Luke Littler's hopes of completing a career clean sweep of majors as a teenager were ended by Krzysztof Ratajski at the European Championship.
The 19-year-old was bidding to become the youngest player ever to achieve the feat in an already mind-boggling career that's coming to the end of its third season.
Michael van Gerwen was 26 when he completed the same set of majors that are available to Littler - although his span of collecting them all was also remarkably short from October 2012 to November 2015.
Phil Taylor didn't actually manage to win the lot due to the World Series of Darts Finals eluding him, but that event was first staged in 2015 when his career was starting to come to an end and he only had two attempts at it.
Littler had headed to Dortmund on the back of a sticky patch having suffered disappointments in both the World Series Finals and the World Grand Prix but it looked like he was back to his usual standards when averaging a stunning 114 against Nathan Aspinall in the second round on Saturday night.
However, Ratajski produced a remarkable run of seven straight legs to power into a 7-1 lead and although Littler clawed back the deficit to 8-6, the Polish Eagle held his composure to run out a 10-6 winner and claim his first ever victory over the world number one in eight attempts.
Littler posted on social media to say: "Played well in the lead up to today, but just didn't click for me earlier.
"Thank you for all the support this weekend. The wait for this one goes on."
Ratajski said: "He started to play very well after the second break. It was 8-2 for me and I had to wait, play my game and focus on my throw.
"He won three or four legs in a row and then I took a chance when he missed a double seven. It was my chance and I took it.
"It's my biggest achievement in the European Championship."
European Championship: Draw and results
ROUND ONE
- (1) Ross Smith 6-4 Karel Sedlacek (32)
- (16) James Wade 5-6 Damon Heta (17)
- (8) Gian van Veen 6-4 Andrew Gilding (25)
- (9) Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode (24)
- (4) Niels Zonneveld 3-6 Cameron Menzies (29)
- (13) Gerwyn Price 6-2 Rob Cross (20)
- (5) Danny Noppert 5-6 Stephen Bunting (28)
- Kim Huybrechts* 6-1 Ryan Searle (21)
- (2) Wessel Nijman 5-6 Martin Schindler (31)
- (15) Ryan Joyce 3-6 Jermaine Wattimena (18)
- (7) Jonny Clayton 6-3 Niko Springer (26)
- (10) Josh Rock 6-1 Chris Dobey (23)
- (3) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Dave Chisnall (30)
- (14) Kevin Doets 6-3 Michael van Gerwen (19)
- (6) Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Cristo Reyes (27)
- (11) Luke Littler 6-3 William O'Connor (22)
*Kim Huybrechts replaced Luke Humphries, who withdrew due to illness
ROUND TWO
- (1) Ross Smith 10-7 Damon Heta (17)
- (8) Gian van Veen 6-10 Luke Woodhouse (9)
- (29) Cameron Menzies 4-10 Gerwyn Price (13)
- (28) Stephen Bunting 10-3 Kim Huybrechts
- (31) Martin Schindler 10-4 Jermaine Wattimena (18)
- (7) Jonny Clayton 10-8 Josh Rock (10)
- (3) Krzysztof Ratajski 10-8 Kevin Doets (14)
- (6) Nathan Aspinall 5-10 Luke Littler (11)
QUARTER-FINALS
- (1) Ross Smith 10-6 Luke Woodhouse (9)
- (13) Gerwyn Price 10-3 Stephen Bunting (28)
- (31) Martin Schindler 10-1 Jonny Clayton (7)
- (3) Krzysztof Ratajski 10-6 Luke Littler (11)
SEMI-FINALS
- (1) Ross Smith 11-7 Gerwyn Price (13)
- (31) Martin Schindler v Krzysztof Ratajski (3)
FINAL
- (1) Ross Smith v (31) Martin Schindler or Krzysztof Ratajski (3)
European Championship: Schedule & Results
Thursday October 22
Round One x8
- Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode (Luke Woodhouse hit a nine-dart finish)
- Stephen Bunting 6-5 Danny Noppert
- Cameron Menzies 6-3 Niels Zonneveld
- Gerwyn Price 6-2 Rob Cross
- Damon Heta 6-5 James Wade
- Kim Huybrechts 6-1 Ryan Searle
- Gian van Veen 6-4 Andrew Gilding
- Ross Smith 6-4 Karel Sedlacek
Friday October 23 (1900-2300 CEST, 1800-2200 BST)
Round One x8
- Ryan Joyce 3-6 Jermaine Wattimena
- Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Dave Chisnall
- Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Cristo Reyes
- Jonny Clayton 6-3 Niko Springer
- Luke Littler 6-3 William O'Connor
- Wessel Nijman 5-6 Martin Schindler
- Kevin Doets 6-3 Michael van Gerwen
- Josh Rock 6-1 Chris Dobey
Saturday October 24
Afternoon Session (1200-1600 BST)
Round Two x4 – order of games TBC
- Gerwyn Price 10-4 Cameron Menzies
- Stephen Bunting 10-3 Kim Huybrechts
- Ross Smith 10-7 Damon Heta
- Luke Woodhouse 10-6 Gian van Veen
Evening Session (1800-2200 BST)
Round Two x4 – order of games TBC
- Krzysztof Ratajski 10-8 Kevin Doets
- Martin Schindler 10-4 Jermaine Wattimena
- Luke Littler 10-5 Nathan Aspinall
- Jonny Clayton 10-8 Josh Rock
Sunday October 25
Afternoon Session (1200-1600 GMT)
- Ross Smith 10-6 Luke Woodhouse
- Gerwyn Price 10-3 Stephen Bunting
- Martin Schindler 10-1 Jonny Clayton
- Krzysztof Ratajski 10-6 Luke Littler
Evening Session (1800-2200 GMT)
Semi-Finals
- Ross Smith 11-7 Gerwyn Price
- Martin Schindler v Krzysztof Ratajski
Final
- Ross Smith v
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