaine Wattimena (18)
- (7) Jonny Clayton 10-8 Josh Rock (10)
- (3) Krzysztof Ratajski 10-8 Kevin Doets (14)
- (6) Nathan Aspinall 5-10 Luke Littler (11)
QUARTER-FINALS
- (1) Ross Smith 10-6 Luke Woodhouse (9)
- (13) Gerwyn Price 10-3 Stephen Bunting (28)
- (31) Martin Schindler 10-1 Jonny Clayton (7)
- (3) Krzysztof Ratajski 10-6 Luke Littler (11)
SEMI-FINALS
- (1) Ross Smith 11-7 Gerwyn Price (13)
- (31) Martin Schindler 11-6 Krzysztof Ratajski (3)
FINAL
- (1) Ross Smith 11-8 Martin Schindler (31)
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