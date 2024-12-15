Darts results: Luke Humphries makes dominant start on the opening night of the PDC World Darts Championship

Cool Hand was well below his best from a statistical point of view as he averaged just 90.79 but it was plenty good enough to brush Thibault Tricole aside 3-0 on the opening night of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

His French opponent had earlier battled past Joe Comito 3-1 in a match which saw both players average in the very low 80s and he didn't improve on those levels much when he returned to the oche a couple of hours later.

Tricole missed all eight of his attempts at doubles as Humphries punished him in style.

The defending champion will now head home for Christmas before returning after the break for the third round.