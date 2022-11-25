Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith crashed out of the Cazoo Players Championship Finals after suffering shock first-round defeats on Friday.

An awful sporting day for Wales got even worse at the Butlin's Minehead Resort when Price succumbed to Ryan Joyce in a deciding leg. The Iceman, who lost his Grand Slam of Darts crown last week despite a strong of high-quality displays, found himself trailing his Geordie opponent 3-0 and 4-2 before winning back-to-back legs in 12 and 11 darts to level the scores. Price had to come from behind again to take the match all the way only for Joyce to pinch it with his fourth match dart of the leg having spurned all three at double 16 in his previous visit before the Welshman fluffed three of his own.

😱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 An awful sporting day for Wales has got even worse as Gerwyn Price crashes out in the opening round of the Players Championship Finals. pic.twitter.com/HSdzE3VOOu — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) November 25, 2022

Smith also slipped to defeat in a deciding leg less than a week after landing his maiden major title. Bully Boy finally ended his wait for glory at the Grand Slam of Darts on Sunday and many claimed it would open the floodgates for him on the big stage. That may well prove to be the case in the coming months and years but not this weekend, as he suffered a 6-5 defeat to Richie Edhouse in the opening round. In a hard-fought encounter, Smith came from behind to open up a 5-3 lead but after missing a match dart at double top, his opponent came back to keep the game alive with an incredible shot at double eight.

Ritchie Edhouse deserved his win for this alone - when Michael Smith was waiting to come back on 40 for the match. Great darts. pic.twitter.com/sXUsPfxH50 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 25, 2022

Edhouse pinched the next leg against the throw to force a decider after the St Helens man missed another attempt to finish the match on the bullseye - and he held his nerve with the darts to claim one of his finest career wins. Smith averaged 98 compared to his opponent's 86 but missing as many as 11 darts at doubles in such a short format will always cause problems.

😱 There's been a whole host of surprises on day one of the Players Championship Finals...including Michael Smith bowing out to Ritchie Edhouse!pic.twitter.com/NsJDA2bXLK — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) November 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Mensur Suljovic may find himself in hot water for his antics during a 6-2 defeat against James Wade. The Austrian was trailing 4-0 and averaging below 80 in a first-round encounter at the Butlin's Minehead Resort when he missed six clear darts at double 12 to pull a leg back. Clearly frustrated with the situation, he would subsequently fire one dart at double 12 in each of his opening four visits in the next leg - hitting it once and going inside for single 12 on the other three occasions - but remarkably still managed to take it in 24 darts as Wade missed four attempts for the match.

Mensur Suljovic opted for double 12 with his first dart of the leg

Mensur Suljovic opted for double 12 at the start of his second visit of the leg

Mensur Suljovic opted for double 12 at the start of his third visit of the leg

Mensur Suljovic opted for double 12 at the start of his fourth visit of the leg

Suljovic would pull another back but it merely delayed the inevitable as the Machine booked his place in round two with an average of 89 compared to his opponent's 79. At worst, such behaviour may go down as 'not playing to the best of his ability' and could prompt a fine but if nothing else it will be widely regarded as unsporting.

Sky Bet's latest offer for Sporting Life readers

Elsewhere, top seed Damon Heta suffered a shock exit while man of the moment Josh Rock also crashed out in Minehead. The Australian, who won two of this season's 30 Players Championship events this season and collected more prize money than anyone else, once again struggled to transfer his electric floor form onto the televised stages as he lost 6-5 to the little known Ricardo Pietreczko. Heta has suffered early exits in all of this year's majors except the UK Open at this same Butlin's resort, where he reached the quarter-finals, and the World Cup, which he won alongside Simon Whitlock for Australia. Pietreczko, who won his maiden PDC Tour Card back in January, is making his Players Championship Finals debut having sneaked into the field as the 64th and final seed while his only other major experience is this year's UK Open. But he defied the odds and any big stage nerves to come through a nervy last-leg decider and clinch victory with a 92 average compared to Heta's 96.

TOP SEED GONE!



Number one seed Damon Heta is dumped OUT at the first round stage by Ricardo Pietreczko!



That's the biggest win of the emerging German's career!#PCFDarts | R1

📺 https://t.co/AcwE3ykeQh pic.twitter.com/XYb0SwYwrt — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 25, 2022

Meanwhile Rock was another early casualty as he crashed out to Cameron Menzies 6-3. The Northern Irishman, who hit the headlines for his nine-dart finish against Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts, was expected to set up a rematch with the Dutchman in Minehead but couldn't get past Menzies. The Scotsman produced a fine display, averaging 99 compared to Rock's 96 and hit five of the nine maximums in the match.