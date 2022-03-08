We deliver the xG (expected goals) scoreline, a 'fairness' rating and noteworthy data points from across day six of the World Cup.

What are Infogol fairness ratings? We rank every scoreline by comparing it against the range of possible scorelines that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created. The higher this ranks on a scale of 0-100 the closer it reflects the balance of chances created or the 'fairer' the scoreline is.

Wales 0-2 Iran Infogol xG: 0.97-1.78

Fairness rating: 75.20%

Cheshmi 90+8', Rezaeian 90+11' Wales suffered defeat to Iran in the opening game of matchday two, with a late red card for Wayne Hennessey and two late goals putting Rob Page's side on the brink of elimination. Kieffer Moore missed the games best chance (56%) in the twelfth minute, but after that scare, Wales racked up just 0.41 xGF, so offered little in the way of attacking threat.

#WAL 0-2 #IRN

xG: 0.97 - 1.78



• Cheshmi 98'

• Rezaeian 101'



Late goals secure all three points for Iran. pic.twitter.com/4jd4O781T0 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) November 25, 2022

Iran took control of the game soon after, and created the better of the chances, and as the red card saw Wales drop even deeper, the opening goal came from a strike from range which had just a 3% chance of being scored. Iran netted a second on the counter-attack afterwards as Wales chased the game, but the Welsh can have no dispute about the result. The defeat now means they must beat England to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds, with Infogol calculating they have just a 5% chance of making it out of the group, while Iran's chances stand at 37%.

Qatar 1-3 Senegal Infogol xG: 0.93-1.47

Fairness rating: 80.13%

Muntari 78' | Dia 41', Diedhiou 48', Dieng 84' Hosts Qatar suffered a second successive defeat to leave their World Cup qualification hopes hanging by a thread. They were comfortably second best throughout the contest, and once again struggled to create good scoring opportunities, failing to breach 1.0 xGF. Senegal did what was required, bouncing back from defeat to the Netherlands, and rightly ran out winners of this clash. It means they likely have their destiny in their own hands heading into the final game of the group stage.