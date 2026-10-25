The 19-year-old was bidding to become the youngest player ever to achieve the feat in an already mind-boggling career that's coming to the end of its third season.

Michael van Gerwen was 26 when he completed the same set of majors that are available to Littler - although his span of collecting them all was also remarkably short from October 2012 to November 2015.

Phil Taylor didn't actually manage to win the lot due to the World Series of Darts Finals eluding him, but that event was first staged in 2015 when his career was starting to come to an end and he only had two attempts at it.

Littler had headed to Dortmund on the back of a sticky patch having suffered disappointments in both the World Series Finals and the World Grand Prix but it looked like he was back to his usual standards when averaging a stunning 114 against Nathan Aspinall in the second round on Saturday night.

However, Ratajski produced a remarkable run of seven straight legs to power into a 7-1 lead and although Littler clawed back the deficit to 8-6, the Polish Eagle held his composure to run out a 10-6 winner and claim his first ever victory over the world number one in eight attempts.

Littler posted on social media to say: "Played well in the lead up to today, but just didn't click for me earlier.

"Thank you for all the support this weekend. The wait for this one goes on."

Ratajski said: "He started to play very well after the second break. It was 8-2 for me and I had to wait, play my game and focus on my throw.

"He won three or four legs in a row and then I took a chance when he missed a double seven. It was my chance and I took it.

"It's my biggest achievement in the European Championship."

European Championship: Draw and results

ROUND ONE

(1) Ross Smith 6-4 Karel Sedlacek (32)

(16) James Wade 5-6 Damon Heta (17)

(8) Gian van Veen 6-4 Andrew Gilding (25)

(9) Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode (24)

(4) Niels Zonneveld 3-6 Cameron Menzies (29)

(13) Gerwyn Price 6-2 Rob Cross (20)

(5) Danny Noppert 5-6 Stephen Bunting (28)

Kim Huybrechts* 6-1 Ryan Searle (21)

(2) Wessel Nijman 5-6 Martin Schindler (31)

(15) Ryan Joyce 3-6 Jermaine Wattimena (18)

(7) Jonny Clayton 6-3 Niko Springer (26)

(10) Josh Rock 6-1 Chris Dobey (23)

(3) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Dave Chisnall (30)

(14) Kevin Doets 6-3 Michael van Gerwen (19)

(6) Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Cristo Reyes (27)

(11) Luke Littler 6-3 William O'Connor (22)

*Kim Huybrechts replaced Luke Humphries, who withdrew due to illness

ROUND TWO

(1) Ross Smith 10-7 Damon Heta (17)

(8) Gian van Veen 6-10 Luke Woodhouse (9)

(29) Cameron Menzies 4-10 Gerwyn Price (13)

(28) Stephen Bunting 10-3 Kim Huybrechts

(31) Martin Schindler 10-4 Jermaine Wattimena (18)

(7) Jonny Clayton 10-8 Josh Rock (10)

(3) Krzysztof Ratajski 10-8 Kevin Doets (14)

(6) Nathan Aspinall 5-10 Luke Littler (11)

QUARTER-FINALS

(1) Ross Smith 10-6 Luke Woodhouse (9)

(13) Gerwyn Price 10-3 Stephen Bunting (28)

(31) Martin Schindler 10-1 Jonny Clayton (7)

(3) Krzysztof Ratajski 10-6 Luke Littler (11)

SEMI-FINALS

(1) Ross Smith 11-7 Gerwyn Price (13)

(31) Martin Schindler v Krzysztof Ratajski (3)

FINAL

(1) Ross Smith v (31) Martin Schindler or Krzysztof Ratajski (3)

European Championship: Schedule & Results

Thursday October 22

Round One x8

Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode (Luke Woodhouse hit a nine-dart finish)

Stephen Bunting 6-5 Danny Noppert

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Niels Zonneveld

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Rob Cross

Damon Heta 6-5 James Wade

Kim Huybrechts 6-1 Ryan Searle

Gian van Veen 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Ross Smith 6-4 Karel Sedlacek

Friday October 23 (1900-2300 CEST, 1800-2200 BST)

Round One x8

Ryan Joyce 3-6 Jermaine Wattimena

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Dave Chisnall

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Cristo Reyes

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Niko Springer

Luke Littler 6-3 William O'Connor

Wessel Nijman 5-6 Martin Schindler

Kevin Doets 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Josh Rock 6-1 Chris Dobey

Saturday October 24

Afternoon Session (1200-1600 BST)

Round Two x4 – order of games TBC

Gerwyn Price 10-4 Cameron Menzies

Stephen Bunting 10-3 Kim Huybrechts

Ross Smith 10-7 Damon Heta

Luke Woodhouse 10-6 Gian van Veen

Evening Session (1800-2200 BST)

Round Two x4 – order of games TBC

Krzysztof Ratajski 10-8 Kevin Doets

Martin Schindler 10-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Luke Littler 10-5 Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton 10-8 Josh Rock

Sunday October 25

Afternoon Session (1200-1600 GMT)

Ross Smith 10-6 Luke Woodhouse

Gerwyn Price 10-3 Stephen Bunting

Martin Schindler 10-1 Jonny Clayton

Krzysztof Ratajski 10-6 Luke Littler

Evening Session (1800-2200 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Ross Smith 11-7 Gerwyn Price

Martin Schindler v Krzysztof Ratajski

Final

Ross Smith v

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