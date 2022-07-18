Van Gerwen, who has only played once since winning the Premier League title last month due to surgery on his throwing arm, still managed to battle to a 10-7 victory that owed much more to his clinical finishing of 43.5% than his mediocre scoring, while Lewis spurned 19 of his 26 attempts at doubles.

The two-time champion was well below his best against his old rival Jackpot as both players averaged under 90 in a match that failed to live up to the billing on the sweltering Winter Gardens stage.

The Dutchman will next meet Joe Cullen next in a repeat of that Premier League Darts final and will need to improve his game to pull the plug on the Rockstar, who averaged 95.72 in a surprisingly easy 10-2 thrashing of the highly-fancied Damon Heta.

Cullen was actually the marginal underdog despite being the seeded player but Heta was well below the kind of form that has saw him win the World Cup with Simon Whitlock and produce a string of consistently high averages on the circuit.

Nathan Aspinall produced the performance of the tournament so far as he brushed aside Luke Humphries, who had been widely tipped to win his maiden major title in Blackpool.

Humphries had won five titles this season, including three on the European Tour, while he's ranked in the top five for all of the key statistics this season - average, 180s per leg and checkout percentage.

However, a fired up Asp took full control of the contest after opening up an early 4-1 lead and never looked back as he charged to a 10-5 victory with six 180s and a pair of 100+ checkouts, including a stunner from 143.

Afterwards he angrily said: "In all honesty, nobody gave me a chance and that really got on my nerves. A lot of people looked past me but I'm a good dart player. Luke is fantastic but I'm still a good player too. Nobody gave me a cat in hell's chance of winning this game and the motivation that gave me I can't describe. I've stuck two fingers up at everyone who said I'd get battered tonight. I'm still good at this game.

"I won a UK Open and reached the World Championship semi-finals twice. I'm playing really well at the moment and can still play fantastic darts. That's for all the doubters out there who thought I'd get battered.

"Luke was the one player in the draw I didn't want to get because he's been on fire. But he didn't turn up tonight and the crowd helped me through."